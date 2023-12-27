16 Kitchen Gadgets & Appliances That Changed the Way We Ate in 2023

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Unsurprisingly, 2023 has been yet another exciting year for cooking enthusiasts with the introduction of countless cutting-edge tools and appliances that elevated our time spent in the kitchen. These groundbreaking gadgets transformed the way we approach food prep and made cooking even more accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding. From vegetable choppers that streamline everyday tasks like chopping vegetables to wood-fired flattops that level up your outdoor cooking game to powerful blenders that make your smoothies better than ever, we discovered 16 kitchen marvels that changed the way we ate this past year—and we can't wait to use them even more in 2024!

Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice cook, these game-changing gadgets and appliances are sure to leave an indelible mark on the way you eat and appreciate food. Read on to see our editors' favorite products, and for another look back on this past year, check out the Top 10 Trending Food Searches of 2023.

Le Creuset Everyday Pan

Yes, you're reading this right: the legendary Le Creuset launched a new piece of cookware in 2023, a rarity for the brand. This enameled cast iron pan, dubbed the Everyday Pan, is sure to become a kitchen staple alongside the company's famous Dutch ovens.

Sure, some people may argue "It's just a pan," but this enameled cast iron pan is not only easy to clean and extremely durable, but it also distributes and retains heat in a near-perfect way. This means that even the most inexperienced at-home cooks can feel like professional chefs in no time. According to the Le Creuset website, with this pan, you'll get the benefits of a braiser with the ease of a saute pan. All of this is achieved because of the enamel placed over the cast iron, which allows for much easier care and maintenance than what you'd have with a regular cast iron.

RELATED: 6 Best Cast Iron Skillets Under $100

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

It's hard to beat the quality and precision of Ninja products when you're looking for powerful blenders and food processors. Although their large blenders and kitchen systems truly shine, their portable blender shouldn't be overlooked. The Ninja Blast Portable Blender allows you to use precise, cordless blending anywhere or anytime you want.

You can take it with you to the beach to make piña coladas, to the gym for a protein smoothie snack, or pop it in the cupholder of your car to have fresh juice on your office lunch break. However you choose to use the portable blender, it's a game-changing product you can enjoy for only $60.

Recteq Smokestone 600 Griddle

This is one of the biggest splurges on our list at $999, but for people looking to upgrade their outdoor grilling experience, the SmokeStone 600 Griddle may be a winner.

What makes the SmokeStone Griddle so impressive? For one, it's the first-ever wood-fired outdoor griddle, and that means you'll get a deliciously smokey flavor in everything you cook on it. It also uses Wi-Fi temperature control, which adjusts the heat automatically to cook your food evenly. Made from stainless steel, this griddle is promised to have long-lasting durability.

Material Kitchen reBoard

The reBoard from Material Kitchen quickly gained a cult following in 2023 because of its sleek and minimal design, fun colors to choose from, and the fact that it's made from sustainable materials.

This cutting board is made entirely from sugarcane and kitchen scraps, so you can rest assured that with your purchase you are contributing to sustainable practices and will also be using a fully BPA-free product.

At just $35 each, this is a no-brainer purchase for you or as a gift for a loved one who loves to cook.

RELATED: 11 Kitchen Appliances to Have Dinner Ready in Under 20 Minutes

Beastmode by Beast Tonal

If you've watched any food bloggers' reels on Instagram, you've probably seen this gorgeous, fluted blender from Beast. This year, the brand's signature blender got a powerful upgrade with the launch of the Beastmode by Beast. In partnership with pro football player Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch, the company's latest blender has a formidable 1,200-watt motor that can chop through even the toughest kale leaves. The bundle includes two blending vessels—1,000 and 500 milliliters—a stainless steel double-walled hydration bottle, a storage lid, and drinking lid so you can take your smoothie on the go!

Stainless Steel Vegetable Chopper

Everyone went crazy for this vegetable chopper on TikTok earlier this year, and for good reason. This simple kitchen gadget—which you can have for just $24—helps you effortlessly chop vegetables in several different ways, all straight into the container.

Whether you're making a salad and want to quickly pile on the veggies, or are throwing together a saute and need to chop them up first, this vegetable chopper will make your life a whole lot easier and get rid of any excuse you have for not eating the vegetables in your fridge.

RELATED: 7 Kitchen Gadgets That Make Cutting Vegetables Faster and Easier

MEATER 2 Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

Old-fashioned meat thermometers are fine, but they often break easily and have lower temperature limits, making them difficult to use. To turn your meat cooking game up a notch, you need something like the Meater 2 Plus Smart Meat Thermometer.

This meat thermometer uses precision calibration, long-range Bluetooth, and their trademark Smart Temp Multisensor to provide an accurate reading every time. The Meater 2 Plus also has a larger temperature range so you can have more confidence that your meat will be cooked all the way through and that you'll be getting precise information every time.

This thermometer costs $119, which may feel pricey at first, but if you're someone who cooks a lot of meat and goes through unreliable thermometers, this could be a helpful purchase for you.

