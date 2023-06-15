10 Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Bars

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ice cream on a stick, also known as an ice cream bar, is one of the simple pleasures of summer—or, any time of year really! There's nothing quite like opening that freezer case in the convenience store to grab a Crunch bar when the sun is shining and you're craving ice cream. When you were a kid, chasing down the ice cream man for a vanilla bar coated in chocolate was a rite of passage.

These days, you can still buy those classic treats, though many companies have elevated the ice cream bar, adding exciting flavors, swirl-ins and different coatings to keep your palate entertained. With ice cream bars, there's no scooping required so they really are the perfect treat to share with friends at any gathering, from backyard barbecues to pool parties.

Whether you're a purist or an ice cream connoisseur looking for a truly unique bar, there's something for everyone on our list. Read on to see the best ice cream bars money can buy.

1 Mint Chocolate Chip Klondike Bar

Per Serving (1 bar) : 230 cal, 14 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 26 g carbs, 17 g sugar (14 g added sugar), 2 g protein

Our only bar on this list without a stick, the vanilla Klondike Bar is a classic. But if you've haven't tried the mint chocolate chip version, you're in for a treat. One online reviewer called it "the most refreshing ice cream bar I have ever had," while another wrote that it was "the best ice cream bar I've ever tasted." These come six in a box and run 230 calories that are totally worth it. Truly "mint," indeed.

2 Crunch Vanilla Bar with Crunch Coating

Per Serving (1 bar) : 170 cal, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 19 g carbs, 13 g sugar (9 g added sugar), 1 g protein

If you're a fan of Nestle Crunch bars, this one's for you! Made with rich vanilla ice cream dipped in that famous chocolaty Crunch coating, you'll get a crispy crackle in every bite. Fans say the crunchy coating blends perfectly with the ice cream. There are six in a package and eating one will give you 170 calories.

3 Stoneridge Creamery Orange Cream Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 170 cal, 3 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 33 g carbs, 23 g sugar (18 g added sugar), 2 g protein

These creamsicle bars pack nostalgia for summer's past in every bite. You'll find artificially flavored vanilla lite ice cream with an orange sherbet shell. We think you'll agree that the combo of vanilla and orange just tastes like summer. There are six bars in a box and these bars are 170 calories each.

4 Dove Bar Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate

Per Serving (1 bar) : 250 cal, 17 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 24 g carbs, 20 g sugar (17 g added sugar), 3 g protein

These classic bars made with vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate are exactly what you think of when you want an ice cream bar, and they're referred to as "silky smooth" for good reason. These run 250 calories each and come three in a package.

5 Haagen Dazs Caramel Cone Ice Cream Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 260 cal, 17 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 24 g carbs, 21 g sugar (16 g added sugar), 3 g protein

With vanilla ice cream mixed with caramel swirls, then coated with milk chocolate and crunchy cone pieces, these bars are the perfect dessert on a spring or summer evening. "I absolutely love these bars. The flavors are perfect and the added crunch is just *chefs kiss* the best!" wrote one reviewer. They come three in a box and are 260 calories each.

6 Van Leeuwen Raspberry Cheesecake Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 250 cal, 19 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 21 g carbs, 15 g sugar (12 g added sugar), 4 g protein

These bars, from the ice cream company that got its start as a New York City food truck, are made with classic cheesecake ice cream with a swirl of fresh raspberry and then coated in a thick layer of dark chocolate. They are also topped with graham cookie pieces. They are 250 calories each and come four to a box.

7 Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 150 cal, 9.5 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 14 g carbs, 11 g sugar (8 g added sugar), 1 g protein

These classic ice cream bars available at Aldi are made with vanilla flavored ice cream and covered in chocolate flavored coating. Also available in a crunch-style bar variety, these traditional bars just feel like biting into summer. They come 12 to a box and are 150 calories each.

8 Yasso Fudge Brown Greek Yogurt Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 100 cal, 1 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 19 g carbs, 13 g sugar (10 g added sugar), 5 g protein

Delicious fudge brownie bars that are made with Greek yogurt? Sign me up! These yummy bars are made with creamy Greek yogurt, chunks of brownie and a swirl of fudge. Amazingly, they each have 5 grams of protein and contain no artificial sweeteners. "Pure indulgence, without the guilt," wrote one reviewer. One box has four bars and each has 100 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Magnum Double Chocolate Ice Cream Bar

Per Serving (1 bar) : 260 cal, 17 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 27 g carbs, 21 g sugar (18 g added sugar), 4 g protein

This one is a chocolate lover's dream come true. Indulgent chocolate ice cream is dipped in chocolate fudge sauce and then covered again in a 44% cacao milk chocolate shell. These bars are made of Belgian chocolate and biting in reveals layer upon layer of decadent chocolate. "This is by far the best ice cream bar in the universe," wrote one satisfied reviewer. A box of these bars has only three of them and they are 260 calories each.

10 Turkey Hill Dipped Duos Peanut Butter & Chocolate

Per Serving (1 bar) : 210 cal, 14 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 19 g carbs, 16 g sugar (12 g added sugar), 3 g protein

Imagine peanut butter and chocolate ice cream swirled together and then dipped in a luxurious chocolate coating. Now, go to the store and get some, because these bars are amazing! Dipped Duos come in other flavor combos, but this classic one of chocolate and peanut butter can't be beat. They come three to a box. They are free of artificial flavors and high fructose corn syrup and are 210 calories each.