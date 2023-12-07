25 Best-Ever Whole Foods Items, According to a Lifelong Fan

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the last few decades, Whole Foods Market has gained a cult following among shoppers—and for good reason.

Before the company became a nationwide chain, access to organic groceries—especially those that purposefully eschewed harmful ingredients like hydrogenated fats and high-fructose corn syrup—was hit or miss. Some health food stores here and there could provide options, but nothing like the sweeping array of fresh produce, baked goods, local products, and gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan items that Whole Foods regularly stocks.

If you're not familiar with the brand, or just haven't fully explored its well-stocked aisles, the difference between Whole Foods and any other grocery store lies in the company's core values. The retailer established a very simple, stated purpose: "nourish people and the planet," which translates to working with local farmers to source the highest-quality natural and organic foods. And the results speak for themselves. People who love Whole Foods really love it, and you can count me among them.

I've been a regular Whole Foods shopper since moving to the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2016, right when the company opened its first 365 store—a spinoff that highlighted the retailer's store-brand items for more price-conscious customers. That location is now a full-fledged Whole Foods, offering a vast spectrum of first-rate products. Over the years, I've watched closely as the now Amazon-owned grocer has only bolstered its incredible gluten-free and vegan offerings, which you just can't find at most commercial grocery stores.

Here's a primer on the best items this organic grocer stocks, including many of my own favorites, plus recommendations from some of the store's most fervent fans.

Biena Chickpea Snacks

Per serving (1 oz) : 120 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (6 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 6 g protein

An ideal gluten-free snack, these crispy, crunchy roasted chickpea are kind of akin to Corn Nuts, though obviously much better for you. They come in flavors like ranch, honey roasted, sea salt, or barbecue. They also pack in six grams of protein and six grams of fiber. That's a lot better than a Triscuit, right?

Kite Hill "Cream Cheese"

Per serving (2 tbsp) : 70 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Just one of the many plant-based, dairy-alternative brands that you'll find at Whole Foods, the Kite Hill line includes imitation yogurt, ricotta cheese, and sour cream, but the faux cream cheese is a crowd favorite. Made from almond milk and mushroom extract, which helps preserve freshness, this spreadable vegan topping is great on bagels. In the market for some gluten-free bagels to go with that spread? Check out the next beloved item.

365 Gluten-Free Plain Bagels

Per serving (1 bagel) : 260 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 430 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (5 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 2 g protein

Like Market Pantry at Target or Kirkland Signature by Costco, the private-label brand at Whole Foods is called 365, and a lot of in-house items under this label rank high among loyal customers. Look, we're never going to achieve the chewy inside, crusty outside perfection of a true New York-style bagel without wheat flour, but this dupe comes very close to the genuine article. With a mix of potato and tapioca starch, brown rice flour, and pea fiber, this is a truly legit bagel to go with your dairy-free cream cheese, and just one of many 365 items that will make its way onto any regular shopper's list of favorites.

365 Ginger Sparkling Water

Per serving (1 can) : 0 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

As promised, there are many more 365 items on this list. For instance, the 365 sparkling water selection offers the very unique option of a ginger flavor. Usually, ginger beverages are spiked with sugar like ginger ale or ginger beer, but this is just pure ginger-y flavor and all the bubbles—aka the world's most perfect cure for nausea. It's also a great cocktail mixer, if at-home home bartending is your jam.

365 Original Oat Milk

Per serving (1 cup) : 120 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 140 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 3 g protein

Oat milk is everywhere these days, even at Starbucks, but before plant-based milks were widely available, Whole Foods was there. Oatly is one brand that wins high marks in my book, but the 365 version has a certain creaminess to it that I'm still stuck on. It also costs substantially less than the major name brand. Why not save your green and froth up an oat milk latte at home this winter? Or, mix it with overnight oats, chia seeds, and some fruit for a super healthy, no-prep breakfast.

Cado Deep Dark Chocolate Avocado Frozen Dessert

Per serving (1/2 cup) : 170 calories, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 45 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

The "avocado ice cream" trend became a big deal on TikTok, and therefore everywhere else on the internet, so some shoppers might already be familiar with this dessert. But, even if you've tried other versions of it, there's nothing like Cado Ice Cream, particularly the Deep Dark Chocolate flavor. It's almost impossible to tell the difference between this ice cream and full-fat dairy ice cream. Since the flavor is there, making the switch is a no-brainer.

Harmless Harvest Plain Coconut Yogurt

Per serving (1 container) : 80 calories, 25 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

Harmless Harvest is a great vendor for those who love natural coconut products. The brand makes a whole host of things from coconut water and smoothies to this crowd-pleasing plain yogurt. Yes, it has a hint of coconut despite the "plain" designation, because it's made from coconut milk. But, that only means it pairs perfectly with any granola that has coconut flakes in it. Seriously, at this point, I think this stuff is better than regular yogurt, and I actually prefer it.

