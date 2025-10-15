11 Best Kirkland Buys That are “Luxury for Less” This October

One of the many reasons I have been a Costco shopper for decades isn’t just because I save a lot of money. I also appreciate that the warehouse and its accompanying website offer luxury and gourmet products, ranging from skincare and beauty to jewelry, clothes, handbags, and of course, food, for so much less than other stores. Its Kirkland Signature line is a prime example of the overwhelming value that Costco offers. What are shoppers excited about this month from Costco’s in-warehouse brand? Here are the 11 best Kirkland buys Costco members call “luxury for less” this October.

Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck

There is so much great Kirkland Signature-branded gear hitting the store just in time for the holiday season. “Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck at Costco! This is absolutely a MUST-HAVE for any Costco lover, which I’m assuming is most of us 😂 It’s just $19.99 #costco #crewneck,” Costco Buys captioned a post. “Omg, I’ve been chasing this sweatshirt forever,” commented a follower. It’s also on the website for $21.99.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Costco Hot Finds, aka Laura Jayne Lamb, an influencer with over 3.2 million followers, shared that the Chocolate Fudge Cake is making a big comeback. The Chocolate Fudge Cake, $24.99, consists of four layers of chocolate cake with fudge filling between each layer and rich fudge icing. “I can’t believe it! It’s nearly 6 pounds of chocolate fudge cake!!” she captioned the video. “I’ve waited five long years for the Costco bakery to bring back the All American chocolate cake,” she exclaims. “Although they are calling this one the Chocolate Fudge Cake, I’m not convinced it’s not the same cake just without the chocolate shavings. It’s almost the exact same cake.”

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Kirkland Signature Double Sided Gift Wrap

There is brand new Kirkland Signature Double-Sided Gift Wrap for the holidays. Each pack come with two rolls of each design, a total of six rolls printed on FSC Certified paper. “Good quality,” writes a shopper. “Costco’s wrapping paper is always top notch and very durable and I love the prints.”

Kirkland Signature Egg White with Cheese Trio and Peppers Egg Bites

Why pay Starbucks prices when you can get Kirkland Signature Egg White with Cheese Trio and Peppers Egg Bites at Costco? “The Kirkland Egg White Bites have become a regular purchase. The taste is exceptional for a high-protein breakfast option that is quick to make. The taste reminds me of the egg white bites sold at Starbucks, but the Costco item is better priced. My family enjoys the Kirkland Egg White Bites so much, it is a regular in our basket while shopping at Costco,” writes a shopper. “Convenient, easy to store (out of the box & in the freezer) & quick to prepare. These little gems give me a good way to start my day. They’re really tasty popped in the air fryer – better than in the microwave I think. Add a little Sriracha & plain Greek yogurt if you like or a bit of cheese melted on top with salsa & sour cream. Add some fruit or toast & you’re good to go!” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed

If you have pets, shoppers are excited about the Kirkland Signature Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed 40″ x 32″, $54.99 on the website. It comes in taupe, gray, and cream and features a machine-washable, removable faux pur cover and comfy memory foam shell.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back, and everyone is ordering them. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. If you order them online, they are part of the buy three, save $10 deal.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Dessert

Costco Buys shared about the new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Dessert at Costco, a decadent new sweet treat. “Made with three layers of chocolate including chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crumble, and chocolate ganache! 🤤 All topped with dark chocolate shavings…how INCREDIBLE do these look?! (6 for $10.99)” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Tuscan Extra Virgin Olive Oil

A Redditor shared about Kirkland Signature Tuscan Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a gourmet oil on sale for $9.97. “I think that’s about half price. Get me two too,” one person commented. “The best finishing oil out there for the price! What a deal. I buy at least 2 at full price whenever I see it just because they don’t always have it,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Traditional Fit Dress Shirt

The website just dropped some new shirt styles. Kirkland Signature Men’s Traditional Fit Dress Shirt, Blue White Dot Dobby, is an instant favorite of shoppers. “These shirts have been the absolute best in my experience I the last 20 years. They still are! I miss them being in my local store,” writes one. “Comfortable fits nicely. Not sure i like the muted designs onshirt.”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage

Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage, parmesan, and cracked black pepper, is a new favorite with shoppers praising its value over name brands. “Much better than Amylu (🤮) and different than Aidells (seem to be easier on my stomach.)The parm cheese and cracked black pepper is delicious,” writes a Redditor. “These are made by AmyLu’s. The number on the USDA stamp is the facility they are produced in,” a shopper claims.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

There is also a sale on one of KS’s most popular products, Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, currently $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.