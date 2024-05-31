31 Best Father's Day Gifts for 2024

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Let's be honest: Dad is one of the most challenging people in your life to shop for. With Father's Day right around the corner, you're likely scratching your head at gift ideas that seem extra special because Dad truly deserves the world. There's no need to scramble because we here at Eat This, Not That! curated a list of our gifts that are perfect for every dad out there.

From awesome grilling items for the dad who loves chef-ing it up to the best coffee products for the dad who can't live without his daily cup of joe, we have your shopping needs covered with 31 of the best Father's Day Gifts for 2024. Oh, and we can't forget about the dad who loves to work out! We're sharing the ultimate fitness gadgets and protein powders he'll love adding to his routine.

For the foodie dad who loves to cook

recteq Road Warrior Portable Pellet Grill

Imagine having your dad's famous smoked ribs or slow-cooked brisket fresh off the smoker at a tailgate or while camping. Now you can with Recteq's Road Warrior Portable Pellet Grill! All you need is an outlet and a bag of pellets for this electric grill to do its job. It might look small, but we've been able to smoke an entire 15-pound turkey in it.

$599 at Amazon Buy Now

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

The propane-powered Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven will transform your backyard into a gourmet pizzeria. Its small dome shape allows for optimal heat retention to get your mozzarella bubbling and the crust cooked through and crispy without overburnt edges. Unlike other pizza ovens that require the use of an infrared thermometer, the Roccbox has a thermometer embedded in the side so you can easily and constantly monitor the oven's temperature. We love that the Roccbox has retractable legs and a detachable burner to make it easy to store and transport if you ever want to make pizzas on the go!

$499 at Amazon Buy Now

ButcherBox Hot Grill Summer Box

Save Dad the trip to the grocery store and order meat directly to your door from Butcher Box instead. Butcher Box has some of the highest-quality meats we've seen in a delivery service. All of their products are third-party animal welfare certified. Their beef is 100% grass-fed, their chicken is free-range organic, the pork is humanely raised, and the seafood is wild-caught.

This meat delivery service offers a monthly subscription, but you can also buy gift boxes, like the "Hot Grill Summer" box. In this option, you'll get two 20-ounce New York Strip steaks, 3 pounds of chicken wings, 1 pound of gulf shrimp, 2 pounds of salmon, and 3.5 pounds of boneless pork shoulder. Whether you're hosting a cookout or prepping a delicious weeknight dinner, these premium meats are perfect for grilling and sharing. Oh, and did we mention there's free shipping on all boxes? Win!

$149 at Butcher Box Buy Now

OXO Good Grips Grilling Tools

'Tis the season for backyard BBQs, so make sure Dad is well-equipped with OXO Good Grips Grilling Tools. This stainless steel tongs and turner set is at the ideal price point and will be useful this summer and beyond. The turner's wide beveled head is perfect for burger flipping, and the set's hanging rings make storing it seamless when grilling is done.

$23 at Amazon Buy Now

Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Any grilling situation would be incomplete without Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce on deck. This two-pack comes with an original (reminiscent of teriyaki) and a hot and spicy BBQ sauce that Dad will love putting on his wings and steak. Reviewers love the versatility of the sauces and say the flavors are out-of-this-world good.

An amazing thing about this brand is that its sauces are cold-filled to avoid the need for preservatives, additives, or flavorings.

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

MEATER Plus: Wireless Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer

Real talk: What's better than a smart meat thermometer that can be synced up with Dad's phone? With the MEATER Plus: Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth, Dad can seamlessly stay on top of how his cooking is coming along via the brand's free app. Many customers love it for its ease of use and range of 1,000+ feet.

It's an awesome kitchen gadget that Dad never knew he needed. Once he tests it out, he'll be hooked!

$70 at Amazon Buy Now

Spiceology BBQ Rubs Gift Set

If your dad likes experimenting and discovering new taste profiles, these Spiceology rubs are the perfect gift to transform your meats and veggies into culinary masterpieces. We're big fans of Spiceology's offerings (especially Kwame's Mom's House Spice blend) because they instantly transform bland everyday foods into dishes that'll make everyone eating them audibly say, "Wow, this is amazing."

$36.71 at Amazon Buy Now

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

Get Dad a new grilling uniform with Hedley & Bennett's Essential Apron. Their Denver apron is a bestseller for a reason. It blends style, functionality, and durability into one expertly designed piece of clothing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$90 at Amazon Buy Now

Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws

If Dad is a passionate member of the grilling community, he may be hinting around for a quality set of "bear claws." Enter Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws, which make pulling chicken and pork and shredding steaks a quick and easy process. After the shredding is done, Dad can use these meat claws to lift and serve what he's prepared.

$13 at Amazon Buy Now

Made In Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan

Dad can chef it up in style with Made In's Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan. Complete with a slick surface and lightweight design, this pan was designed to take Dad's cooking to the next level. Plus, it's safe to use up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ready for the grill and an open flame. Many Amazon reviewers rave about the quality and say it's a must-have.

