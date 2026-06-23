5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Nacho Platters, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve loaded nacho platters diners rave about.

If there is one perfect app to feed a crowd, it is a huge nacho platter. There are endless ways to make the starter, but it usually involves chips, a protein, and a mixture of cheese, veggies, and sauces. However you like it, there are lots of great restaurants serving the Mexican-inspired dish. Where can you get the best orders? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best nacho platters, according to diners.

Yard House

The Yard House is a great place to feast on exotic nachos. The Poke Nachos, made with marinated raw ahi, crispy wontons, avocado, serranos, white truffle sauce, sweet soy ginger sauce, sriracha aïoli, cilantro, green onions, nori, and sesame seeds, are a favorite with diners. “Had the poke nachos as a starter, they were the best I’ve ever had 😋 yum”‘ one Google reviewer shared. “Sides are always made with love with the perfect amount of seasoning. Please try the poke nachos, and the fried calamari it is to die for!” another raved.

Chuy’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuy’s Panchos is the Tex-Mex’s trademark loaded nachos. Instead of a single mountain of chips with ingredients piled on top, Chuy’s builds its Panchos in a single flat layer so every bite has perfectly distributed topping, freshly fried tostada chips topped with refried beans, mixed cheeses, and your choice of fajita beef, fajita chicken, or seasoned ground beef. It comes with a side of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and guacamole. “Be sure to try the Nachos. Instead of a pile of chips with the ingredients heaped on top, they are flat triangles with the goodies on top. Each bit is very flavorful and they are easy to hold,” a TripAdvisor diner says.

Margaritaville

The Volcano Nachos at Margaritaville are made from tortilla chips layered with chili, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños. “Ate at Margaritaville in CityWalk and the nachos are AMAZING! Cheese, guac, sour cream, beans, meat, pico, jalapenos… $20 and family of 4 shared it!!!” one happy diner said.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is also popular for its extensive appetizer menu. One of the most popular? The Ultimate Nachos, made with house-made tortilla chips, hatch queso, cheddar-jack cheese, house-made pico de gallo, pickled hot peppers, crema, cilantro, and salsa. Diners can choose toppings like pico de gallo, pickled hot peppers, chili, chicken, and house-made guacamole.

Hard Rock Cafe

The Legendary Nachos at Hard Rock Cafe fully deserve their name. The huge platter of nachos is made with tortilla chips, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, and green onions, topped with lime crema, and can be topped with guacamole, grilled chicken, or grilled steak for an additional charge. “I really like the Hard Rock Cafe nachos,” one former employee shared.