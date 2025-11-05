7 Best New Kroger Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Christmas is just around the corner and Kroger is stocking its shelves with some delightful festive finds. The grocery chain just launched a variety of new items, as well as bringing back fan-favorite seasonal items customers wait for year-long. If you’re planning your holiday shopping and looking for some inspiration, there are plenty of goodies to tick those boxes. Here are seven of the best new Kroger Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

Kroger Original Egg Nog

Kroger Original Egg Nog ($4.69) is back on shelves in time for Christmas. “The taste is outstanding! It sure would be great if you kept it in stock!” one happy shopper said. This seasonal treat is also available in cinnamon and pumpkin flavors.

Starbucks Holiday Blend

Starbucks Holiday Blend Medium Roast Keurig K-Cup’s ($7.99) are hitting shelves at Kroger, and fans are thrilled. “I wish I could get this coffee year round. It’s the best,” one shopper said. “I wait for it every year! I usually get 6 or 8 cases for the year,” another raved.

La Terra Fina Vanilla Bean Dessert Dip

The new La Terra Fina Vanilla Bean Dessert Dip is a Kroger exclusive and perfect for holiday entertaining. “This is the BEST dip ever! Soooo good with fruit. I use it on fruit/chocolate/nut charcuterie boards for gatherings. Please stop being so hard to find. I need it all the time,” one shopper said..

Oreo Holiday Joy Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Oreo Holiday Joy Chocolate Sandwich Cookies ($4.99) are a delightful seasonal treat. “These cookies hit the sweet spot of festive, fun, and familiar. They’re a smart buy if you have kids or are planning holiday treats. They work beautifully as a base for inventive snack projects (like OREO balls with a holiday twist),” one customer said.

Stonemill Kitchens Creamy Cranberry Jalapeno Dip & Spread

Stonemill Kitchens Creamy Cranberry Jalapeno Dip & Spread ($4.49) is a new holiday item in the Kroger deli section. “Bring as an appetizer or snack to share at your next tailgate or holiday party and serve with your favorite chips, crackers, pretzels or vegetables,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee Bottle

The Starbucks Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee Bottle ($3.00) is another delicious limited time-only Christmas beverage hitting shelves at Kroger. “Starbucks coffee drinks offer the bold, delicious taste of coffee with the rich flavors you know and love. This indulgence is proof that you can enjoy a little Starbucks wherever you may be,” the company says.

Werther’s Original Gingerbread Soft Caramels

Werther’s Original Gingerbread Soft Caramels are hitting shelves at Kroger just in time for the Christmas season. “These are very tasty, they have the classic werthers taste with a hint of gingerbread that isn’t overpowering!” one shopper said. “A rich, buttery caramel with a warm hint of gingerbread spice that perfectly captures the holiday season,” another agreed.