$99 at Amazon Buy Now

Vitamix Immersion Blender

Every dad needs an immersion blender on hand to flawlessly blend soups, sauces, smoothies, dressings, and mayo/aoli. This stainless steel one from Vitamix comes complete with a five-speed control and a Scratch-Resistant Blade Guard so Dad's favorite pans and pots don't get destroyed.

$145 at Amazon Buy Now

For the fitness-loving dad who loves to work out

WHOOP 4.0

WHOOP is a must-have for athletes looking to optimize their health and fitness performance. While most fitness trackers just provide you with raw numbers, WHOOP goes beyond the basics and delivers actionable insights from these metrics that can help you build healthier habits. For example, it calculates a daily recovery score that can tell you when you can push your body and when it's better to take a rest day. It also has a journal function that helps you track behaviors like alcohol consumption, whether you spent time outdoors, or the time you last drank caffeine to suggest which activities help or hurt your sleep and recovery so you can adjust your habits accordingly.

$239 at Amazon Buy Now

Apple Watch SE

Any workout enthusiast will appreciate receiving the sleek Apple Watch SE. It has everything Dad needs and more to stay on track with his fitness goals and on top of his health stats and sleep stages. This model also provides Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, so help is always available if needed. With this purchase, Dad will receive the watch, a sports loop, and a USB-C magnetic charging cable.

$189 at Amazon Buy Now

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Recover like a pro with the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2! This sleek, lightweight percussion massager is perfect for on-the-go relief. Its powerful yet quiet performance targets stress, tension, and muscle knots. With three hours of battery life and a design that fits perfectly in your bag, it's ready to travel wherever life takes you.

$129 at Amazon Buy Now

Thorne Creatine

NSF Certified for Sport, Thorne's high-quality creatine monohydrate powder not only helps enhance muscle endurance but also supports cellular energy production and cognitive function, making it beneficial for anyone aiming to perform at their best in the gym or daily life. We especially like that it's easy to mix and essentially flavorless, so you can add a scoop to a glass of water and drink it no problem.

$42 at Amazon Buy Now

Isopure Unflavored Whey Protein Isolate

Pre and post-workout nutrition is just as important as Dad's gym time. That's where Isopure's Unflavored Protein Powder comes in clutch. Whether Dad is on the keto diet, following a low-carb lifestyle, or wants to update his fitness regimen, this protein powder is a must-try. Just one scoop provides a whopping 25 grams of protein to help support muscle growth and repair, making it a stellar addition to any strength training regimen.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

Momentous Essential Plant-Based Protein Powder

Another protein powder option that'll boost Dad's smoothies and workout nutrition is Momentous Essential Plant-Based Pea and Rice Protein Powder. It's available in a vanilla chai flavor, which many reviewers love. Each scoop delivers 20 grams of protein to help support lean muscle growth and recovery.

$43 at Amazon Buy Now

For the outdoorsy dad

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 paired with Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Top

Experience outdoor cooking and campfires like never before with the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 and Cast Iron Grill Top. This compact fire pit is designed for efficiency and portability, offering a smokeless fire that's easy to clean with its new removable base plate and ash pan. The Cast Iron Grill Top transforms the Ranger into a versatile cooking station, delivering wood-fired flavors to your outdoor feasts.

$229.99 (Ranger 2.o) at Amazon Buy Now

$84.99 (Grill Top) at Amazon Buy Now

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Fish Fillet Knife

Every dad who loves to cook needs a quality fish fillet knife he can count on. This seven-inch Zwilling J.A Fillet Knife delivers the sharpness, precision, and durability he seeks and more to take his fish dinners up a notch. Amazon reviews rave about this knife's reasonable price point, blade flexibility, sharpness, and overall quality.

$84 at Amazon Buy Now

YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Soft Cooler

Dad's backyard cookouts, tailgates, boat days, and trips to the beach just got a major upgrade with the YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Soft Cooler. With this essential on deck, Dad's beverages will always stay chilled.

This model features a waterproof DryHide Shell, 100% leakproof HydroLok Zipper, and a grab-and-go top handle so Dad can really take it anywhere. In addition, it's available in various fun colors, including king crab (as pictured), big wave blue, alpine yellow, agave teal, and more.

$250 at Amazon Buy Now

For the coffee-loving dad

L'OR Barista System Coffee and Espresso Machine

Give Dad's morning coffee routine an upgrade with the L'OR Barista System. Unlike other barista systems, L'OR brews both espresso and coffee by being compatible with two pod sizes: espresso (the same size as what you'd order for Nespresso) and their exclusive larger-format coffee size. You can choose three different sizes for each, ranging from espresso in 1.4 ounces to coffees that are 12 ounces. Perhaps the best advantage of the L'OR Barista System is its high-pressure brewing, which results in a velvety layer of crema (it's much creamier than the foam other brewers make) on top of each brew.

$189 at Amazon Buy Now

Corkcicle Commuter Cup

The busy dad can always take his coffee on the go in style with Corkcicle's Commuter Cup, which claims to keep coffee chilled for nine hours and hot for three hours. It comes in 10 sleek colors, including dune, burnt wood, gloss powder blue, sage mist, and more.

