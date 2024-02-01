Skip to content

30 Low-Calorie Desserts to Buy Under 150 Calories

These healthy desserts are delicious and under 150 calories, so you can stay on track with your wellness goals while you treat yourself.
By Samantha Boesch Kiersten Hickman Olivia Tarantino
Published on February 1, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Indulging in dessert while aiming for weight loss may seem counterintuitive, but here's a twist: incorporating low-calorie desserts into your routine can be a strategic move to help you stay on the health track. Instead of outright denying yourself the joy of a sweet treat, opting for pre-portioned, calorie-conscious desserts can act as a motivating ally in achieving your dietary goals.

"If it's something you enjoy, incorporating dessert daily or a few times a week can actually help you stay on track with your dietary goals," says registered dietitian Maryann Walsh, MFN, RD, CDE. Regardless of your preferred dietary approach—be it calorie counting, low carb, low fat, high volume, high protein, etc.—the key lies in aligning your dessert choices with your overall health objectives: "If you enjoy having dessert or a sweet treat, you can absolutely enjoy it regularly, even daily!" says Walsh.

However, this doesn't mean you always have to choose the "healthiest" option. For some, the true essence of dessert lies in savoring a decadent, sugary treat that brings joy. Walsh advocates for mindful indulgence in such treats, promoting the idea that relishing a small piece or a few bites can provide a satisfying experience without derailing your progress.

"If you want to enjoy decadent, full-fat, full-sugar desserts or treats, the key is to practice portion control, usually mindfully enjoying a small piece or a few bites of something decadent is all it takes to get the experience," Walsh tells us. "And by not depriving yourself you are less likely to overindulge in sweet treats and desserts on weekends and special occasions," she adds.

So the question is: what kind of dessert are you craving? By practicing portion control, you can make room for whatever daily dose of sweetness your heart desires. Read on to learn about 30 low-calorie desserts you can buy, all under 150 calories. Then check out the 12 Best Store-Bought High-Protein Desserts.

Diana's Real Banana Bites Milk Chocolate

Diana's real banana bites
Diana's
per 3 pieces: 80 calories, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 1 g protein

Sometimes you just need a few bites of chocolate to satisfy a craving, and Diana's Real Banana Bites are perfect for when that feeling strikes. Get the original milk or dark chocolate, or try one of their new flavors: White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch or Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch.

Enlightened Banana Peanut Butter Frozen Yogurt Bark

Enlightened frozen bark
Enlightened
per 2-4 pieces: 100 calories, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 4 g protein

Enlightened is the queen of healthy dessert products, with delicious treats like ice cream bars and pints, cookie dough bites, and their newest creation—Frozen Yogurt Bark. We love their Banana Peanut Butter bark, but you can also enjoy their Triple Berry and Pineapple Coconut.

Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate S'mores Mix Lil' Bits

Tony's Chocolate Lil' Bits
Tony's
per 1/4 pouch: 150 calories, 9 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 2 g protein

These Milk Chocolate S'mores Mix Lil' Bits from Tony's Chocolonely are delicious, and a fourth of the bag is only 150 calories. Not only does buying this low-calorie dessert help you with your health goals, but this purchase can help others, too. Tony's Chocolonely's mission is to pursue 100% exploitation-free chocolate and raise awareness of forced labor in the chocolate industry. It's a big feat, but every purchase can help!

Veggies Made Great Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

Veggies Made Great Chocolate Raspberry
Veggies Made Great
per serving: 90 calories, 4.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (5 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

Not only are these Chocolate Raspberry Muffins from Veggies Made Great only 90 calories each, but they're also made with actual vegetables and come with 5 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein!

Halo Top Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

Halo Top Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
Halo Top
per 2/3 cup: 120 calories, 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (6 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 6 g protein

Halo Top makes lower-calorie, higher-protein desserts that actually taste good—like this pint of Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Ice Cream. You can find a variety of flavors of their light ice cream, as well as dairy-free sorbets, Keto-friendly products, or something from their new "baking" line, like their Birthday Cake Mix Cup or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.

That's it. Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles

that's it dark chocolate fig truffles
That's it
per 3 truffles: 70 calories, 1 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (4 g fiber, 11 g sugar), <1 g protein

If you're in the mood for a little bit of post-dinner chocolate, these Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles are a delicious choice. Each truffle has only 23 calories and contains some helpful fiber thanks to the figs and cacao.

Brookside Dark Chocolate Covered Pomegranate

Brookside pomegranate
Courtesy of Hersheyland
per 12 pieces: 130 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 1 g protein

Brookside Dark Chocolate Covered Pomegranate is the perfect movie night snack or low-calorie dessert to take on the go. Not the biggest fan of pomegranate? That's okay, they have Acai & Blueberry and Goji & Raspberry as well.

