22 Gifts for Foodies That Will Make Them Swoon

Not sure what to get your favorite home chef? These gifts are a great place to start!
Chris Shott
By Chris Shott
Published on December 14, 2022 | 4:58 PM
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Consider this the Golden Age for foodie shopping. There have never been so many products designed to help food and drink fanatics reach their culinary dreams.

If your gift-giving list includes someone who pores over menus and cookbooks like the rest of us scroll on our smartphones, then you'll want to check out these picks. From decadent gift boxes to useful cooking tools to clever DIY kits to extravagant countertop devices, there's something here for every taste, at a wide range of price points.

1

Smart Meat Thermometer

meater plus meat thermometers
Courtesy of Meater

Go enjoy life without constantly checking on the roast. The wireless Meater Plus will alert your smartphone when it's ready. Just don't go too far! Works up to 165 feet away.

$99.95 at Meater
Buy Now
2

BPA-Free Cutting Board

reBoard cutting board
Courtesy of Material Kitchen

Toss the old scuffed-up plastic cutting board and upgrade to the modern reBoard, made from recycled and renewable materials—and reputably toxin free.

$35 at Material Kitchen
Buy Now
3

Grilled Pizza Skillet

grilled personal pizza maker
Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Turn any grill into a makeshift pizza oven. Put this specially designed 8-inch cast-iron pizza maker right on top of the grate and enjoy a hot personal pie in about 10 minutes.

$40 at Uncommon Goods
Buy Now
4

Homegrown Mushroom Log

shiitake mushroom log kit
Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Forage for fresh shittakes without leaving the living room. Just soak the spore-planted log and watch the fungi grow. Before you know it, you have fresh 'shrooms for stroganoff.

$30 at Uncommon Goods
Buy Now
5

The Miracle Of Salt

the miracle of salt book
Courtesy of Workman Publishing

Award-winning author Naomi Duguid's latest tome is a fantastic tribute to the world's most basic but all-important ingredient, full of stunning photography and perfectly seasoned recipes from across the globe. The beautiful cover design deserves a prominent place on the shelf.

$44.11 at Amazon
Buy Now
6

Surf & Turf Knife Kit

surf & turf knife kit
Courtesy of Opinel

Ideal for outdoorsy cooks on the go, this pair of folding knives from France includes a classic oyster shucker and a unique curved blade with a bristle brush on the handle for cleaning wild mushrooms before cutting 'em up.

$49 at Opinel USA
Buy Now
7

Handheld Chef's Torch

mrs. anderson's crème brûlée and cooking torch
Courtesy of Cozymeal

Add a kiss of flame to any dish from classic French onion soup and crème brûlée to fresh sushi. The precise push-button flame is equally useful outside the kitchen. Need a light?

$49.95 at Cozymeal
Buy Now
8

Sliding Cheese Board

sliding cheese and snack board
Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Save space without sacrificing one morsel of your snack spread. This ingenious swiveling tray features multiple grooves and crannies to keep utensils and foods firmly in place.

$58 at Uncommon Goods
Buy Now
9

Soup Dumpling Kit

chinese soup dumpling kit
Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Everything you need to make hot and satisfying Chinese-style soup dumplings at home, including the bamboo basket and powdered gelatin that melts into a silky broth while it steams.

$60 at Uncommon Goods
Buy Now
10

Large Fry

large fry pan
Courtesy of Great Jones

Nonstick pans are great for making scrambled eggs. Their usual chemical coating, however, can be toxic. This modish 10-plus-inch pan is both nonstick and nontoxic. And it's big enough to feed your whole brunch crowd.

$85 at Great Jones
Buy Now
11

Legit Italian Pasta Maker

atlas 15 aluminum pasta maker
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Make fresh restaurant-quality linguine and lasagna the traditional Italian way – with a hand-crank. Doing it right  also means using a stylish Italian-made machine like this iconic Marcato Atlas 150.

$89.95 at Crate & Barrel
Buy Now
12

The Cadillac of Cooking Aprons

denver brown apron
Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

Endorsed by big-name chefs including Alton Brown and Nancy Silverton, this durable high-quality apron features plenty of pockets and criss-crossed straps for added comfort.

$95 at Hedley & Bennett
Buy Now
13

Self-Watering Indoor Herb Garden

smart garden 3 self-watering indoor garden
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Fresh herbs are always on hand with this easy-to-use Click & Grow smart garden. Just add water once a month. Let the plug-in LED system do the rest.

$99.95 at Nordstrom
Buy Now
14

All In One Immersion Blender

breville all-in-one immersion blender
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Equipped with six different attachments, Breville's granddaddy of immersion blenders can do it all: chop, grate, mash, puree, slice. The ergonomically designed grip is easy on the wrist, too.

$159.95 at Crate & Barrel
Buy Now
15

Holiday Feast Deluxe

murray's cheese holiday feast deluxe
Courtesy of Murray's Cheese

The most extravagant spread from New York City's most famous cheese shop includes five of Murray's best cheeses and three kinds of meats, plus olives, dried cherries, orange preserves and crackers–everything for a slammin' holiday party.

$195 at Murray's Cheese
Buy Now
16

Cocktail Smoking Dome

the gourmet's smoking cloche
Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

An eye-catching addition to any bar cart even if you never pull the trigger of that smoking gun.

$240 at Uncommon Goods
Buy Now
17

Korean Butcher's Feast

the original butcher's feast for 4 box
Courtesy of Goldbelly

Forgo the usual beefy gift box in favor of this selection from NYC's Cote Korean Steakhouse, which not only includes prime meats but also pickled veggies and savory sauces.

$289.95 at Goldbelly
Buy Now
18

The Trendy Steam Toaster

balmuda toaster oven
Amazon

Fans on social media rave about the miracles of Balmuda's steam technology, making cold pizza and old breads taste fresh again. It also reputedly does wonders with plain toast.

$299 at Amazon
Buy Now
19

Portable Ooni Pizza Oven

ooni karu 12 wood- & charcoal-fired portable pizza oven
Courtesy of Sur La Table

Every aspiring pizzaiolo wants one of these: the lightweight Ooni Karu is mobile and versatile (pick your fuel: charcoal, gas or wood). And hot damn, is it powerful – blasting out Neapolitan-style pies in about 60 seconds.

$399 at Sur La Table
Buy Now
20

Sea Salt Dutch Oven

sea salt le creuset enameled cast-iron round dutch oven
Amazon

The omnipresent Le Creuset cast iron cooker, but in a totally new color.

$419.95 at Amazon
Buy Now
21

Barista-Level Espresso Maker

breville bambino plus espreso machine
Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

The Bambino Plus is not cheap, but it pours the same high-quality shots as fancier Breville machines in a more compact frame – at a fraction of the cost.

$499.95 at Williams Sonoma
Buy Now
22

Vertical Outdoor Smoker

weber smoke mountain black vertical outdoor charcoal smoker
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Perfect for the pit master on the patio. Cook a lot of chicken and ribs in not a lot of space.

$549.95 at Crate & Barrel
Buy Now
Chris Shott
Chris Shott is a food-obsessed freelance writer whose sizzling cast-iron steaks routinely set off smoke alarms at his apartment building in Brooklyn, N.Y. Read more about Chris
