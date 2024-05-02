13 Ballparks With the Most Mouthwatering Food Selections in 2024

Gone are the days when baseball fans had to rely solely on peanuts and Cracker Jacks. In recent years, Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums have really elevated their ballpark foods. From dishes that respect the local culture, like the poutine offerings at Toronto's Rogers Centre, to those that honor the culture of their players, like the abundance of Japanese dishes available at Dodger Stadium—there's plenty to enjoy at a ballgame.

Of course, the old classics remain. Fans will always be able to purchase a hot dog and a beer. But, ballparks have become destinations that aren't just great for watching baseball, with revamped concession options, stadiums are serving up some seriously delicious dishes.

With baseball season in full swing, here are 13 MLB ballparks that have the most mouthwatering food selections this year.

Guaranteed Rate Field

In Chicago, you're either a White Sox fan or a Cubs fan, and fans of the two teams battle it out year after year over which team is better. But there's no arguing over which of the team's ballparks has better food—it's Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Sox, hands down.

Of course the ballpark offers traditional options, like Chicago-style hot dogs, peanuts and beer, but they're also diversifying their offerings with items like beef and spinach empanadas, potato pancakes and the campfire milkshake, a chocolate milkshake, topped with graham crackers and a toasted marshmallow, served in a souvenir cup.

The ballpark is also touting its two new viewing bars in its 500 section, which were added before the start of the 2023 season.

Rogers Centre

Baseball might be America's pastime, but that doesn't mean Canadians can't get in on the fun, too. The Toronto Blue Jays, Canada's sole team in Major League Baseball, call the Rogers Centre home, and the Toronto ballpark has a food menu that celebrates Canadian delicacies, while also providing standard ballpark fare.

Sure, the ballpark sells standard hot dogs, but because it's Canada, the Rogers Centre also sells hot dogs topped with marinated maple bacon. Fans can also grab poutine, the gravy- and cheese-smothered snacks, either the traditional way over french fries or over tater tots.

It's not all Canadian-inspired dishes served up at the Rogers Centre, though. This year, the ballpark is also offering Jamaican patties stuffed with jerk chicken, coleslaw and barbecue sauce, as well as loaded macaroni and cheese topped with brisket.

Dodger Stadium

After the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, the largest in MLB history, it's safe to say that plenty of spectators will be packing Dodger Stadium to check out the star player. All those fans are going to need something to eat, and a visit to Dodger Stadium won't disappoint.

With a new Japanese superstar on the team's roster, the ballpark loaded up on its Japanese dining options, including a concessions stand where fans can pick up sake, as well as takoyaki (octopus balls). The stadium also expanded its sushi offerings, and will be selling chicken katsu sandwiches and vegetable tempura this year.

A trip to Dodger Stadium isn't complete without sampling a Dodger dog, either—a classic staple of the ballpark that's been served up since the '60s. A Dodger dog is a 10-inch hot dog that's served steamed or grilled, and topped with ketchup, mustard, chopped onions and sweet relish.

Fenway Park

Boston's Fenway Park, home to the Red Sox, has the distinction of being the oldest ballpark in the MLB, after opening in 1912. Despite its advanced age, the ballpark still serves up a modern and mouthwatering menu.

As the ballpark is in New England, of course it serves up lobster rolls, Boston creme pie, and bowls of clam chowder. This year, the ballpark's concession stands also added a twist on the traditional hot dog with a togarashi clam roll, a hot dog roll stuffed with fried clam strips and Napa cabbage slaw, and topped with a togarashi spice mix.

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium is one of the most storied ballparks throughout Major League Baseball, and its food menu is pretty impressive, too. Chicken wings are normally consumed during the Super Bowl, but this year, Yankee Stadium has its own wing that might transform the dish into a beloved baseball food, too. Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson's concession stand Streetbird is serving up crispy, spicy chicken wings with a side of ranch dressing. Yankee Stadium also unveiled a meatball and cheesy garlic bread dish, served with a small cup of marinara.

The stadium isn't lacking when it comes to delicious desserts, either. This year, the Yankees are partnering with another New York institution, Mister Softee, to dish out soft serve at the stadium. Yankee Stadium also has developed its own take on the iconic black and white cookie by serving up the black and white cookie shake. The vanilla shake comes topped with chocolate sprinkles, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream, and is garnished with a small black and white cookie.

Petco Park

Petco Park makes the most out of its close proximity to Mexico. The ballpark that houses the San Diego Padres dishes out peanuts, Cracker Jacks, and the like, but Petco Park's Mexican-inspired dishes are where it truly shines.

Melding the best of two culinary worlds, one of the new items sold by The Draft at Ballast Point, located inside the ballpark, is a birria egg roll. The egg roll is served with Fresno chili sauce. It's not a stop to Petco Park without trying the park's unique twist on a hot dog, the Barrio Dogg. The Tijuana-inspired hot dogs have been served in the city since the '60s, featuring bacon-wrapped hot dogs on a brioche bun.

The ballpark doesn't just dish out Mexican-inspired favorites, though. This year, it opened up another outpost for San Diego's Finest Hot Chicken and its Hot Hen spicy chicken sandwiches, which can rival some of Nashville's finest offerings. Gelati & Peccati will also be serving up Roman-style pizza slices and gelato.

