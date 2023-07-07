7 Best New Items at Sam's Club, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shopping at a wholesale club like Sam's Club can be an experience filled with discovery. As members peruse the expansive aisles, they're likely to uncover different deals, encounter various free samples, and stumble upon items they haven't previously purchased.

However, navigating a sprawling warehouse with a wide range of departments isn't always easy. The sheer number of pallet displays alone can make it challenging to decide what's worth putting in your cart. In fact, Sam's Club boasts about 4,500 different products—around 500 more than its warehouse-club rival Costco, according to CNBC.

Luckily, Sam's Club shoppers are vocal when sharing their opinions about the retail chain's offerings. If you're interested in adding something new to your grocery list, we rounded up some of the club's newest items that have been winning over customers. Here's what you can score at the retailer right now.

1 Member's Mark Brioche Slider Buns

With barbecue season in full swing, Sam's Club is helping shoppers stock up on the essentials with the release of its 24-count package of Brioche Slider Buns, which members can buy for $5.98. In early June, Instagram user @samsclubmembers spotted this item, eliciting positive feedback from customers.

"Just got this week and they were excellent!" one Instagrammer wrote. Another commenter, who served the slider buns with the wholesale club's Prime Rib Ground Beef Sliders, said the item was a "hit with the kids," calling the brioche buns the "perfect size."

2 Member's Mark Breakfast Tray

Regardless of whether this item is actually breakfast, one thing is for sure: it can help satisfy large groups. Whether you're hosting a work meeting or a brunch, this platter, available for $16.98, has something for everyone. The Member's Mark Breakfast Tray is complete with 40 pieces of six different breakfast treats. These include raspberry sliced loaf cakes, lemon sliced loaf cakes, chocolate chip muffins, cranberry orange muffins, mini apple fritters, and crumb cakes.

After Instagram user @samsclubmembers announced this item's launch, several users expressed their excitement in the comments section. "The apple fritters are delish!" one user commented. Meanwhile, another Instagrammer called the breakfast tray a "Great idea."

3 Member's Mark Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavored Banana Trail Mix

A beloved flavor combination has come together in the form of a trail mix. Available for $9.98, this limited-time, two-pound bag of Member's Mark Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Trail Mix consists of peanuts, almonds, milk chocolate peanut butter cups, peanut butter-flavored candy pieces, and banana chips. Along with plenty of other new snacks at Sam's Club, shoppers praised this product on social media.

"We bought two bags because they are so delicious!" one Instagram user wrote on a recent post from @samsclubmembers. Another fan said this item "has just the right amount of salty and sweet," adding that they recently used it as an ice cream topper.

4 Feel Good Foods Vegetable Spring Rolls

If you're looking for an easy-to-make appetizer, Sam's Club 18-count boxes of Feel Good Foods Frozen Vegetable Spring Rolls require minimal prep time. Priced at $13.98, this new item can be popped into the oven, air fryer, or toaster oven. Gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free, each spring roll is filled with a mix of cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and scallions, while the box also includes a sweet chili dipping sauce.

One fan of this frozen food called the spring rolls the "best things ever" on Instagram. Another commenter said the item is "such a great deal," noting that Whole Foods sells a three-count box of Feel Good Foods' Chicken & Vegetable Egg Rolls, which are larger than the spring rolls, for a similar price. Whole Foods' website currently lists this item for $9.99.

5 Member's Mark Hatch Chili Chicken, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sausage

For those who like a kick to their breakfast, Sam's Club recently introduced its limited-time 20-count packages of Hatch Chile Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sausage. While @samsclubmembers reported on Instagram that this item is $8.48, it's currently listed on the Sam's Club website for $4.98.

On the Instagram post, users raved about this breakfast sausage, with some sharing how they eat it. Examples included air frying the sausage and placing it in a soft roll, wrapping it in a tortilla, and chopping it up and mixing it into scrambled eggs. "We bought some of these after trying them in the store. They're delicious!" one user commented.

To keep the hatch chile trend going, Sam's Club also recently introduced Hatch Chile Cheese Cheese Flavored Peanuts and Hatch Chile Seasoning.

6 Kewpie Mayo

This Japanese mayonnaise exploded in popularity after content creator Emily Mariko went viral for her salmon rice bowl featuring the umami condiment. For those looking to recreate her recipe, shoppers can purchase a two-count package of Kewpie Mayo at Sam's Club for just $6.98—but only for a limited time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Within the product's commentary on social media, multiple people highlighted the price. One Instagram user wrote, "That's a great deal. That's the price I pay for 1 at Walmart. An[d] meijers is like $1 more for 1." Someone else noted that they were paying $7.99 for one bottle of Kewpie mayo at Giant.

7 Poppi Prebiotic Soda Variety Pack

As one of the highest-rated new items on Sam's Club website, Poppi's Prebiotic Soda Variety Pack has clearly delighted shoppers. "Super good, flavors taste exactly like what they state they are," one customer said in a recent product review. These flavors include Strawberry Lemon, Orange, and Cherry Limeade, which customers can get in a pack of 12 for $18.88.

"Hands down the best prebiotic drink I ever had. I'm really impressed," another product reviewer wrote. Sam's Club indicates that this item is a limited-time offering, so be sure to snag a pack before the drink leaves stores.