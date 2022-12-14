22 Gifts for Foodies That Will Make Them Swoon
Consider this the Golden Age for foodie shopping. There have never been so many products designed to help food and drink fanatics reach their culinary dreams.
If your gift-giving list includes someone who pores over menus and cookbooks like the rest of us scroll on our smartphones, then you'll want to check out these picks. From decadent gift boxes to useful cooking tools to clever DIY kits to extravagant countertop devices, there's something here for every taste, at a wide range of price points.
Smart Meat Thermometer
Go enjoy life without constantly checking on the roast. The wireless Meater Plus will alert your smartphone when it's ready. Just don't go too far! Works up to 165 feet away.
BPA-Free Cutting Board
Toss the old scuffed-up plastic cutting board and upgrade to the modern reBoard, made from recycled and renewable materials—and reputably toxin free.
Grilled Pizza Skillet
Turn any grill into a makeshift pizza oven. Put this specially designed 8-inch cast-iron pizza maker right on top of the grate and enjoy a hot personal pie in about 10 minutes.
Homegrown Mushroom Log
Forage for fresh shittakes without leaving the living room. Just soak the spore-planted log and watch the fungi grow. Before you know it, you have fresh 'shrooms for stroganoff.
The Miracle Of Salt
Award-winning author Naomi Duguid's latest tome is a fantastic tribute to the world's most basic but all-important ingredient, full of stunning photography and perfectly seasoned recipes from across the globe. The beautiful cover design deserves a prominent place on the shelf.
Surf & Turf Knife Kit
Ideal for outdoorsy cooks on the go, this pair of folding knives from France includes a classic oyster shucker and a unique curved blade with a bristle brush on the handle for cleaning wild mushrooms before cutting 'em up.
Handheld Chef's Torch
Add a kiss of flame to any dish from classic French onion soup and crème brûlée to fresh sushi. The precise push-button flame is equally useful outside the kitchen. Need a light?
Sliding Cheese Board
Save space without sacrificing one morsel of your snack spread. This ingenious swiveling tray features multiple grooves and crannies to keep utensils and foods firmly in place.
Soup Dumpling Kit
Everything you need to make hot and satisfying Chinese-style soup dumplings at home, including the bamboo basket and powdered gelatin that melts into a silky broth while it steams.
Large Fry
Nonstick pans are great for making scrambled eggs. Their usual chemical coating, however, can be toxic. This modish 10-plus-inch pan is both nonstick and nontoxic. And it's big enough to feed your whole brunch crowd.
Legit Italian Pasta Maker
Make fresh restaurant-quality linguine and lasagna the traditional Italian way – with a hand-crank. Doing it right also means using a stylish Italian-made machine like this iconic Marcato Atlas 150.
The Cadillac of Cooking Aprons
Endorsed by big-name chefs including Alton Brown and Nancy Silverton, this durable high-quality apron features plenty of pockets and criss-crossed straps for added comfort.
Self-Watering Indoor Herb Garden
Fresh herbs are always on hand with this easy-to-use Click & Grow smart garden. Just add water once a month. Let the plug-in LED system do the rest.
All In One Immersion Blender
Equipped with six different attachments, Breville's granddaddy of immersion blenders can do it all: chop, grate, mash, puree, slice. The ergonomically designed grip is easy on the wrist, too.
Holiday Feast Deluxe
The most extravagant spread from New York City's most famous cheese shop includes five of Murray's best cheeses and three kinds of meats, plus olives, dried cherries, orange preserves and crackers–everything for a slammin' holiday party.
Cocktail Smoking Dome
An eye-catching addition to any bar cart even if you never pull the trigger of that smoking gun.
Korean Butcher's Feast
Forgo the usual beefy gift box in favor of this selection from NYC's Cote Korean Steakhouse, which not only includes prime meats but also pickled veggies and savory sauces.
The Trendy Steam Toaster
Fans on social media rave about the miracles of Balmuda's steam technology, making cold pizza and old breads taste fresh again. It also reputedly does wonders with plain toast.
Portable Ooni Pizza Oven
Every aspiring pizzaiolo wants one of these: the lightweight Ooni Karu is mobile and versatile (pick your fuel: charcoal, gas or wood). And hot damn, is it powerful – blasting out Neapolitan-style pies in about 60 seconds.
Sea Salt Dutch Oven
The omnipresent Le Creuset cast iron cooker, but in a totally new color.
Barista-Level Espresso Maker
The Bambino Plus is not cheap, but it pours the same high-quality shots as fancier Breville machines in a more compact frame – at a fraction of the cost.
Vertical Outdoor Smoker
Perfect for the pit master on the patio. Cook a lot of chicken and ribs in not a lot of space.
