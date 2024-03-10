7 Healthiest Cake Mixes on Grocery Shelves—and 4 to Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether it's for a birthday bash, a last-minute dessert, or just a midweek pick-me-up, store-bought cake mixes can be a convenient solution for your sweet needs. If you're indulging in the occasional decadent dessert every once in a while, you don't have to worry about choosing a "healthified" option; however, if you're seeking a more wholesome cake mix that's lower in calories and sugar to enjoy on the reg, we've got you covered with our guide to the healthiest cake mixes at the grocery store.

With the help of registered dietitians, we sifted through the dessert aisle to get their favorite healthy cake mixes—as well as which ones to avoid. Our experts agreed that it's important to find cake mixes that are moderate in total calories and to check the label for added sugars. You might consider balancing your cake with a serving of fruit or low-calorie Cool Whip for a fiber boost and a bit more volume.

How we chose the best cake mixes

Total calories: Most cakes are calorie-rich from added oils and sugar. We worked to find options that are modest in calories or at least offer some balance—in the form of fiber and protein—for the calories you are consuming.

Added sugar: The daily recommended allowance for added sugar is 24 grams per day for women and 36 grams per day for men. If you're regularly eating cake, it's easy to surpass this added sugar target. We looked for options that are low in sugar or offer sugar alternatives.

Fiber: While hard to find in even some healthy cake mixes, we looked for options that included some fiber to increase the staying power of these cake mixes.

The 7 Healthiest Cake Mixes on Grocery Shelves

Best: Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/12 dry mix) : 120 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 2 g protein

We love the attention to simple ingredients in this cake mix, plus Simple Mill's dedication to balanced nutrition. "Crafted with simple and quality ingredients, this gluten-free and plant-based option is a game-changer for those with dietary restrictions, but something everyone will love. With almond flour as its first ingredient, 2 grams of fiber, and 2 grams of protein per serving, it offers a nutrient-rich alternative to traditional cake mixes and satisfies your sweet tooth with its light vanilla flavor," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, Owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition.

Best: Miss Jones Organic Vanilla Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/18 dry mix) : 90 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (0 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

Miss Jones' Cake Mix strikes the perfect balance between improved nutrition without compromising on taste. "Made with organic wheat flour and just 12 grams of added sugar per serving, this cake mix is an ideal sweet treat option that fits within a balanced diet," says Krista Wale, RD, LDN, a dietitian and founder of Louisiana Nutrition Associates.

Best: Bob's Red Mill Vanilla Yellow Cake

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup dry mix) : 180 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (0 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you're gluten-free, you might have a hard time finding a cake mix that is both healthy and delicious. "It can be a challenge to find a cake mix without the questionable preservatives, corn syrup, and artificial flavors that still taste homemade. Bob's Red Mill Vanilla Yellow Cake Mix has mastered how to make a boxed cake mix taste like a recipe made from scratch! Its sponge texture and rich flavor fool you into thinking this cake was bought from a bakery," says Brooke Baird, RDN, LD of Simply Divine Nutrition, LLC.

Best: Pillsbury Zero Sugar Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/10 dry mix) : 140 calories, 2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you're cutting back on added sugars, this is the perfect mix for you. "Pillsbury Zero Sugar Cake Mix is a nice option for people who are trying to limit their added sugar intake. With zero grams of added sugar, this mix is a nice option for people who want something sweet but don't want loads of added sugar. Note, this mix isn't carbohydrate-free," comments Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, Charleston-based registered dietitian.

Best: Maja Chocolate Cake and Cupcake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/8 dry mix) : 160 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (2 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 2 g protein

Maja's high-quality chocolate cake mix boasts a nice 2 grams of fiber and is low in fat and sugar for a baking mix. We love their attention to a vegan and gluten-free ingredient list here, making this cake mix versatile for just about everyone. Consider whipping up some Thin Mint Cupcakes for a fresh take on chocolate cake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: King Arthur Baking Company Yellow Keto Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup mix) : 45 calories, 1 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (12 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein

King Arthur's Keto Cake Mix tops the list as the lowest-calorie option on the market. This low-carb cake mix boasts 12 grams of fiber and just 2 grams of added sugar. With 45 calories per serving, that is hard to find. Made with coconut flour, bakers should know that this mix is much more dry than typical flour.

Best: Lakanto Cake Mix Keto

Nutrition (Per 1/8 dry mix) : 60 calories, 4.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (13 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

With just 60 calories and 13 grams of fiber per serving, this cake mix is impressively one of the healthiest on grocery shelves. That's because Lakanto uses almond flour, cocoa, zero-calorie monk fruit sweetener, and psyllium husk fiber. We love the simple ingredients and the attention to a balanced nutrition label here.

The Unhealthiest Cake Mixes on Grocery Shelves

Worst: Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/6 dry mix and topping) : 360 calories, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 44 g sugar), 2 g protein

Clocking in at 360 calories per serving, this is one of the unhealthiest cake mixes on grocery shelves. When you consider how small the recommended serving size is, you could easily rack up nearly half of your daily calories and more than double your recommended added sugars.

Worst: King Arthur Chocolate Indulgence Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/14 dry mix) : 180 calories, 5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (4 g fiber, 28 g sugar), 2 g protein

This rich chocolate mix delivers 180 calories per serving and 28 grams of added sugar—over a day's worth of sugar for women. However, this mix has 4 grams of fiber per serving from the rich cocoa, which does earn it some bonus points.

Worst: Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/10 dry mix) : 170 calories, 3.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 1 g protein

With 19 grams of added sugar and 320 mg of sodium, this cake mix is high in sugar and salt, and that's before we top it with icing. Without much fiber or protein, this indulgence is mostly empty calories, meaning they don't have much staying power or nutrition to offer.

Worst: Jiffy Golden Yellow Cake Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/5 dry mix) : 210 calories, 4.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (1 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 2 g protein

This mix might be a nostalgic staple, but it's not our favorite choice for a healthy cake mix. With 23 grams of sugar and 340 mg of salt, one serving of this cake mix will nearly meet your daily added sugar allowance and is the highest in sodium on our list. This is a "sometimes" indulgence, and if you're regularly eating cake mix like this, we suggest swapping it out with a healthier option above.