9 Restaurant Chains With the Best Labor Day Deals

Labor Day is just around the corner, and that means people are gearing up for barbecues, parades, and pool parties. In other words, lots of hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausages are getting grilled.

However, not everyone is planning a big cookout over the three-day weekend. Some would prefer not to make anything at all. Luckily, several restaurant chains are offering food and beverage deals, so you can enjoy the holiday without setting foot in your kitchen.

While some chains are just discounting certain menu items, others are offering full meals at a lower cost. From sit-down spots to fast-food joints, here are nine restaurant chains offering some of the best Labor Day deals.

Chili's

In the mood for a marg? Chili's will be open on Labor Day and offering its usual Monday happy hour special from 3 p.m. until closing time. The Sunrise Dream Marg, aka Chili's Margarita of the Month for September, costs just $6. This cocktail features Lunazul Reposado tequila, triple sec, pineapple juice, sweet & sour, and a float of grenadine.

Then, there's the new Don Julio Marg, which costs $12. This is made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, fresh sour, and a squeeze of orange. For those who want a triple punch of tequila, Chili's is also offering its Tequila Trifecta Margarita for $7.

If margaritas aren't your thing, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Lite start at $3, Modelo Ultra and Michelob Ultra start at $4, and house wines start at $5.

KFC

If you're craving comfort food this weekend, KFC is offering a few deals that you can enjoy on Labor Day. For those feeding a crowd, there's the 40-Piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack, which costs $19.99. This features a choice of four Saucy Nugget flavors, including the new Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch, and Mango Habanero, and the returning Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC fans can also get 50% off chicken sandwiches when ordering on the chain's website or app. This deal includes the Classic, Spicy, and Saucy chicken sandwiches. If you'd prefer a simple bucket of chicken, the chain is taking 40% off its 12-piece buckets when customers order online or via the mobile app. This deal includes a choice of KFC's Variety Bucket, which features three drums, three thighs, three breasts, and three wings, or the chain's all-dark meat Drum & Thigh Bucket, which includes six drums and six thighs.

In addition to these discounts, KFC is offering free delivery on online and mobile orders every Thursday starting on Sept. 5.

Papa Johns

What's better than pizza? Free pizza, of course! Papa Johns is dishing out free medium one-topping pizzas to rewards members who order between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. As a bonus, Papa Johns is also offering free pizza to customers who order at least $20 worth of food from Sept. 3 through Sept. 16.

Marco's Pizza

In celebration of both Labor Day on Sept. 2 and National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5, Marco's Pizza is offering a few different deals. Pizza fans can score the chain's large Margherita Magnifico, a new limited-time menu item, for just $10.99 when using the code MARGMAG at checkout.

Want even more food? Opt for the Mega Meal Deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread, and fresh-baked Cinnasquares. This meal costs $19.99 when you use the code MEGAMEAL at checkout.

Mountain Mike's

The pizza deals continue with Mountain Mike's. On Sept. 2, the regional pizza chain is offering 15% off all pizzas when you use the code LBRDAY24 at checkout. In addition to Labor Day, Mountain Mike's is celebrating National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5 by taking $3 off any cheese pizza—with the exception of mini pizzas—for loyalty members.

Noodles & Company

Here's a different sort of deal to share with someone you care about over the three-day weekend. Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Company has teamed up with Care Bears to offer a new Care Bears Share Menu, which is available now through Sept. 9—aka Care Bears Share Your Care Day. This limited-time menu includes two meal options.

The first is the Care Bears Besties Meal, which includes one large entrée, one small entrée, and a Cheer Crispy, the chain's take on a Rice Krispies treat, which features magic charm cereal. This meal costs $14.95. The second option is the Share Your Care Junior Meal, which costs $8.95. This includes a small entrée, a kids' drink, and a collectible Care Bears mini plush, which is available while supplies last.

STK Steakhouse

If you're seeking a more upscale dining experience filled with decadent dishes like steak and lobster, STK is offering both teachers and first responders 50% off their food from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. This deal is only available for dine-in guests and does not include alcohol. Guest must show a valid first responder or teacher ID to redeem this discount.

Kona Grill

Like STK, Kona Grill is offering both first responders and teachers 50% off their food from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. This dine-in deal doesn't include alcohol and requires guests to show valid proof of employment.

Morton's The Steakhouse

At Morton's, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for $69 per person from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. Choose from classic starters like Caesar salad and Baked Five Onion Soup and then indulge in a 16-ounce bone-in Kansas City strip with your choice of an add-on, such as black truffle butter or blue cheese butter. For a sweet ending, Morton's is offering a choice of crème brûlée, key lime pie, Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake, or upside-down apple pie. Although this menu has a fixed price, certain items will cost extra.