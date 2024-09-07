13 Best New Meijer Items to Score This September

Summer vacation has come to an end, and cooler temperatures are on their way for millions of Americans. Fortunately, if you live in the Midwest and have a Meijer grocery store in your neighborhood, there are plenty of new items to try that'll make this transition a little easier.

These new items could not have come at a better time. September is here, and with it, a renewed interest in heartier meal ideas. School is also back in session, so families are looking for quick, convenient meal solutions and snacks to keep up with everyone's busy schedules.

The following new grocery items at Meijer can be found across the store, from the bakery to the frozen foods aisle. Make sure to add them to your shopping list!

Meijer Combination Sausage and Pepperoni Personal Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pizza):

Calories : 520

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 66 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 16 g

Frozen personal pizzas are great to stock up on, as they always come through in a pinch as a last-minute meal solution. Meijer is currently selling a Combo Personal Size Frozen Pizza for $1.49, as well as Cheese and Pepperoni flavors. Ready in minutes, you can enjoy a delicious pizza for a fraction of the cost of ordering a pizza from a local restaurant.

Meijer vs. Walmart: 5 Major Differences

Meijer Snack Kits

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tray):

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 6 g

This three-pack Meijer Snack Kit includes Monterey Jack Cheese, Sweetened Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Chunks, and Sweetened Banana Chips. An easy pick-me-up for a school lunch box or work bag. Multiple varieties of these snack kits with other kinds of cheeses, dried berries, and other sweets are also available, all for $3.19.

Healthy Choice Balsamic Garlic Steak

Nutrition : (Per 1 Meal):

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

Frozen dinners have come a long way in terms of nutrition. Case in point: this Healthy Choice Balsamic Garlic Steak meal, which only has 230 calories. Customers can buy this at Meijer for only $4.49. When you're pressed for time or want to take the work out of meal prep, these are great frozen options to have on hand.

5 Best-Tasting Frozen Dinners, According to Chefs

Kraft Singles Caramelized Onion Cheese Slices

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice):

Calories : 50

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

There aren't your mom's Kraft Singles. The new Caramelized Onion variety slices have arrived to Meijer and are selling for $3.99. Your turkey sandwich or grilled cheese will take on a new level of taste when you upgrade to these new staples. Kraft's classic American cheese slices are also available, as well as Garlic & Herb and Jalapeño for even more bold flavor.

Jimmy Dean English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 310

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 11 g

The kids are back in school, so early mornings are a bit more hectic. When the family can't decide what to have for breakfast, serve them Jimmy Dean English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches. These are sold in single packs for $1.79. They're also a great grab-and-go option to bring work that you can quickly heat up.

The 25 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Breakfasts—Ranked By Calories

Smucker's Uncrustables Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut Spread Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 4 g

Smucker's Uncrastables are the undisputed lunch and snack sandwich champs in many households. The Smucker's Uncrustables Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut Spread Sandwich is available in a 10-pack at Meijer for $9.99. These are great to add to your kid's lunch box or to have them as an after-school treat in your pantry.

Jell-O Thin Mints Dessert Cups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 150

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

You don't have to wait for Girl Scouts Cookie season to enjoy Thin Mints. Available now at Meijer are Jell-O Thin Mints Dessert Cups for $2.45. The 2-count package includes dark chocolate pudding with crumbled Thin Mint pieces to mix in. If your household has more Samoas fans, you can also pick up a pack of Jell-O Coconut Caramel Dessert Cups.

The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup

Dannon Oikos Pro Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup):

Calories : 160

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 25 g

Protein is the name of the game for Dannon Oikos Pro Plain Greek Yogurt, available in a 32-ounce container at Meijer for $6.99. Packing 25 grams per serving is an easy way to incorporate more protein into your daily routine, no matter what your health and nutrition goals may be. If you want your yogurt to come with a little more flavor, a Vanilla variety is also available.

La Colombe Coffee Draft Latte, Mocha

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 160

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 7 g

Nothing beats that perfect iced coffee in the morning. Treat yourself to the Mocha Draft Latte from La Colombe, available in cans at Meijer for $3.29 apiece. Chill ahead of time so in the morning, you can just grab a can and head out to conquer the day.

I Tried 10 K-Cup Coffee Brands & the Best Was Smooth, Strong and Cheap

Meijer Assorted Muffins Variety Pack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Blueberry Muffin):

Calories : 360

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 5 g

Freshly baked muffins are a great way to start the day, which is why Meijer's bakery now sells Blueberry and Banana Nut Muffins in a variety pack for $5.29. The 4-pack of muffins comes with two of each flavor, so everyone in your family can choose their favorite one. Pair it with a cup of coffee before heading out for the day, or bring it with you as a mid-morning snack at work.

Impossible Italian Meatballs

Nutrition : (Per 3 Meatballs):

Calories : 200

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Vegan-friendly meat products from Impossible have come a long way in giving plant-based eaters various options, no matter what meal they're preparing. The next time pasta is on your dinner menu, pick up a bag of Impossible Italian Meatballs at Meijer for $7.79. These fully-cooked "meat" balls can be heated and ready in minutes, making dinner prep a breeze. What's better is that each serving comes with 12 grams of protein.

36 Best Vegan Proteins To Crush Cravings & Feel Full

Swanson 100% Natural Spicy Beef Broth

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Soup season is around the corner, and home cooks nationwide are looking for ways to integrate unique flavors into their dinners. If you enjoy a little eat with your soups, look into the new Swanson 100% Natural Spicy Beef Broth available at Meijer for $2.65. While it can act as a great base for a soup, you can incorporate it into any dish that calls for beef broth while adding some extra kick.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frederik's Pineapple Spear in Coconut Water

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup):

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're having trouble letting go of summer and its seasonal flavors, grab a jar of Frederik's Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water at Meijer for $5.29. The combination of pineapple and coconut flavors will transport you to your favorite tropical destination—a welcome change of scenery for when the temperatures drop this fall.