Corkcicle Commuter Cup

This Commuter Cup from Corkcicle has everything you could want in a to-go cup. It is insulated and spill-proof, cup-holder friendly, and has a "stay-put bottom," meaning it won't topple over easily like some other coffee mugs on the market.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This cup also comes with a 360 Sip Lid, something you definitely won't see in many other comparable to-go mugs. Coming in a variety of colors and currently on sale for $33, we think this Corkcicle cup is an easy "yes."

Spinn Coffee Maker

The Spinn Coffee Maker is an "all-in-one" machine that can craft brewed coffee, espresso, and cold brew. The brewing mechanisms are impressive, with state-of-the-art, G-force infusion and precision grinding. Not only that, but this coffee maker's smart technology capabilities are some of the most impressive on the market.

First of all, you can use the Spinn app to press a button and brew coffee without ever getting out of bed in the morning. You can also use the Roast Recognition feature, which allows you to take a picture of your bag of coffee and will calibrate and program the right brewing settings based on the brand.

Spinn is having a holiday sale right now and is selling their coffee maker for $699 instead of $999. The original black color is out of stock, but you can pre-order the new silver color.

Planetary Design Airscape Coffee Canister

If you're going to be spending money on your coffee equipment, you may want the right tool to keep your coffee beans fresh for as long as possible. The Airscape Coffee Canister from Planetary Designs can keep coffee fresh for several weeks using its patented inner lid that pushes out oxygen as it's pressed down.

RELATED: 11 Coffee Brands That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

You've heard of pizza ovens before, but have you heard of a portable oven with retractable legs that you can take anywhere with you?

The Portable Pizza Oven by Gozney Roccbox is engineered to be restaurant-grade, replicating Gozney's larger professional ovens, and is designed to be fully transportable with a built-in thermometer, detachable burner, and three retractable legs. It has a rolling flame design, stone floor, and quality insulation to produce professional-quality pizza from pretty much anywhere.

It comes with a standard gas burner, but you can also purchase their wood burner attachment if that's what you prefer. This one comes in at $499 so it's definitely a splurge, it is a game changer for pizza lovers and hosts who love to impress their guests.

Mill Kitchen Bin

The Kitchen Bin from Mill is a remarkably inventive kitchen gadget that takes food scraps and shrinks them down to a fraction of their original size. This decreases waste and reduces the number of times you're taking out the trash, so it's good for both you and the environment.

It does all of this by drying and grinding the food that you put inside, and it has a built-in air filtration system that completely gets rid of odors. That means you can have waste sitting in your Kitchen Bin for weeks without having to replace your trash.

This product is in high demand and is currently unavailable to ship out until February, and it works on somewhat of a rental system with either a monthly billing plan of $45 a month or a yearly subscription of $396. If you do get your hands on this product, it can change the way you cook and recycle at home.

MännKitchen Pepper Cannon

If you purchase the Pepper Cannon from MännKitchen, you'll never have to worry about the annoyance of putting in a ton of effort for very little reward that often comes from regular pepper grinders. Instead, this pepper cannon produces 10 times the amount of pepper as regular mills, and it comes with a wide range of pepper sizes for all types of dishes.

You'll also get excellent consistency with this grinder, and you can refill it with only the push of a button. It retails at $199, which is expensive for a pepper mill. But the quality of this one is worth the price and it really will change your cooking experience.

Talisman Designs Bacon Bin Grease Holder

This one is the perfect gift because it's adorable, practical, and only $16.95. Whether you're gifting it for someone or buying one for yourself, this Bacon Bin from Talisman Designs is the little kidget gadget you didn't know you needed.

It's designed to strain and hold hot bacon grease so that you can reuse it for another recipe or easily dispose of it once it's cooled. That way, you won't have to worry about wasting it or ruining your drain when you toss hot grease down it.

RELATED: The Best & Worst Bacon Brands, According to a Dietitian

Chemex Automatic Dripper

Chemex is a fan-favorite brand for traditional pour-over coffee. It's a tried and true company with a variety of high-quality products.

If you're someone who makes pour-over coffee for themselves in the morning, then you're aware of how calming it can be to hand pour the water and carefully craft a delicious brew. However, some mornings are busier than others, and you may find yourself struggling to fit your Chemex into your routine.

Thankfully, Chemex came out with their Automatic Dripper, an impressive coffee maker designed to provide the same excellence as your traditional cup of coffee with just the push of a button. At $350, it is a big financial leap from a regular Chemex coffee maker, but the automatic dripper will save you so much time and energy in the morning.

Taylor USA Digital Scale and Measuring Cup

Sometimes the best kitchen gadgets are those that make your process just a little bit simpler. The Digital Scale with Measuring Cup from Taylor USA does just this.

It takes your standard measuring cup and standard kitchen scale and combines the two, giving you a simple yet accurate measurement every time.

For example, you can get the most accurate measure by volume and not just weight, and this scale can take things like water, oil, and flour, and automatically convert them from weight to volume (ounces to cups). It can measure in ounces, grams, pounds, cups, liquid ounces, or milliliters, meaning you can use this scale for pretty much any recipe you're trying to put together.