365 Cheese Puffs

Per serving : 140 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

There are cheese puffs (aka Cheetos, who are we kidding with this knock-off name?) and then there's Whole Foods cheese puffs. Made with what one fan on Redditor describes as "fancy cheese" and buttermilk, these cornmeal-based chips are an example of a simple snack food done incredibly well. The commenter also notes there was a spicy flavor of these at one point, so keep an eye out for that.

365 Strawberry Yogurt

Per serving (1 tub) : 130 calories, 5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 5 g protein

Why is everyone obsessed with the strawberry flavor of Whole Foods 365 yogurt? Because it is the platonic ideal of strawberry yogurt. It is the best one you will ever have, with organic strawberries and organic whole milk (apologies to the dairy-free crowd on this one). The secret ingredient? Carrot juice. Tangy and sweet, this ingredient is actually added in place of chemical dyes to get that pink color, but hey, the flavor it adds could be part of why this stuff is so much better than run-of-the-mill yogurt.

Siete Cassava & Coconut Flour Tortillas

Per serving (2 tortillas) : 120 calories, 3 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 280 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Here's another one for the gluten-free shoppers out there, or even just those who like taking a break from wheat every once in a while. Siete's gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free tortillas—they're also paleo!—are constantly in demand, so much so that they're often sold out. If you happen to see a pack on the shelf at your local Whole Foods, grab them quickly! Odds are, your family won't even be able to tell the difference when you're rolling them up for enchiladas or frying up a quick quesadilla. And for cheese lovers, the next item could make for a very interesting quesadilla.

Mitica's Drunken Goat Cheese

Per serving : 110 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 240 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

Look, not everything that's great about Whole Foods has to be vegan or gluten-free. The store's high-end supply chain brings in fresh, quality products of all kinds, straight from the source. That's exactly what most of the items in the retailer's cheese counter are all about, and this imported Spanish cheese from Mitica is nicknamed "The Drunken Goat Cheese" for a reason. It's a semi-firm white cheese, which is delicious, but the purple rind is where things get interesting. The rind gets its color from being bathed in Monastrell wine, and the contrast of the creamy cheese and the wine flavor of the rind is what makes this so excellent. The Spanish love soaking cheese in wine, and after trying this, you will, too.

365 Berry Chantilly Cake

Per serving (1 slice) : 960 calories, 61 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 105 mg sodium, 88 g carbs (3 g fiber, 59 g sugar), 7 g protein

Even if you're not brand loyal to Whole Foods—and maybe you will be by the time you're done reading this—it's possible you've had the store's infamous Berry Chantilly Cake before. Customers swear by this cake for special occasions like birthdays and Mother's Day. I've even heard of people ordering it for weddings. One fan from Louisiana had this to say: "Whole Foods bakes a Berry Chantilly cake that is out of this world. It's almost like [an] almond wedding cake with berries between the layers and a light cream cheese icing." Fun fact: the cake originally debuted in New Orleans, so it's not surprising the Louisiana shoppers are clued in.

4th & Heart Ghee

Per serving (1 tbsp) : 120 calories, 13 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 88 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

Some of the things that keep shoppers coming back to Whole Foods are harder-to-find items that the store always has in stock. One example of that is ghee! The clarified butter is amazing for cooking, with a smoke point of 485 degrees. For contrast, the smoke point of olive oil is around 375 degrees. This particular brand is sourced from milk that comes from grass-fed New Zealand cows, and is a best-seller for Whole Foods.

365 Roasted Garlic Tandoori Naan

Per serving (1 naan) : 260 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 7 g protein

Need something to grill up in all that clarified butter you've just stocked up on? How about the garlic naan that consistently tops the list of best 365 products? An Indian-style flatbread that's hand stretched and baked in a traditional tandoor oven, this versatile bread can be cut into strips and served with dip like a pita, used in place of bread for a sandwich, or enjoyed on its own as a quick snack. The 365 naan is also made with ghee instead of butter, so if you're trying to avoid dairy, pairing these two together will definitely work out well.

Vital Farms Pasture Raised Eggs

Per serving (1 egg) : 70 calories, 5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

Eggs are another item that can taste wildly different based on how the chickens they came from are raised, as more and more people are now beginning to realize. At the top of the list for pasture-raised hens is the Vital Farms network, a brand that allows hens to roam all year round, ensuring the eggs they produce are markedly better. Even most cage-free hens only have about one square foot of indoor space indoors to move around, while pasture-raised hens have over 100 feet to graze. In other words: these are likely the best-tasting eggs you will ever have. Feel free to take credit for the flavor when other people try them fried, scrambled, or poached and want to give you props.

