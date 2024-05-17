The Best-Ever Mustards, Tasted & Ranked

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

The long-awaited summer season is afoot. I don't know about you, but to me, that means it's time for dime-a-dog nights at the baseball stadium, backyard cookouts, and long days at the beach, featuring home-packed deli sandwiches for lunch. All these scenarios have a great deal in common from sun to fun to food. I also know none of them would be complete without a bottle or a few packets of mustard posted up nearby, ready to add some zest and flavor to the outing.

The history of the yellow condiment dates way back to ancient India and Mesopotamia around 3000 B.C. But, it has also become fully engrained in contemporary American culture. And, love it or hate it, it's not going anywhere anytime soon, often cited as one of the country's top-selling condiments, right up there with ketchup and mayonnaise.

As many of you French's or Heinz loyalists already know, not all standard yellow mustards are created equal, though. Some options go overboard with the tanginess while others remain too plain and bland. Sometimes other surprise spices or ingredients throw off the product's careful balance and in rare cases artificial flavors rear their ugly head.

To squeeze out the truth of which brands–both big names and generic store-brand options–are best, I picked up nine different bottles to test head-to-head. I paired them all with a bag of thin and crunchy Pretzel Slims from Trader Joe's, but also shamelessly spooned up each one on its own for the full effect. If you're ready to get saucy, read on to discover the final rankings, in order from my least to most favorite mustards.

When you need to stock up for a cookout, and quick, you can't go wrong with a trip to Walmart. The supermarket offers plenty of grillable foods, sweet treats, plus kitchen and backyard essentials–heck, you can even buy a grill within the superstore's expansive walls. Condiments are another barbecue must-have, and Walmart carries big names as well as lower-priced options under its Great Value store brand. This inevitably includes a zippy yellow mustard which I picked up for just 60 cents. It includes a very conventional list of mustard ingredients, made up of vinegar, water, mustard seed, salt, turmeric, and paprika.

The look: On the pale side for a mustard with a lack of vibrancy. On the plate, it doesn't look terribly thick. But, it also doesn't produce a watery ring around its edges.

The taste: Its appearance tricks you into thinking it's sturdier than it is. The mustard is instead on the runny side and the flavor is diluted enough to where its overall taste is just as flat as its coloring. That is, except for the odd pangs of artificiality that pop up at random, which I can't quite identify. For its unbeatable price, I think this Great Value product would still work mixed into a potato salad or blended into a mustard chicken recipe. But, for any dish where you will meet the mustard face-to-face, I would go with a different bottle.

When it comes to standard grocery items like sauces or condiments, the store brands from Walmart and Kroger tend to have nearly identical offerings. So, I had a sneaky feeling this mustard would offer more of the same, just at a slightly higher price of 99 cents at my local Kroger. The twin ingredient lists helped to confirm my suspicions, but sampling the two side by side would be the ultimate test.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Neck in neck with Walmart's. The plastic containers are even the exact same shape and size. If I were to remove the labels there would be no way of knowing which is which!

The taste: Surprisingly, the Kroger brand offers more body than Walmart's, so it doesn't taste as weak. I would venture to guess this more prominent tang is thanks to an extra dash of either mustard seed or turmeric in the recipe. However, even with this win, it still shares that strange synthetic taste that plagued its top competitor. After it hit me the first time, I found myself quite literally saying the word "yuck" out loud.

Dressed to the nines in his monocle and top hat, Sir Kensington delivers a proper lineup of sauces, all made from real non-GMO ingredients. In the mustard category, you'll find several options like Dijon, Spicy Brown, and, of course, classic yellow. This one comes with a few extra add-ins compared to your average, everyday mustard, including cane sugar, cloves, cinnamon, allspice, and coriander. I purchased a smaller 9-ounce bottle for $5.79–a price that gave me sticker shock following the last two budget choices.

The look: I had to give this one an extra long shake after I noticed a pool of juices positioned at the top of the bottle. Even after my efforts, it still came out clumpy and sporting a darker hue with brown flecks throughout.

The taste: The bottle claims that this mustard has an "award-winning taste." Frankly, though, I just don't see it. You would think that with that extra sugar and spice, it would be flavorful and balanced. But, instead, it's extraordinarily acidic and sour to the point where I almost puckered my lips. That, paired with the thicker consistency, made Sir Kensington's a royal letdown.

Trader Joe's provides the only organic mustard featured on this list. The store describes it as "simple" and "no-nonsense," also revealing that it stands as one of its best-selling condiments. It's made up of all the routine mustard elements, only this time they're all organic, and a bottle cost me $1.79. During my trip, I also happened to notice the store's whole grain Dijon mustard and was additionally very tempted by the snappy dill pickle variety. But, I figured that was a taste test for another day.

The look: A deeper color than most, closer to a Dijon rather than a yellow mustard. It's much darker than its bright bottle would lead you to believe.

The taste: The initial smell is similar to deviled eggs–vinegary and sharp. The actual flavor, however, is much more toned down and washed out. It stays at around the same taste level throughout the entire experience–which was low. I kept waiting for a kick from the seeds or turmeric, but it never came. Straddling the line between good and bad, it quickly landed in the middle of the rankings.

