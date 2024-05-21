The Best Memorial Day Restaurant Deals for 2024

Memorial Day weekend is viewed by many as the official kick-off to summer, marked by patriotic decorations, parades, and barbecues. The long, three-day weekend is often an opportunity to score big savings on popular household goods, from mattresses to televisions. But it's also a way to save on your next meal.

Some may choose to stay at home and fire up the grill, often for the first time since last summer. In those instances, there are plenty of quintessential recipes to choose from: burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and corn on the cob are just a few things you might spot over Memorial Day weekend. But if you want to take this year off from grilling, several restaurant chains across the country are offering special deals.

Many of the following promotions are exclusive to veterans and active duty personnel in honor of Memorial Day. Some places are also featuring discounts or special menu items for any customer in recognition of the holiday weekend. There are a few take-home deals as well, for when you want to have people over but want to leave the cooking to someone else. From fast food chains to high-end steakhouses, there's a Memorial Day special here for every budget and palate.

Hooters

Hooters may have built its reputation on chicken wings over the years, but it's also the home of a great savings opportunity over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Customers can kick-off the summer season at the longstanding sports bar chain with its "Bikinis, Burgers, and Beer" promotion. From May 24 through 27, Hooters offers a $13 build-your-own burger special, which comes with french fries and one serving of Dos Equis beer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Castle

Burgers and Memorial Day go together like peanut butter and jelly, so why not stop by your local White Castle and stock up on the chain's famous sliders? This Memorial Day weekend, White Castle customers can save $3 off a Crave Clutch of any 20 sliders. It's perfect for a family gathering over the holiday weekend, giving everyone a chance to grab a slider or two along with whatever other yummy items you're serving. This deal is good from May 25 through May 27 by using the code CLUTCHDEAL if you order ahead.

Morton's the Steakhouse

Do you and your special someone each have an extra day off this Memorial Day weekend? Morton's the Steakhouse will offer a dinner for two menu from May 22 through May 27. This limited-time menu includes your choice of starter, an 18-ounce dry-aged, bone-in Kansas City strip & lobster ravioli as an entrée with your choice of toppings and choice of accompaniments, as well as an optional add-on dessert.

Saltgrass Steak House

Want to enjoy a tasty steak dinner on Memorial Day but don't feel like firing up the grill? Saltgrass Steak House will offer its Family Pack meals all weekend, from May 25 through 27. Packs include steaks, ribs, chicken, cheeseburgers, shrimp, and various combinations of those proteins. You can order your Family Pack online now and have it ready in time before your guests arrive for Memorial Day.

McCormick & Schmick's

For most people, summer means warmer temperatures, time off for vacations, and laid-back vibes. For seafood lovers, particularly those in the Northeast, summer means delicious clam bakes and lobster rolls. McCormick & Schmick's wants to help kick off the season with Seafood Boil Packs To-Go, available May 24 through 27. Options include a shrimp boil, lobster boil, or a combination of the two, along with andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes. Make sure you submit your preorder by May 23.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

A standout steak dinner is a great way to start the summer season, but if you want someone else to do the grilling, head to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. From May 24 through May 28, the steakhouse chain is offering a special menu item: a 32-ounce tomahawk steak for two, served with lobster whipped mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

Polly's Pies

This Memorial Day weekend, Polly's Pies customers will have the opportunity to give back to active military personnel, veterans, and first responders in Southern California. From May 1 through July 4, the chain's "Pie for the People" is available for purchase for $17.49 at Polly's Pies locations. Proceeds from the pie sales will directly benefit military personnel in recognition of Military Appreciation Month.

The Palm Restaurant

National steakhouse chain The Palm Restaurant has a special menu exclusive to Memorial Day weekend. From May 24 through May 27, guests can take advantage of a $59 prix-fixe menu. Items on the menu include your choice of starter and entrée, along with a butter or sauce to go along with it. Whether you choose to go with the lobster bisque and filet or the Caprese salad with a New York strip, you are sure to walk away satisfied.

Texas de Brazil

On Memorial Day and throughout the month of May, Texas de Brazil is helping veterans "in finding their next journey in life." For every $5 donated at the bottom of your check at Texas de Brazil, you will receive $5 back in dining certificates, which can be redeemed for food during future visits. And on Mondays this year (hint: Memorial Day is the last Monday of the month), guests will receive double the certificate amount. For every $5 donated, you'll get $10 in certificates. Proceeds benefit the Honor Foundation, a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces.

Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's is offering multiple opportunities to save over Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, May 26, customers can enjoy $2 beers for a "Sunday Funday" promotion. And on Memorial Day, both new and existing loyalty members receive 50% off their food purchases. Pair either of those promotions with time in the Dave & Buster's arcade and you have a recipe for a perfect air-conditioned afternoon to kick off summer.