If you've tried other Corkcicle products before, you know you're getting quality. This model received five stars from reviewers on Amazon for a reason, with one reviewer dubbing it a "lifesaver" that helps keep their coffee at the right temperature without a mess when they're driving.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

Ember Mug

Every coffee lover needs a temperature-controlled smart mug at home, and the Ember Mug has Dad covered with exactly that. Dad can bid farewell to mornings when his warm cup of joe gets cold because he's busy doing things around the house.

This mug pairs with the Ember app so Dad can set his ideal coffee temperature—anywhere from 120°F to 145°F—for a max of 80 minutes when it's fully charged. Ember also has an auto sleep mode, so it knows when to turn on and off; it goes into "sleep mode" when Dad finishes his coffee and wakes back up when he adds more to the mug.

$144 at Amazon Buy Now

Partners Coffee Roasters, Flatiron Blend

Partners Coffee Roasters, Flatiron Blend is a truly special gift for the Dad with ties to the Big Apple. The brand explains that this blend was specifically curated for "NYC's go-getters." It's a medium-body espresso roast with rich, decadent notes of praline, dark chocolate, and dates. Dad can enjoy using it for espresso or drip coffee.

$16 at Amazon Buy Now

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Dad's at-home coffee set-up would be incomplete without a grinder, and this one from OXO is a solid pick. Whatever kind of brew Dad's in the mood for, OXO is here to deliver with 15 grind settings (along with micro-settings), including coarse for cold brews and French press and fine for espresso. The Burr Coffee Grinder ensures coffee beans stay fresh with its UV tint, and static is substantially reduced with its stainless steel static-fighting container.

Amazon reviewers love this model for its great value and say it's simple to use and clean.

$100 at Amazon Buy Now

Clevr Blends London Fog Latte

This Earl Grey "Superlatte" is a fun, healthy take on the classic latte for the dad who loves to try new caffeinated drinks. Clevr's blend combines 500 million probiotics, oat milk, coconut cream, reishi and lion's mane mushrooms, ashwagandha, black tea, bergamot, and vanilla to deliver an incredibly creamy, tasty sip.

Clevr also offers a Coffee Superlatte, Matcha Superlatte, Golden Superlatte, and Chai Superlatte for Dad to seamlessly get his latte fix. All he has to do is combine a few scoops with hot water and enjoy!

$28 at Amazon Buy Now

For the dad who appreciates a good glass of wine, beer, or cocktail

W&P Etched Large Ice Cube Tray

The W&P Crystal Ice Tray is a fun gift for the dad who likes to show off his mixology skills at home. Whether he's hosting friends or it's simply time for happy hour, Dad can mix up and serve professional-looking old fashioned cocktails with cool, intricately designed ice cubes.

The tray makes four large two-inch ice cubes for a perfectly chilled beverage. Many Amazon reviewers say it's easy to use and is an all-around quality product for any bar set-up.

$18 at Amazon Buy Now

STANLEY Insulated Growler

Whether Dad's heading to a tailgate, hiking trip, or cookout, this classic growler by STANLEY will surely come in clutch. Dad can keep up to four pints of his favorite beer chilled and fizzy for a maximum of 24 hours. Plus, when he's not using the growler to transport brews, Dad can use it to keep coffee or soup hot for up to 18 hours.

The growler's wide mouth ensures a seamless filling process, and its sturdy handle makes it easy to hold and pour. It's available in seven colors: ash, charcoal glow, green, matte black, stainless steel shale, cream gloss, and hammertone green.

$57 at Amazon Buy Now

Wine Saver Pump

Keeping wine fresh doesn't have to be a struggle with WOTOR's wine-saver pump and stoppers kit. This purchase comes complete with four reusable vacuum stoppers to preserve the taste and freshness of Dad's favorite blends for up to 10 days. Customers rave about how well the product works to keep the air out and extend red wine's storage life.

$12 at Amazon Buy Now

Coravin Pivot Plus Wine Preservation System

The Coravin Pivot Plus Wine Preservation System is another option for helping Dad maintain the freshness of his go-to red and white wines. This six-piece wine saver and aerator kit features a pivot system, wine aerator, two argon gas capsules, two bottle stoppers, and a bottle sleeve. With this set at Dad's fingertips, he can keep every bottle he opens fresh for a maximum of four weeks.

One Amazon reviewer writes they "could not do without it," while another states it's a "great way to save money with wine." Another raves this kit makes for the "perfect pour and exceptional taste." So, what are you waiting for?

$148 at Amazon Buy Now

YETI Rambler Can Insulator

With the YETI Rambler Can Insulator, Dad can look and feel cool while keeping his beverages cool wherever summer plans take him. This nifty product brings the koozie life to the next level with a durable, thick-gauge steel shell that delivers quality insulation. Depending on what Dad typically drinks, there are three colster sizes to choose from: the 12-ounce colster standard, 12-ounce colster slim, and 16-ounce colster tall.