Great American Ballpark

It just makes sense that Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati has its fair share of great American fare to serve fans coming to cheer on the hometown Reds. The ballpark, which offers hot dogs, candy and soft drinks, added several new options to its concessions list this year for fans to chow down on.

Combining two beloved American foods, the ballpark's brisket mac dog is a grilled brisket sausage, topped with macaroni and cheese, as well as barbecue sauce, and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Great American Ballpark also unveiled the smoker nachos, featuring tortilla chips topped with a choice of pulled chicken or pork, queso, pickled jalapeños, onions, cucumbers, and a jalapeño crema sauce.

Citi Field

Citi Field might not be as illustrious as the other New York ballpark, Yankee Stadium, but the Mets' stadium has certainly made its own mark: by providing some of the best food that can be found at any MLB ballpark.

Fans continue to flock to Shake Shack's outpost at the ballpark, which sells sandwiches, including the chain's fried chicken sandwich, and of course, plenty of shakes.

The ballpark, located in Queens, also showcases some celebrity chef offerings, including a garlic bread chicken parm hero, sold at Anne Burrell's Italian Eats. Adam Richman, best known for formerly hosting TV's "Man vs. Food," also has his own concession stand at the ballpark, Adam Richman's Burger Hall of Fame. Richman's concession stand serves up creative burgers, including the French onion burger, a six-ounce patty mixed with onions and onion soup powder, topped with sautéed onions and shredded Gruyére cheese.

T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners have been on a bit of a hot streak lately. The team has placed in either second or third in the American League West for the past four years. But even if the team wasn't doing well, fans are still making their way to the team's T-Mobile Park for the ballpark's mouthwatering food.

The Detroit-style pizzas at Moto Pizza are some of the most highly-coveted dishes in Seattle, and can be hard to come by for the casual restaurant-goer, as it's typically sold out. Now, Mariners fans have even more of an opportunity to get their hands on a slice as the Seattle pizzeria is operating a concession stand at T-Mobile Park this year. The restaurant is known for its unique flavors, including the crab pizza, which will be sold at the ballpark and comes topped with Dungeness crab, butter, dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, thyme, and a signature cheese blend.

If you're not looking for anything extravagant, T-Mobile Park is bringing back its value menu this year, where all items are $4 or less. The stunningly affordable menu features new items like the 10-inch churro and Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie, as well as traditional ballpark fare, including popcorn and Hempler's hot dogs.

American Family Field

There are few regions of the United States where food is as decadent, and sometimes over-the-top, as the Midwest, especially in America's Dairyland, Wisconsin.

While there's brats, beers, and cheese galore at the Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark, this year the organization is bringing in some more diverse fare, including several new takes on the classic hot dog. The Dog of the North is a loaded hot dog, topped with apple kraut, yellow mustard, jalapeño mayonnaise, chopped bacon, and a secret sauce.

Not all of the food offered at American Family Field is potentially artery-clogging, though. One of the ballpark's newest concession vendors is Kompali Taqueria, and the taco restaurant is serving simple, yet delicious dishes with just a few ingredients, like the veggie tacos: marinated cactus tacos topped with pico de gallo.

Citizens Bank Park

Between food halls like Reading Terminal Market and Chinatown Square, and a bustling restaurant scene, Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise. Why should its ballpark be any different?6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Self-contained, and easy to hold, sandwiches make for the ideal ballpark food. Conveniently, Citizens Bank Park is partnering with PrimoHoagies to serve Italian hoagies, as well as turkey and cheese hoagies. The ballpark is also offering an updated version of its Schwarburger, named for outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The Schwarburger 2.0 features a beef patty, topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, a fried egg, crispy onions, and a signature sauce.

While it might not always actually be sunny in Philadelphia, it is for Phillies fans (and fans of the show or whiskey). This year, Citizens Bank Park is starting to sell Four Walls Whiskey, the new spirit from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day—the three stars and co-creators of the long running TV series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Oracle Park

It's not new that ballparks are serving more and more plant-based and vegetarian-friendly foods, like veggie hot dogs. But Oracle Park in San Francisco might have the rest of them beat when it comes to just how many veggie options are available.

Tony's Pizza, which has long been serving slices at the ballpark, added a vegetarian slice to its lineup this year. The ballpark also hosts The Garden Table, a vegetarian-only food kiosk, which serves up veggie chili, veggie dogs, salads, and plant-based nachos.

Don't worry meat-eaters, there's still plenty of options that aren't plant-based, including a new barchetta sandwich—a porchetta-stuffed sandwich topped with a mound of arugula. Or, try the ballpark's crab fries, which feature Oracle Park's beloved Gilroy garlic fries, topped with Old Bay-seasoned Dungeness crab.

Globe Life Field

It's said that everything's bigger in Texas, and that's certainly the case for the concession options at Globe Life Field, the ballpark that's home to the Texas Rangers, in Arlington.

Globe Life Field unveiled its new double-decker tacos earlier this year, which have a crunchy red outer shell, with a soft flour tortilla inside filled with either ground beef or grilled chicken, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and salsa.

The World Series champions just added Whataburger to its concessions roster for the first time to give fans the true Texas experience. The Texas-based burger chain will be selling burgers, fries, shakes, and onion rings at its first-ever stand located inside Arlington ballpark.