11 Best New Costco Gifts From the New Holiday Gift Guide

Costco is the best place to shop for everything from groceries to jewelry and electronics. It’s also an excellent resource for gifts. This holiday season, Costco is amping up its inventory in a significant way, dropping a seriously extensive gift guide to simplify holiday shopping. There is something special for everyone on your list. What should you consider buying before the best things sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco gifts from the latest holiday gift guide.

An Oprah-Endorsed Popcorn Popper Set

Oprah included Popsmith Popcorn Popper on her Favorite Things list last year, and it’s game-changing for popcorn lovers. Costco has the Starter Kit in your color choice (yellow or cream) for just $189.99. The set, which includes the 6-quart pot with a multi-layered metal bottom and patented stirrer, also comes with two boxes of kernels. It retails for $229 on the Popsmith website.

A’cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs

Looking for a stocking stuffer? A’cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs, 16-count, is just $22.99 after $7 off until the end of the year. Shoppers love the chocolate filled with mini marshmallows. “So good your toes will curl,” writes a shopper. “These bombs make the best hot chocolate. A mix of dark and light. I hope Costco keeps these in-stock year round.”

Uber Gift Cards

Uber gift cards are one of my go-to gifts. They work for Uber and Uber Eats, which means almost anyone has a use for them. Each pack comes with two $50 gift cards (and yes, you can split them) for just $79.99. That’s just $40 per card. I give these to the teachers and the bus driver, putting each one in a cute mug and tying it up with a bow.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Golf Balls

Golfers are obsessed with Kirkland Signature V3.0 Golf Ball, 2-dozen, for $34.99. “I bought a box to start the golf season this year. I had heard about how good these balls perform, but wasn’t convinced given the relatively low price compared to other big name premium 3-piece balls. After playing a round with these balls I could not believe just how great they performed. Without question these are now my favorite golf ball and I intend to play these exclusively as long as they are available!” writes a shopper.

BARK Howly Jowly Holidays Advent Calendar for Dogs

This BARK Howly Jowly Holidays Advent Calendar for Dogs is a great gift for dogs or friends and family who are dog owners. Each comes with eight dog toys and 16 treats. “I saw this on tik tok and Instagram so I purchased these as gifts for my friends and family who have dogs. The loved it!!! Bark is a good brand so the price is well worth it. I just wish I bought more as i didn’t think they would sell out so fast. If you see it, but it!” a shopper writes.

Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set

The Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set, 6-pack, just $19.99 in-store and $29.99 online, is another hot gift this year. Gift it as a set, or break it apart and use each of the little candles in gift bags or baskets.

A KitchenAid Mixer

The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield is $319.99 after $100 off for the holidays. Choose from red, silver, or black. “This 6 quart mixer comes with lots of attachments, including the flex paddle beater which I use all the time. I really shopped for this item and at Costco you definitely get the most bang for your buck. Costco has the best price and includes an extra attachment so it’s a win/win. I bought mine during a promotion and really scored! The mixer is amazing, but if you’re short on counter space and intend to leave it out on the counter, know that it is tall (make sure it clears your overhead cabinets),” writes a shopper.

This Hickory Farms Gift Box

This Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box is on sale for $29.99, and shoppers highly recommend it for gifting. “This Hickory Farms assortment contains high quality products at a fair price,” writes one.

The Fruit Company Collection Tower

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower, $20 off now through November 16, is another great food gift. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.

Fogo de Chao Gift Cards

I was shocked to find that you can pick up $100 worth of Fogo de Chao Gift Cards for just $79.99, 20 percent off. They are redeemable at 80+ locations in the United States and Puerto Rico (see Locations List here) and have no expiration date.

Tramontina 11-piece Ceramic Bakeware Set

Refresh their baking pan collection with this Tramontina 11-piece Ceramic Bakeware Set, $59.99. “I tossed out all of my teflon-coated bakeware and while I have some glass pans, I don’t find that the heat is distributed evenly. After doing some research, I bought this Tramontina ceramic set. I have used the square pan twice so far to make corn bread, and I love it. The food cooked faster and evenly, and it was a breeze to clean. I’m sad that the set contains only one loaf pan, since I have an awesome pumpkin bread recipe that makes three loaves at a time, but I’ve ordered two more ceramic loaf pans from another company. So far this is a great set of ceramic bakeware at a reasonable price,” writes a shopper.