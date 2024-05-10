Trader Joe's Popular Mustard Is Finally Back: 'Can't Believe It's Only $1.99'

Trader Joe's fans, it's time to break out the hamburgers and hot dogs. One of the grocery chain's super popular condiments has finally returned to the shelves. Not only is the Dill Pickle Mustard surprisingly cheap, it's also a zero-calorie option for dressing your dog.

First introduced in 2021, this popular item adds an herby and pickle-y twist to traditional savory mustard, thanks to the inclusion of natural pickle flavoring, dill weed, and diced pickle pieces. The condiment is now available for $1.99 and has sparked excitement among Trader Joe's shoppers on Reddit.

10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in May

Yesterday, one customer announced the return of the Dill Pickle Mustard, writing, "Not a Drill, Dill Pickle Mustard is Back."

Shoppers were quick to praise the product in the Reddit thread.

"I still can't believe it's only $1.99. It's so good, I feel like I'm stealing it for that price," one Redditor wrote.

"It has no business being as good as it is," another one commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meanwhile, others expressed their eagerness to try the seasonal condiment for the first time.

"I can't believe I haven't tried it. Will look for it on my next trip!" one Reddit user said.

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Drooling Over a New Dessert: 'Ate the Whole Bag'

In addition to using this mustard on hamburgers and hot dogs, Trader Joe's recommends incorporating it into other dishes, such as marinades, deviled eggs, and potato salad.

In the Reddit thread, shoppers also noted the return of the Seasoning In A Pickle Seasoning Blend (0 calories). Priced at $2.49 a bottle, this seasoning includes ingredients like sea salt, granulated onion and garlic, vinegar powder, and dried dill. Trader Joe's suggests sprinkling this tangy, salty seasoning on various dishes like roasted vegetables, baked potatoes, scrambled eggs, and ground beef patties.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The Dill Pickle Mustard isn't the only returning item that has Trader Joe's shoppers rushing to the store. The grocery chain also recently brought back its Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn (140 calories per serving). This tangy, smoky, salty, spicy popcorn snack is now on the shelves after shoppers hadn't seen it for two years. Each bag costs $2.29.