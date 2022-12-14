The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Consider this the Golden Age for foodie shopping. There have never been so many products designed to help food and drink fanatics reach their culinary dreams.

If your gift-giving list includes someone who pores over menus and cookbooks like the rest of us scroll on our smartphones, then you'll want to check out these picks. From decadent gift boxes to useful cooking tools to clever DIY kits to extravagant countertop devices, there's something here for every taste, at a wide range of price points.

1 Smart Meat Thermometer

Go enjoy life without constantly checking on the roast. The wireless Meater Plus will alert your smartphone when it's ready. Just don't go too far! Works up to 165 feet away.

$99.95 at Meater Buy Now

2 BPA-Free Cutting Board

Toss the old scuffed-up plastic cutting board and upgrade to the modern reBoard, made from recycled and renewable materials—and reputably toxin free.

$35 at Material Kitchen Buy Now

3 Grilled Pizza Skillet

Turn any grill into a makeshift pizza oven. Put this specially designed 8-inch cast-iron pizza maker right on top of the grate and enjoy a hot personal pie in about 10 minutes.

$40 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

4 Homegrown Mushroom Log

Forage for fresh shittakes without leaving the living room. Just soak the spore-planted log and watch the fungi grow. Before you know it, you have fresh 'shrooms for stroganoff.

$30 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

5 The Miracle Of Salt

Award-winning author Naomi Duguid's latest tome is a fantastic tribute to the world's most basic but all-important ingredient, full of stunning photography and perfectly seasoned recipes from across the globe. The beautiful cover design deserves a prominent place on the shelf.

$44.11 at Amazon Buy Now

6 Surf & Turf Knife Kit

Ideal for outdoorsy cooks on the go, this pair of folding knives from France includes a classic oyster shucker and a unique curved blade with a bristle brush on the handle for cleaning wild mushrooms before cutting 'em up.

$49 at Opinel USA Buy Now

7 Handheld Chef's Torch

Add a kiss of flame to any dish from classic French onion soup and crème brûlée to fresh sushi. The precise push-button flame is equally useful outside the kitchen. Need a light?6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$49.95 at Cozymeal Buy Now

8 Sliding Cheese Board

Save space without sacrificing one morsel of your snack spread. This ingenious swiveling tray features multiple grooves and crannies to keep utensils and foods firmly in place.

$58 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

9 Soup Dumpling Kit

Everything you need to make hot and satisfying Chinese-style soup dumplings at home, including the bamboo basket and powdered gelatin that melts into a silky broth while it steams.

$60 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

10 Large Fry

Nonstick pans are great for making scrambled eggs. Their usual chemical coating, however, can be toxic. This modish 10-plus-inch pan is both nonstick and nontoxic. And it's big enough to feed your whole brunch crowd.

$85 at Great Jones Buy Now

11 Legit Italian Pasta Maker

Make fresh restaurant-quality linguine and lasagna the traditional Italian way – with a hand-crank. Doing it right also means using a stylish Italian-made machine like this iconic Marcato Atlas 150.

$89.95 at Crate & Barrel Buy Now

12 The Cadillac of Cooking Aprons

Endorsed by big-name chefs including Alton Brown and Nancy Silverton, this durable high-quality apron features plenty of pockets and criss-crossed straps for added comfort.

$95 at Hedley & Bennett Buy Now

13 Self-Watering Indoor Herb Garden

Fresh herbs are always on hand with this easy-to-use Click & Grow smart garden. Just add water once a month. Let the plug-in LED system do the rest.

$99.95 at Nordstrom Buy Now

14 All In One Immersion Blender

Equipped with six different attachments, Breville's granddaddy of immersion blenders can do it all: chop, grate, mash, puree, slice. The ergonomically designed grip is easy on the wrist, too.

$159.95 at Crate & Barrel Buy Now

15 Holiday Feast Deluxe

The most extravagant spread from New York City's most famous cheese shop includes five of Murray's best cheeses and three kinds of meats, plus olives, dried cherries, orange preserves and crackers–everything for a slammin' holiday party.

$195 at Murray's Cheese Buy Now

16 Cocktail Smoking Dome

An eye-catching addition to any bar cart even if you never pull the trigger of that smoking gun.

$240 at Uncommon Goods Buy Now

17 Korean Butcher's Feast

Forgo the usual beefy gift box in favor of this selection from NYC's Cote Korean Steakhouse, which not only includes prime meats but also pickled veggies and savory sauces.

$289.95 at Goldbelly Buy Now

18 The Trendy Steam Toaster

Fans on social media rave about the miracles of Balmuda's steam technology, making cold pizza and old breads taste fresh again. It also reputedly does wonders with plain toast.

$299 at Amazon Buy Now

19 Portable Ooni Pizza Oven

Every aspiring pizzaiolo wants one of these: the lightweight Ooni Karu is mobile and versatile (pick your fuel: charcoal, gas or wood). And hot damn, is it powerful – blasting out Neapolitan-style pies in about 60 seconds.

$399 at Sur La Table Buy Now

20 Sea Salt Dutch Oven

The omnipresent Le Creuset cast iron cooker, but in a totally new color.

$419.95 at Amazon Buy Now

21 Barista-Level Espresso Maker

The Bambino Plus is not cheap, but it pours the same high-quality shots as fancier Breville machines in a more compact frame – at a fraction of the cost.

$499.95 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

22 Vertical Outdoor Smoker

Perfect for the pit master on the patio. Cook a lot of chicken and ribs in not a lot of space.