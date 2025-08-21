5 Bodyweight Moves That Build Core Strength Better Than Gym Classes After 45

High-intensity gym classes might leave you sweating, but they’re not always the best way to build the deep core strength you need as you age. As a strength & conditioning coach and yoga instructor for the past 2 decades, I have heard it all and seen more fitness trends than I care to remember! But one thing always remains constant, and that is the fact that as we age, our body naturally declines in muscle mass. Here’s how to fight back with five bodyweight exercises that target your core better than any crowded fitness class.

Why Your Core Needs Extra Attention After 45

So that means that while the majority of females are scared to lift weights in fear of getting bulky, they would actually just be fighting the good fight of maintaining their current muscle mass. It takes a significant commitment to build substantial muscle mass as we age. Having core strength is very important, and it is not all about having visible abs. Losing core strength can result in back pain, poor posture, a decrease in coordination and balance, and an increased risk of injury. Dedicated core work is important to incorporate into your weekly routine and can easily be done with bodyweight exercises.

Most gym classes focus on high repetitions and cardio for overall calorie burn. While this is not bad to have in your routine, when it comes to building core strength, you want to focus on core engagement, control, proper breathing, and stability. Slowing it down and having that mind-to-muscle connection is important. This way, you can engage deep stabilizers like your obliques, transverse abdominis, and pelvic floor, resulting in a great core workout. Having a strong core provides spinal support and overall longevity.

5 Bodyweight Moves to Build Core Strength After 45

Dead Bug

This exercise is great for core strength and stability while not adding stress on your spine.

How to do it: Lay flat on your back with arms straight up towards the ceiling and legs lifted at a 90-degree angle; knees should be stacked above the hips. Try to maintain contact with your lower back to the floor. Engage your core and inhale, as you exhale, extend your right arm overhead and your left leg towards the floor without touching the ground. Pause for a second and then return to your starting position and repeat with the left arm and right leg. Keep the movement slow and controlled.

Sets and reps: Do 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps per side based on your experience level. Start on the lower end and build from there.

Common mistakes:

Holding the head up can cause strain on the neck. Keep your head on the floor.

Not hitting the full range of motion, which does not fully engage the core.

Moving too fast causes you to use more momentum and less muscular strength.

Arching the lower back, which does not engage the core fully and adds stress on the spine.

Hollow Body Hold

How to do it: Lay on your back with arms overhead and legs straight. Lift arms, shoulders, and legs off the ground while pressing the low back into the ground. Your body should be in a banana shape and hold. If this is too challenging, you can modify by bringing your knees to a 90-degree angle.

Sets and reps: Begin with 3 sets of 15-20 second holds, gradually building up to 3 sets of 45-60 second holds while maintaining correct form.

Common mistakes:

Arching lower back

Holding your breath

Bird Dog

How to do it: For your starting position, you’ll be on your hands and knees. Extend your right arm forward in line with your shoulder and left leg straight back (think opposite arm, opposite leg). Keep your spine neutral, core engaged, and hips level. Then return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 8-10 reps per side at a controlled tempo

Common mistakes:

Arching lower back

Looking up and adding strain on the neck. Keep your head/neck neutral.

Rushing through the movement

Glute Bridge March

How to do it: Lay on your back and walk your feet in so that they are parallel about hip distance apart. Your feet should be flat on the floor and knees pointing to the ceiling. Lift your hips into a bridge and keep them there while you alternate lifting one foot off the floor at a time, while keeping the hips level.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per leg. Holding a second on each side.

Common mistakes:

Using your back instead of your glute engagement to keep your hips up

Letting the hips drop or rotate

Kneeling Side Plank Hold

How to do it: Come onto your side, propped up on your forearm, bend and stack your knees, and then lift your hips off the ground. Make sure to keep space between your shoulder and ear, and don’t let your side sag towards the ground. Keep a straight line from your knees to your head while engaging your obliques.

Sets and reps: Start with 3 sets of 20-30 seconds per side and then build up to 45-60 seconds as you improve. As you build strength, you can begin to work into a full side plank with your knees off the ground and legs extended.

Common mistakes:

Dropping your hips

Shrugging your shoulder into your ear

When You’ll See Results

If you consistently do 2-3 sessions per week for about 10-15 minutes per session, you should begin to feel changes in 4-6 weeks in your core control, posture, and stability. If your goal is to also see your abs, then your routine would also need to incorporate a proper diet!

Speed Up Your Results With These Habits

Prioritize protein

Stick to whole foods

Stay hydrated

Stress management to reduce cortisol levels

Shoot for 7-9 hours of sleep per night

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat?