Shoppers say these Greek yogurt brands are the best for creamy texture, great flavor, and real ingredients.

Greek yogurt is a delicious and nutritious food. The thick, creamy dairy product is generally packed with nutrients that fill and fuel you, including protein, probiotics, calcium, and other live cultures. It’s also highly versatile and can be customized with your favorite sweetener, fruit, and other toppings. What are the best Greek yogurt brands you can get? Here are the 6 best Greek yogurt brands, according to shoppers.

Chobani Greek Yogurt

Chobani Greek Yogurt cups are filled with thick, creamy yogurt that offers numerous benefits. “Strained Greek yogurt with a shorter ingredient list in plain varieties,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, says. “Offers high protein and probiotics with no artificial additives.”

Fage Total 0%

Fage Total 0% is pure tang with a velvety texture. “Classic Greek yogurt with milk and cultures only in the simplest versions,” Collingwood explains. “Thick texture and high protein with minimal sugar.” Shoppers appreciate the consistency. “Totally love this yogurt that looks like whipped cream,” one says. “Totally love this yogurt! It’s really thick and I just pretend it’s whipped cream as I eat it with blackberries and walnuts.” Another adds. “This is my go to yogurt. Smooth and creamy. Great to eat alone, in a smoothie or with fruit.” A third says: “My favorite yogurt. Can be a little expensive, but worth the taste, clean ingredients, and wonderful consistency.”

Siggi’s Icelandic Skyr

Siggi’s Icelandic-Style Skyr is another delicious yogurt. “It is known for simple ingredients and less sugar than many yogurts,” she says. “High in protein and usually just milk and live cultures in the plain version.” Shoppers buy it for “the protein and texture,” one writes. “It’s thicker than regular yogurt, which I like, but still creamy. This flavor is not too sweet and goes well paired with honey and berries.”

Oikos Triple Zero

Oikos Triple Zero is a tasty, protein-packed yogurt that fitness enthusiasts buy in bulk at Costco. “No added sugar, 15g protein, sweetened with stevia, good option for those watching sugar and wanting a ‘natural’ non-nutritive sweetener,” she says. “My go to breakfast!” writes a shopper. “I always make sure to have this yogurt on hand!! It’s 15g of protein and a very filling breakfast or snack option. It has zero added sugars and no artificial sweeteners which helps it retain its Greek yogurt taste with a kick of the mixed berries. I sometimes add granola or cereal to it for an extra crunch. You do need to stir it when you open it because there will be liquid at the top.”

Stonyfield Organic Greek

Stonyfield Organic Greek yogurt is lush and slightly tart. "Organic option with no synthetic hormones or artificial additives," says Collingwood. "Good choice if you prefer organic dairy and live cultures." Shoppers rave about it. "Best yogurt EVER. Genuinely my go-to brand for yogurt! Especially as someone who struggles to stay healthy, adding yogurt to my diet and meal prepping has been a game changer, and this is easily the tastiest and healthiest for the price!" writes a Target shopper.