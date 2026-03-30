5 Best Frozen Breakfast Burritos, According to Chefs

Top chefs reveal the best frozen breakfast burritos you should buy.

Mornings can be hectic, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a satisfying breakfast. Frozen breakfast burritos are stepping up their game and offer a quick, convenient way to start the day—packed with eggs, protein, and bold flavors that actually deliver. To find out which ones are worth your freezer space, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their top picks.

Red’s Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito

Red’s Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito combines big flavor, better ingredients, and convenience in a way that stands out in the frozen aisle. It’s a favorite for Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com. “What sold me on these is the egg texture — they actually stay fluffy after reheating, which is incredibly rare in frozen burritos,” she says. “The filling is cage-free scrambled eggs, antibiotic-free pork sausage, uncured applewood-smoked bacon, and a three-cheese blend of white cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella.” According to Chef Melanie, “Every bite has all the components instead of those dead zones of just tortilla that you get with cheaper brands. The pepper jack gives it a subtle kick that builds as you eat.” She adds, “At 15 grams of protein in a 5-ounce burrito, the filling-to-tortilla ratio is one of the best I’ve seen in the freezer aisle.”

El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage, Cheese and Potato Burritos

El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage, Cheese and Potato Burritos are easy, satisfying, and dependable. According to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, these are the best frozen breakfast burritos you can buy. “You can get eight burritos for around $6.50, each one packed with egg, sausage, cheese, and potato,” she says. Sullivan explains, “The tortilla holds together and doesn’t go soggy in the microwave, which sounds basic but most brands can’t manage it.” She adds, “Under two and a half minutes from freezer to plate. My kids grab these before school and I don’t feel bad about it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red’s All Natural Chicken Chorizo Egg and Cheese

Red’s All Natural Chicken Chorizo Egg and Cheese offers a more flavorful, higher-quality twist on a classic frozen breakfast with cleaner ingredients. “This is the upgrade pick,” says Sullivan. “The burrito has cage-free eggs, antibiotic-free chicken, three kinds of cheese (white cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella), and a real chorizo seasoning with paprika and rosemary.” She explains, “You can actually taste the spice. 16 grams of protein and no artificial anything.” Sullivan adds, “At $2.39 each, it costs more than El Monterey, but you’re getting a completely different level of burrito.”

EVOL Egg and Green Chile Burrito

The EVOL Egg and Green Chile Burrito strikes a great balance between bold flavor, satisfying texture, and quality ingredients that feel more thoughtful than many frozen breakfast options. “The green chile is what sets this one apart from every other frozen breakfast burrito in the aisle,” says Sullivan. “Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, pinto beans, cheddar, and an authentic green chile stew that actually has some kick.” She adds, “At 6 ounces, it’s the biggest burrito on this list. The beans add fiber and keep you full through lunch, which most breakfast burritos don’t do.”

Amy’s Tofu Scramble Breakfast Wrap

Amy’s Kitchen delivers convenient, flavorful foods made with recognizable, plant‑forward ingredients that feel healthier and more thoughtfully crafted than many mainstream frozen options. The Tofu Scramble Breakfast Wrap is a vegan and gluten free option that doesn’t compromise on taste. “The filling is mushroom-forward with organic tofu, hash browns, zucchini, and onions,” Sullivan explains. “What surprised me is how well the gluten-free tortilla holds together.” She says. “Most gluten-free wraps fall apart the second you microwave them, but this one doesn’t.” Sullivan adds, “I keep a few in the freezer for when I have guests with dietary restrictions, and I don’t want to scramble at the last minute. Throw one in the air fryer, and you have a great meal in minutes.”