BarkThins Dark Chocolate Almond Snack

Per serving (1.1 oz) : 160 calories, 12 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

Getting back into the dessert portion of the store, these "snacking chocolates" will not last long at your house. Let's see if you even make it to the car without opening up a bag and popping a couple in your mouth. Ingredients: dark chocolate, almonds, sea salt. Results: Pure joy.

365 Wild-Caught Gulf White Shrimp

Per serving (4 oz) : 100 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 23 g protein

A great reason to buy seafood at Whole Foods: all of the offerings, whether fish, shellfish, or other, are traceable and sustainably sourced. My pick is the Gulf shrimp from the freezer case, which can go from frozen stiff to perfectly sautéed in about 20 minutes. These come shell-on, but if you're looking for a fresher or shelled and deveined version, you can always stop by the seafood counter to pick that style up. Pro-tip: Get some fresh shrimp for tonight and stash a bag of the frozen shrimp for later.

Caulipower's Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Per serving (1/3 crust) : 170 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 170 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Yes, this was extremely trendy a few years ago, when everything was all low-carb all the time. But, hey, it's still a good idea to sub in vegetables for flour sometimes. Even if there is a time and a place for full-fledged pizza, there's also a perfect moment for a healthy dupe. Keeping a few of these pizza crusts stocked will save you on those nights when it seems like cooking is an impossible task, and eating healthy is even more out of reach. Just pop on some tomato sauce and cheese, plus mushrooms, onions and peppers for a nice veggie slice.

365 Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce

Per serving (118 g) : 60 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 400 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

This item doubles as both a pasta sauce (pair it with some shrimp for fra diavolo maybe?) or as a pizza sauce to turn that Caulipower crust into a full-on delicious slice. Keep a couple of jars on hand—it's a fan-favorite for a reason. The tomatoes are juicy and tart, and the garlic keeps everything interesting and balanced. Jarred sauces don't need to be fancy or expensive, and this one delivers on organic flavors at a very good price point: around $3 each.

365 Peanut Butter

Per serving (2 tbsp) : 190 calories, 16 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

No shade to brands like Jif and Skippy, but there's so much sugar and hydrogenated oil in many brand-name peanut butters that you might as well eat a candy bar. But, getting a jar of peanut-only peanut butter can also be a back-breaking experience, with prices running high and plenty of stores not even offering it. Or, worse, you can only find it in crunchy versions! Once again, Whole Foods has made the best version of what everyone actually wants—a large format jar of creamy peanut butter with no additives. And it's under $5!

Graza Olive Oil

Per serving (1 tbsp) : 120 calories, 14 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

Do you tire of lifting the large glass bottle of olive oil, and tilting it all the way to let the last drops dribble into your pan? Is this simply too tiresome a process? In that case, let me introduce you to Graza, the latest Instagram-famous brand to solve a problem I didn't even know I had. This company makes a "squeezable" bottle that's perfect for dousing lettuce, pizzas, hummus, and more. So, it's easier than ever to add extra flavor. And yes, it's satisfying to squirt into a pan, too. Conceived of as a direct-to-consumer product, the popular olive oil is now on shelves at a Whole Foods near you. That is, until it sells out again.

365 Coconut Oil

Per serving : 130 calories, 14 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

If that ghee piqued your interest, maybe another best-selling product will have a similar effect: expeller-pressed organic coconut oil with no additives. Grab the large jar for around $7, which is a steal compared to some brands like Dr. Bronners (which is almost twice as much). Use it in your cooking as a plant-based substitute for butter.

Garden of Eatin' Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Per serving (1 oz) : 140 calories, 7 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

These chips likely got popular first for the punny name alone. I would buy them literally just from reading the label. But, the fact that they're delicious chips made with organic blue corn and no hydrogenated oils is what keeps shoppers coming back for more. These are corn chips, so they're naturally gluten-free, and they contain absolutely no additives. Eden indeed.

365 Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets

Per serving (6 pretzels) : 120 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 210 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 4 g protein

Peanut allergy? No problem. For its 365 private label, Whole Foods recreated a super popular, peanut buttery pretzel snack with almond butter, so those with an aversion to that incredibly common nut could try their own version. It's moments of inclusion and brilliance like this item that make shoppers so brand loyal to the Whole Foods experience.

Simple Mills Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers Snack Pack

Per serving (1 bag) : 120 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 210 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Almonds save the day again, this time for all the wheat-averse folks who have never been able to properly enjoy a Cheez-It. This gluten-free dupe uses natural cheddar cheese and almond flour to recreate the cheese cracker snack for celiacs and others who are avoiding wheat, and they're practically identical to the real thing. Get them in snack-pack form, so you don't end up accidentally running through an entire box in one afternoon.