Target's Market Pantry brand livens up its classic yellow mustard with the addition of onion powder, spices, and other natural flavors on top of core substances like vinegar, mustard seed, and turmeric. Unlike the chain's Good & Gather mustard, this one doesn't claim to be organic or fancy. It's just a good old-fashioned condiment for the good old-fashioned price of 75 cents–the second cheapest option I tried after the Walmart brand.

The look: More of a muted yellow, but sleek and aesthetic–fitting for a Target product. Its squeeze bottle is less attractive, however, on the same creativity level as Kroger and Walmart's.

The taste: Respectable with a bit more zip than most. Its immediate tang and sharpness turns into a touch of bitterness on the backend, though, making it rather well-rounded. In terms of texture, the mustard is thinner than I would prefer. But hey, for a cost of just 75 cents a pop, it's still a product I would gladly spread onto a hamburger or freshly grilled bratwurst.

Plochman's has been working its mustard magic for quite some time–since 1852, to be exact. Now, over 170 years later, it stands as one of the top mustard brands in the country. As such, its inventory goes well beyond classic yellow mustard. Seasoned varieties like Chili Dog and The Works Chicago mustard are available. Blends such as Bourbon, Craft Beer, and Carolina BBQ mustard are also up for grabs. And, consumers can even find fruity Cranberry or Sweet Fig iterations at select retailers or on the store's website. A bit reluctantly, I stuck with the company's Original Mild Yellow Mustard, priced at $2.99 for 19 ounces of the condiment.

The look: Plochman's is known for its barrel-shaped bottles, which I think gives its products a touch of personality that other brands just don't have. The mustard itself is the brightest one yet with just the right viscosity.

The taste: This was the first brand to really tingle my nose when I gave it a good whiff. Luckily though, the flavor isn't quite as pungent as the smell. It's smooth, enjoyable, and definitely mild–just as it's advertised. It does taste a tad saltier than other choices, but all in all, it's a fine option that I would buy again. Plus, I certainly want to experiment with some of the brand's other more eccentric mustard mashups.

Despite its misleading name, the French's brand is as American as they come. It's named after its creator Robert Timothy French, not the country, and is one of, if not the, most popular breed of mustard in the nation. Now owned by McCormick & Company, French's produces a wide range of products, including a long line of flavored mustard spreads, ketchup, other sauces, seasonings, and crispy fried onions. But, I was after the classic yellow mustard, which I found no problem at my local Kroger for $1.99.

The look: A stereotypical mustard look in a shade of sunflower yellow. Its plastic container is very similar in shape and size to Walmart's and Kroger's with just a few differentiating features. For example, it has a matte rather than a shiny finish.

The taste: Tasty with a semi-sweet tang. It's an American favorite for a reason and has that certain je ne sais quoi that makes it nostalgic. Each taste is rich and not overly spiced—although, I do appreciate the inclusion of garlic powder. A little bit of bitterness lingers at the back of your throat after tasting a small glob of the condiment. Overall though, you've got to love the brand's consistency, quality flavor, and vast availability.

I like to call Heinz the king of condiments. Starting out selling grated horseradish, the brand has created a sauce empire over the last 155 years, shelling out ketchup, barbecue sauce, relish, gravy, and, of course, mustard, by the boatloads. Unlike other competitors, though, Heinz doesn't have a lot of tricks up its sleeves when it comes to its yellow bottles. Instead, it keeps things simple with just a spicy brown, organic, and standard yellow mustard. I grabbed a bottle of the latter for $2.19.

The look: A bright, almost highlighter-like shade of yellow. I also found it to be more liquified as a dollop slid across my plate with ease when I went to move it.

The taste: I'm not going to lie: this mustard is very similar in taste to French's. Neither has many flaws, and I don't think you could go wrong with either. But, Heinz just offers more zest and has a distinguished pep that you want from a yellow mustard. The consistency also isn't watery as I feared—this texture just makes it lighter on the tongue and more versatile.

Koops' is a bit of a one-trick pony in the condiment world, focusing solely on mustard for the last 125 years. When you master your craft, though, I suppose there's no need to diversify. So, I was anxious to see if this brand could put its money where its mustard is. There are 14 different options in the Koops' lineup from horseradish to honey Dijon to stone ground. Its original yellow mustard, however, keeps things very basic with a six-part combination of vinegar, water, mustard seed, salt, turmeric, and paprika. I picked up a 12-ounce bottle for $1.34 at my nearest Walmart.

The look: Since it is denoted as "America's mustard," the bottle displays an image of an airborne bald eagle, clutching a mustard bottle in its talons. The substance comes in more of a golden hue compared to the bottle, reminding me of a honey mustard.

The taste: I really didn't think another mustard would come between either Heinz or French's and first place. But, Koops' surprised me on all fronts. It has just enough density to adhere well to anything you squeeze it on, but light enough to mix and play well with other sauces or ingredients. Stark acidity isn't a problem here, yet it gives off a steady zing that's followed by an unexplained sweetness. Obviously high-caliber and palatable—not to mention very affordable—I think Koop's is justified in sticking to what it does best, simply because it's the best in the business.