Justin's Mini Peanut Butter Cups

justins mini peanut butter cups
Justin's
per 2 pieces: 150 calories, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 2 g protein

Looking for a little treat to enjoy by your desk? Snag a bag of these Justin's Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, and enjoy a small treat when that afternoon sugar craving hits for less than 80 calories per cup.

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies

tates chocolate chip cookies
Tate's
Per 2 cookies: 140 calories, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 2 g protein

Are you on team crunchy? Enjoy two of these crunchy, thin chocolate chip cookies for just 140 calories. Not a fan of chocolate chip? Tate's also makes Coconut Crisp, Oatmeal Raisin, Butter Crunch, and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. They even have gluten-free options!

Alden's Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Square Sandwich

Alden's Mini Squares
Alden's Ice Cream
Per 1 sandwich: 100 calories, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (0 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

Not a fan of the "light" ice cream trend? Bring back one of your former childhood favorites by snagging a box of these ice cream sandwiches! Each sandwich—made with 100% real organic vanilla ice cream—is 100 calories each, just enough to get nostalgic over hot summer days running after the ice cream truck.

SmartSweets Sour Blast Buddies

smart sweets sour blast buddies
Smart Sweets
Per 1 bag: 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (13 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 0 g protein

Are you a huge fan of Sour Patch, but don't want to ruin your calorie count on dessert? SmartSweets will satisfy that craving—and with only 3 grams of sugar! Each pack ranges from 80 to 90 calories for the entire bag. Grab a few packs to have some low-calorie desserts on hand!

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Mint Chocolate Chip Bars

yasso greek yogurt bars
Yasso
Per 1 bar: 100 calories, 2 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 5 g protein

Are you a huge fan of Greek yogurt? You are going to love these bars! Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt makes a variety of dessert bars that are 100 calories each. Enjoy Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Sea Salt Caramel, and Coffee Chocolate Chip. Or if you would rather have a classic Chocolate Fudge, you can snag a box for just 80 calories per bar.

SkinnyDipped Lemon Bliss Covered Almonds

SkinnyDipped lemon bliss almonds
SkinnyDipped
Per 1 bag: 80 calories, 5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 43 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 2 g protein

You'll never crave a lemon bar again after you have a pack of these Lemon Bliss Yogurt-Covered Almonds from SkinnyDipped. They're tart, tangy, crunchy, and satisfying, all in one 80-calorie bag.

Dole Dippers Dark Chocolate Covered Real Banana Slices

Dole Dippers dark chocolate banana slices
Courtesy of Instacart.com
Per 1 packet: 100 calories, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (4 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 1 g protein

Don't feel like making a batch of chocolate-covered bananas? Snag a package of Dole Dippers instead! "For those who enjoy a little bit more volume in their dessert, there are great options like Dole Dippers, which are banana bites covered in dark chocolate," said Walsh. "They come in portion-controlled pouches to take the guesswork out of how much to eat."

Breyers CarbSmart Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert

breyers carb smart vanilla
Breyers
Per 1/2 cup: 120 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 2 g protein

Looking for a bowl of ice cream that fits a low-carb, keto diet? Breyer's CarbSmart frozen dessert tubs (and bars) are a great option for you. Enjoy a 1/2 cup serving for just 120 calories. "Frozen desserts, like Breyers CarbSmart, give you the creamy taste of ice cream, but with less sugar and calories per serving," said Walsh. For extra portion control, this ice cream also comes in a 60-calorie bar form.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Simple mills almond flour baked chocolate chip cookies
Courtesy of Simple Mills
Per 1 cookie: 110 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 1 g protein

Don't have time to whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies yourself? Snag one of these low-sugar, low-carb Simple Mills Cookies, which are only 110 calories each! Unlike your typical cookie that features white flour, Simple Mills uses an almond flour base, which brings the carb count down, meaning you'll feel more satisfied after eating a cookie and less likely to reach your hand in for another.

Clio Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bar

clio greek yogurt bar
Clio
Per 1 bar: 140 calories, 6 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 31 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 8 g protein

Yes, this is another Greek yogurt treat, but this time, it's covered in chocolate! With a rich, cheesecake-like texture, Clio is the perfect decadent low-calorie dessert for those craving a slice of cheesecake—but without all of those extra calories. Clio offers many flavors of Greek yogurt bars, including Peanut Butter, Vanilla, Honey, Hazelnut, Blueberry, and Espresso.

My/Mochi S'mores Mochi Ice Cream

My Mochi s'mores
My/Mochi
Per 1 mochi: 120 calories, 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 1 g protein

This pillowy ice cream treat is the perfect way to end a dinner party! Pull out a box of My/Mochi Ice Cream and let it defrost slightly before serving to ensure perfect, pillowy goodness. The S'mores flavor is a favorite, but you can also grab Chocolate Sundae, Vanilla Blueberry, Dulce De Leche, Sweet Mango, Green Tea, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Ripe Strawberry. They even have vegan flavors, too!

