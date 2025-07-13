If You Can Avoid These 5 Strength Mistakes After 50, Your Body Will Stay Decades Younger

Middle age is a time to reevaluate your exercise routine, and the reason is simple. As we age, we lose muscle, making it imperative to include strength training in your workouts. But before you start revving up your lifting regimen, listen up. We spoke with Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens, who shares five common strength training habits you may need to fix so your body stays strong after 50.

“Natural aging involves decreases in hormones that stimulate muscle growth, so muscles are on the decline if you don’t fight back,” Dr. McDowell says. “Additionally, changes in your neurological system can affect balance and coordination and strength training is a #1 way to combat these declines.”

Now that you know the importance of building strength after 50, let’s review some misconceptions and mistakes Dr. McDowell’s sees with her patients and clients, along with how to fix them.

Believing “If I Avoid Strength Training, I Won’t Bulk Up”

Many individuals are concerned that strength training will cause them to get too bulky, however, that’s not the case at all.

“It’s a common misconception,” says Dr. McDowell. “Getting bulky happens in the kitchen not the gym and requires a VERY REGIMENTED diet…general strength training will tone your muscles but you won’t end up looking like a hulk unless you’re willing to drastically change your diet.”

RELATED: If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Workouts, Your Body Is Still Young



Not Warming up Properly

A solid warm-up is so important. In fact, a good rule of thumb when it comes to warming up is, the older your tissues are, the longer you should warm up before your workout.

“Aging joints and connective tissues are generally less pliable and joints that may begin to stiffen need more time to get ready for activity,” Dr. McDowell advises. “Don’t skimp on your warm-up and use it to raise both your heart rate and your tissue temperatures.”

5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

Training With Machines Only

Machines can provide an excellent workout, but what happens when certain machines are your go-to and they aren’t accessible?

“Only training with machines can be viewed as “safer” but it limits range of motion and the contribution of stabilizer muscles in the abs and spine,” Dr. McDowell shares.

5 Classic Ab Exercises That Shrink Your Belly Fast After 40

Not Thinking of Your Body as a Weight

A bodyweight workout is probably the most convenient type of workout. It’s always readily available—no equipment needed!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. McDowell points out, “A circuit of squats, lunges, calf raises, arm raises, and wall or real pushups can really boost your strength and metabolism.”

Using Single or Isolated Joint Exercises

Dr. McDowell recommends ditching isolated joint exercises like bicep curls.

“Training movements in isolation is (dare I say?) a waste of time, as your body NEVER moves in isolation…train multi-joint movements/multiple positions and see more bang for your buck,” she explains.

If You Can Finish This 300-Rep Leg Challenge, You’re in Top Shape

How To Build Muscle Safely Without Getting Injured

Dr. McDowell provides some helpful tips to keep in mind when working out.