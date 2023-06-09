10 Best Ice Cream Sandwiches

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ice cream sandwiches are a treat that's synonymous with summer. And the only thing better than ice cream is ice cream between two cookies. Not only is a sammie easy to hold and eat on the go, but it's the perfect treat to hand out to kids or BBQ guests, no scooping required.

Not all ice cream sandwiches are created equal, though. Who isn't nostalgic for the traditional vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafers? But the sky's the limit from there, with different types of cookies and ice cream flavors all in the mix to satisfy any taste. Some ice cream sandwiches even come with sprinkles or chocolate coating. But finding the right combination that is sweet but not over-the-top is a delicate balance.

You can easily make your own ice cream sandwiches and keep them on hand in the freezer. My go-to combo? Putting the Talenti Double Dark Chocolate gelato between two thin and crispy Tate's chocolate chip cookies. But sometimes it's easier to just grab a box of ready-made treats at the grocery store—especially when you can find ones as good as these. Here are the absolute most delicious ice cream sandwiches worth adding to your shopping cart.

1 Tillamook Peanut Butter Chocolate Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches

Per item : 210 calories, 11 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (1 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 4 g protein

While all the Tillamook Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches taste pretty great, there's one variety that brings it home: The Peanut Butter Chocolate. This perfect combo of extra creamy peanut butter ice cream and buttery chocolate waffle cone cookies is pure handheld decadence. You'll get four of these waffle cone ice cream sandwiches per box.

Some of the other flavors include chocolate mudslide, mint chocolate chip, and Oregon strawberry.

2 Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Per item : 140 calories, 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 80 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 2 g protein

Aldi is a go-to destination for summer desserts and the chain's vanilla ice cream sandwiches from Sundae Shoppe are yummy in your tummy and easy on your wallet. Here you'll find reduced-fat vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafers for a classic summer treat.

3 Nestle Toll House Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches

Per item : 210 calories, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 120 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 2 g protein

Nestle Toll House Cookies are the OG of chocolate chip cookies. Now put some vanilla ice cream in between two of them and you've got an ice cream sandwich that's truly irresistible. "Seriously when I am craving an individual ice cream from out of that little box at the corner store it is always this cookie right here. Super yummy," wrote one reviewer. Each box contains seven.

4 Trader Joe's Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches

Per item : 140 calories, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 40 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (1 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 3 g protein

A dessert from Trader Joe's is always on the table during summer gatherings and this sandwich will give you a little kick of caffeine while it satisfies your sweet tooth. The coffee ice cream is made with coffee syrup, Columbian coffee extract, and espresso ground and placed between two TJ's Brownie Crisps, which soften up as you bite in. This is one sophisticated little sandwich and comes in packs of four.

5 Klondike Cookies and Creme Sandwich

Per item : 210 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 200 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 3 g protein

If you love cookies and cream ice cream, this sandwich was made for you! Because cookies on the outside just aren't enough, this one is filled with cookies and cream ice cream that has enough crunchy cookie bits to make it a new classic. "It is the perfect blend of crunchy and smooth," wrote one reviewer. "A perfect snack when you want something sweet." These sandwiches come four in a box.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 FatBoy Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

Per item : 210 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 125 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (1 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 4 g protein

If you love premium ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate wafers, these chunky, square sandwiches are for you. FatBoy makes other fun flavors, including mint chocolate chip and even a sugar cookie sandwich with vanilla graham crackers, but this one's a classic. All flavors come in boxes of 6, 12, and 18 to feed any hungry summer crowd.

7 It's-It Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

Per item : 340 calories, 18 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 90 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 4 g protein

This San Francisco treat since 1928 is made with two delectable oatmeal cookies and a "large scoop" of vanilla ice cream in between them. But that's not all—this special sandwich is also dipped in dark chocolate for an experience that's otherworldly. Thankfully they ship so you don't have to be on the West Coast to enjoy it!

8 Blue Bunny Big Neapolitan Sandwich

Per item : 220 calories, 6 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (0 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 3 g protein

This sandwich features chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream side by side, just like in the Neapolitan container. Except here, sandwiched between two chocolate wafers. At only 220 calories each you'll be glad you indulged.

9 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Ice Cream Sandwiches

Per item : 170 calories, 7 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 85 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (0 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 3 g protein

You don't need to dash down the block to catch the ice cream truck when you've got a box of these ice cream sandwiches in your freezer. We're talking about organic vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two soft, organic chocolate-flavored wafers. At 170 calories each, it's a treat worth splurging for. You'll find six in a box.

10 Coolhaus Love Out Loud Ice Cream Sammie

Per item : 460 calories, 22 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 170 mg sodium, 63 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 41 g sugar), 6 g protein

Among the myriad of ice cream sandwich flavors that Coolhause makes, this limited-edition ice cream sammie stands out, thanks to its creamy cheesecake ice cream with a strawberry swirl and two rainbow sprinkle cookies. An explosion of sweetness, rainbows, and pride, try not to smile while biting into this one! Founded by queer women, the company works to support Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and will be donating $25,000 to the organization this year alone.