The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup Was Just Revealed—But You May Be Disappointed

The time of year has finally arrived when Girl Scouts across the nation will be out in droves selling boxes of their beloved cookies. However, this year's cookie lineup may come as a disappointment to customers craving new flavors of the seasonal sweet treats.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) just announced the start of the 2024 Girl Scout cookie season, which typically runs from January through April each year. This year's Girl Scout cookie selection contains many of the varieties fans already know and love, like Samoas, Thin Mints, and Tagalongs. However, the 2024 cookie lineup doesn't feature any new flavors.

This is the first season since 2018 that GSUSA hasn't introduced anything new for fans to try. So, those who've come to expect exciting new flavors each year may be disappointed by the lack of fresh options.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The popular Raspberry Rally cookie is also noticeably absent from this year's lineup. GSUSA introduced the online-only flavor for the 2023 season and it became an instant hit. Boxes reportedly sold out within hours and later popped up on resale sites like eBay for wildly inflated prices.

Despite its popularity, GSUSA did not bring back the Raspberry Rally for 2024 in order to "prioritize supplying our classic varieties," the organization said in a statement to CNN.

The theme of the 2024 cookie season is "Unbox the Future," which "aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in," according to the press release. Here are all the flavors up for grabs this year:

Adventurefuls: brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Caramel Chocolate Chip: chewy gluten-free cookies with caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt.

Samoas/Caramel deLites: crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes .

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich: crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with a peanut butter filling.

Girl Scout S'mores: crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Lemonades: shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing.

Lemon-Ups: crispy lemon cookies emblazoned with inspiring messages.

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs: crispy cookies with a layer of peanut butter and a chocolaty coating.

Thin Mints: crisp chocolate cookies dipped in a minty, chocolaty coating.

Toast-Yay!: toast-shaped cookies packed with French toast flavor and dipped in icing.

Toffee-tastic: buttery gluten-free cookies with crunchy toffee bits.

Trefoils: shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe.

Some of the cookies have two different names because every Girl Scout council works with one of two licensed bakers: ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers. Their recipes and ingredients may differ slightly even though the cookies themselves are "similarly delicious," GSUSA said.

Anyone looking to pick up a box (or 10) this season should speak with a registered Girl Scout to find out how to buy her cookies. Those who don't know a Girl Scout can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder on the organization's website to find a booth in their area. Starting on Feb. 16, customers will also be able to have cookies shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

Many Girl Scout councils have been raising their cookie prices, so customers should expect to pay between $5 and $7 per box this year, USA Today reported.