Snack Pack Pudding Chocolate

Snack Pack chocolate pudding cups, low calorie desserts
Amazon
Per 1 pudding cup: 100 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), <1 g protein

Take yourself back to those childhood lunchbox days by enjoying a pudding cup for dessert! These low-calorie desserts only have 100 calories, so add a dollop of whipped cream on top for a decadent late-night treat.

Halo Top Pops Strawberry Swirl

Halo Top Strawberry Swirl
Halo Top
Per 1 pop: 90 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (5 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you love that pint of Halo Top ice cream, you are going to love this 90-calorie alternative! Enjoy the delicious taste of Halo Top ice cream with these Strawberry Swirl Pops. You can even snag the bars in other flavors, including Chocolate Fudge, Brownie Batter, and Sea Salt Caramel.

Oreo Thins

oreo thins
Oreo
Per 4 cookies: 40 calories, 6 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (0 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

Who loves a good milk and cookies sesh before bed? Swap out the normal cookie sleeve with a package of Oreo Thins, which allows you to have four cookies per serving! For just 140 calories, it's the perfect low-calorie dessert.

Ghirardelli Dark & Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Squares

Ghiradelli dark chocolate sea salt caramel squares
Ghiradelli
Per 2 squares: 140 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 1 g protein

Craving some dark chocolate at your desk? Have a pack of these squares in a drawer when you need a chocolate fix! Dark chocolate, in particular, contains flavanols that have been found to lower blood sugar, decrease body fat, and reduce inflammation in the body. The darker the bar the better, because they tend to contain less sugar overall and have more concentrated levels of cacao (where all those great health benefits lie).

Chloe's Blueberry Pops

chloes blueberry pops
Instacart
Per pop: 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 0 g protein

Can you get more simple than blueberries, lemon juice, and sugar in a frozen treat? Don't be misled by their simplicity. Chloe's Pops are bursting with fresh flavor.

Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Minis

Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Minis
Nature's Bakery
per bar: 100 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 40 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

Like a Fig Newton—but healthier! Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Minis come in single packs, so there is built-in portion control, and these mini bars make for a tasty, light dessert.

GoodPop Orange n' Cream Bar

GoodPop Orange Cream
GoodPop
Per pop: 90 calories, 5 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 22 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 1 g protein

A simple swap from dairy cream to coconut cream transforms one of your favorite childhood desserts from belly bloater to a vegan dream. This low-sugar dessert is a must-have in your freezer at any time of year.

Talenti Roman Raspberry Sorbetto

talenti roman rapsberry sorbetto
Talenti
Per 2/3 cup: 150 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (3 g fiber, 34 g sugar), <1 g protein

If you thought all Talenti products would be off-limits on a low-calorie dessert list, you'd be wrong! Talenti's dairy-free sorbettos are low-calorie and made with fresh fruit.

Enlightened Vanilla Dark Chocolate Almond Bars

Enlightened Vanilla Dark Chocolate Almond
Enlightened
Per 1 bar: 150 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (4 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 5 g protein

Enlightened's Vanilla Dark Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bar may be the most indulgent low-calorie dessert you can buy. Smooth vanilla ice cream is layered with crushed almonds and then dipped in dark chocolate. It's the perfectly-portioned healthy dessert you can buy.

BarkThins Dark Chocolate Mint Snacking Chocolate

Dark chocolate mint bark thins
BarkThins
Per serving: 140 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 2 g protein

Calling all mint chip lovers, this is going to be your new favorite go-to! If you're a fan of a bit of crunch in your dessert, you'll love these crispy bites from BarkThins. Made with real dark chocolate and peppermint oil, this refreshing treat is something you can indulge in and feel good about.

Oui Dairy Free Strawberry Fruit On The Bottom

Dairy Free Oui
Oui by Yoplait
Per 1 yogurt: 150 calories, 7 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), <1 g protein

Skip the froyo joints and curl up with a creamy cup of yogurt at home. Brands have gone above and beyond the traditional plain and vanilla varieties, now boasting more rich-tasting options that closely resemble your favorite desserts. Yoplait's Oui Petite French-style yogurts have created some indulgent flavors, and now they have lower-calorie dairy-free choices. The Strawberry Fruit On The Bottom is satisfying and only 150 calories.

Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pieces

Justin's dark chocolate candy pieces
Justin's
per 1 ounce: 160 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (0 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 2 g protein

A serving of Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pieces is technically 160 calories, not 150, but we had to put them on the list because of how delicious they are. They're easy to take on the go and will quickly satisfy your need for chocolate.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to include additional entires and remove discontinued products.

Samantha Boesch
Samantha was born and raised in Orlando, Florida and now works as a writer in Brooklyn, NY. Read more about Samantha
