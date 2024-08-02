The Best New Ice Cream Flavors of 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From vanilla and chocolate to coffee and cookies and cream, ice cream is an American obsession. The average U.S. consumer eats about four gallons yearly, and ice cream companies keep churning out more of the beloved frosty dessert to keep up with the country's insatiable demand. According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), ice cream production in the United States reached 1.3 billion gallons in 2023.

While classic flavors still reign supreme—vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry remain the most popular, according to the IDFA's most recent survey—ice cream brands continue to produce various enticing new flavors and combinations to attract more customers. Some even partner with soda makers and toy companies to create ever-more buzzworthy frozen treats.

This year, we've seen the debut of many strawberry and lemon combinations, a pint that tastes like a root beer float, and much more. Read on for the top ice cream flavors to hit the freezer aisle in 2024.

Ben & Jerry's PB S'more

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 370

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 6 g

Nothing says summer and fall like a campfire and s'mores, and beloved Vermont-based brand Ben & Jerry's put those flavors in a pint this year, combining chocolate peanut butter cups with toasted marshmallow ice cream, graham cracker pieces, and marshmallow swirl to elevate the flavor of that campfire favorite.

Blue Bell Creameries A&W Root Beer Float

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 3 g

You probably grew up sipping and scooping root beer floats, and this new flavor from venerable Texas brand Blue Bell Creameries is a partnership with A&W. Available in pints and half gallons, with swirls of creamy vanilla mixed with root beer flavored sherbet, this ice cream tastes like a childhood memory in every bite.

Talenti Summer Strawberry Sorbetto

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 150

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 6 g

Fresh strawberries are always a treat, and Talenti has put that bright flavor in one of its screw-cap pints with Summer Strawberry Sorbetto. Real strawberries are blended with just a hint of lemon for a dairy-free, lower calorie treat that's nicely balanced.

Breyer's Pistachio Almond

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're a nut lover, then Pistachio Almond could be the mashup of your dreams. This new green-tinted flavor from Breyers combines the classic pistachio flavor with the added taste and texture of roasted almond pieces.

Blue Bunny Twist Pints

Nutrition :

Strawberries & Cream (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 210

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 2 g

Described as a "new twist on soft serve," Blue Bunny's new Twist Pints feature two soft flavors twisted together with a ribbon of gooey candy. The Twist Pints are available in seven flavors, including strawberries and cream, cherry chocolate, and candy bar.

Häagen-Dazs New York Strawberry Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 300

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g

This new flavor from Häagen-Dazs tastes almost like you're biting into a real deal New York cheesecake, but frozen. Strawberries are blended into cheesecake-flavored ice cream, along with crunchy bits of graham crust that take the flavor and texture to the next level.

Halo Top Caramel Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 5 g

Beloved by the low-calorie and low-carb crowd, Halo Top dropped a rich new flavor this year, Caramel Cheesecake. The light ice cream features cheesecake-flavored ice cream with rich ribbons of caramel throughout, and it provides five grams of protein in every serving.

Jeni's Ice Creams Super Moon

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 290

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 6 g

Jeni's Ice Creams doesn't hold back on unique flavors, and their new Super Moon is definitely out of this world. The pint has the flavors of marshmallow and candied violet swirled together, it's definitely on the sweeter side, tasting almost like a cold bowl of cereal milk.

Turkey Hill Barbie Strawberry Marshmallow

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 1 g

It's still a Barbie world in 2024, and Turkey Hill Barbie Strawberry Marshmallow is keeping the pink trend going. Packaged in a bright pink carton, this doll-inspired ice cream is an especially festive pink color that tastes like just like its name implies: strawberries mixed with swirls of marshmallow.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Graeter's Lemon Meringue Pie

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 4 g

Lemon is a classic dessert flavor, used in lemony sugar cookies, lemon cakes and of course, lemon meringue pie. This new flavor from family-owned (since 1870!) Graeter's mixes super creamy marshmallow-lemon ice cream with crumbles of pie crust and sprinkles of tart lemon candy crunch.

Alec's Ice Cream Strawberry Crumble

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 290

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 3 g

This organic ice cream company is the first to use regenerative farming to create indulgent sweet treats, and the latest addition to its line-up, Strawberry Crumble, is another flavor success. This variety sees a warm baked oat crumble and organic strawberries blended into an ultra-creamy treat.