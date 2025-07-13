 Skip to content

If You Can Avoid These 5 Strength Mistakes After 50, Your Body Will Stay Decades Younger

A physical therapist shares the strength training mistakes that may be holding you back from results.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 13, 2025

Middle age is a time to reevaluate your exercise routine, and the reason is simple. As we age, we lose muscle, making it imperative to include strength training in your workouts. But before you start revving up your lifting regimen, listen up. We spoke with Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens, who shares five common strength training habits you may need to fix so your body stays strong after 50.

“Natural aging involves decreases in hormones that stimulate muscle growth, so muscles are on the decline if you don’t fight back,” Dr. McDowell says. “Additionally, changes in your neurological system can affect balance and coordination and strength training is a #1 way to combat these declines.”

Now that you know the importance of building strength after 50, let’s review some misconceptions and mistakes Dr. McDowell’s sees with her patients and clients, along with how to fix them.

Believing “If I Avoid Strength Training, I Won’t Bulk Up”

Many individuals are concerned that strength training will cause them to get too bulky, however, that’s not the case at all.

“It’s a common misconception,” says Dr. McDowell. “Getting bulky happens in the kitchen not the gym and requires a VERY REGIMENTED diet…general strength training will tone your muscles but you won’t end up looking like a hulk unless you’re willing to drastically change your diet.”

Not Warming up Properly

A solid warm-up is so important. In fact, a good rule of thumb when it comes to warming up is, the older your tissues are, the longer you should warm up before your workout.

“Aging joints and connective tissues are generally less pliable and joints that may begin to stiffen need more time to get ready for activity,” Dr. McDowell advises. “Don’t skimp on your warm-up and use it to raise both your heart rate and your tissue temperatures.”

Training With Machines Only

Machines can provide an excellent workout, but what happens when certain machines are your go-to and they aren’t accessible?

“Only training with machines can be viewed as “safer” but it limits range of motion and the contribution of stabilizer muscles in the abs and spine,” Dr. McDowell shares.

Not Thinking of Your Body as a Weight

A bodyweight workout is probably the most convenient type of workout. It’s always readily available—no equipment needed!

Dr. McDowell points out, “A circuit of squats, lunges, calf raises, arm raises, and wall or real pushups can really boost your strength and metabolism.”

Using Single or Isolated Joint Exercises

Dr. McDowell recommends ditching isolated joint exercises like bicep curls.

“Training movements in isolation is (dare I say?) a waste of time, as your body NEVER moves in isolation…train multi-joint movements/multiple positions and see more bang for your buck,” she explains.

Dr. McDowell provides some helpful tips to keep in mind when working out.

  • Be sure to do an adequate warm-up prior to your workout session.
  • Don’t hesitate to ask a professional for the right way to perform a movement or use a machine that’s new to your workout.
  • Train within your capacity of strength. Move up to higher weights at a slow, sensible pace.
  • Rest days are essential. Be mindful that many gains happen during your recovery period. Most adults over 50 need two to three rest days each week, which is a break period from “strength specific training.”
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
