10 Best New Meijer Items You Can Score in August

One of America's most beloved regional retailers, the Midwest marvel Meijer pioneered the one-stop shopping experience when it married food and general merchandise back in 1962. The chain's massive supercenters still follow this same concept today, housing electronics, home goods, health products, and even clothing all under one roof.

But, speaking from experience, the grocery department is still one of the store's greatest draws. It was always the main event when my parents did their shopping during my childhood and it still is even now (I double-checked with them).

Meijer's food section is so beloved in this area because it rivals those found at Walmart or even Kroger and often provides a cleaner, more organized environment. It's also a step up from the condensed grocery aisles that reside inside Target, and it often offers better prices. Not to mention, Meijer has a noteworthy fresh deli, an extensive freezer section, plenty of produce, and a great bakery for custom cakes with some of the best buttercream icing you've ever tasted.

Clearly, there's a lot to love about this Michigan-born supermarket chain, and the list continues to grow as new products arrive from month to month. Right now, in August, there's no lack of fresh foods and beverages at the store, and I'm highlighting just 10 of the best new finds.

Triscuit Thin Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 15 Crackers)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you peruse Meijer's new products section online, you will immediately notice Triscuit's blue-striped boxes popping up over and over again. They have been arriving at the store in troves, showing off fresh tastes like Avocado, Cilantro, & Lime, and Cracked Pepper, but also presenting a completely separate Triscuit style: Thin Crisps. These are made with 100% whole grain wheat like the originals, but with a thinner and crispier demeanor as the name would suggest. The crackers are also triangular rather than square, taking away one of their physical edges while simultaneously giving them an edge in terms of strength and dip-ability.

Consumers are describing these new-age Triscuits as a "very versatile, portable snack" and the "perfect blend of thin, crispy, salty and pretty healthy." There is no shortage of flavors to try at Meijer, but Parmesan Garlic and the Original made with sea salt appear to be the current fan favorites based on ratings. Each box rings up at $3.99.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Ghirardelli Caramel Waffle Cone Squares

Nutrition : (Per 2 Squares)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Indulgence awaits. Ghirardelli has long been a personal favorite of mine ever since I visited its famed Chocolate Experience shop in San Francisco. Since that day, I thought nothing would ever beat the rich decadence of the original caramel squares. But, dare I say, the brand has done it. The new Caramel Waffle Cone flavor preserves all of that smooth butteriness of the caramel and tucks it inside a thin chocolate slab that's speckled with waffle cone bits. This small alteration gives each piece a satisfying crunch—similar to what you would find in a Nestle Crunch bar, but even better.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The squares are essential as you round out the summer season to top your ice cream sundaes or to tuck into a s'more, as the brand shows consistently on its Instagram page. And, of course, eating them by themselves is more than acceptable–my typical method of choice. You can find bags of the new sweet flavor for $5.49 at Meijer.

Califia Farms Matcha Almond Latte

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you've been wanting to get in on the growing matcha movement, but you're intimidated by the messy green powder and those spiky bamboo whisks, Meijer has a solution for you. In the store's refrigerator section, you'll find the Califia Farms Matcha Almond Latte—a dairy-free, plant-based drink that allows you to dip your toe into the matcha trend without all the added steps. Each one is priced at $5.15 for a 48-ounce bottle and customers have been loving the rich combination of almond milk and green tea from the jump. One reviewer wrote, "I love tea but matcha drinks can sometimes be a little too earthy for my taste. This matcha almond latte from Califia Farms is precisely what I want from a matcha drink. The taste is smooth, creamy, and refreshing while giving that little kick of flavor."

10 Highest-Quality Matchas on Grocery Shelves

Cloudies Cheddar Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 35

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

The Cloud Bread Company had its head in the clouds when it set out to create a delicious bread that was both gluten- and carb-free back in 2018. Fast forward to today, the brand has accomplished just that and now the sky is the limit. Its bread comes in three different flavors, all available at retailers across the country including Meijer. Options stand as Original, Garlic Herb, and Cheddar. All are made with a core of eggs and cream cheese, and the latter has already received praise. "Love these! Most delicious sandwiches both toasted and cold!" one reviewer writes of the Cheddar Cloudies.

You can find Cloudies in the freezer section priced at $5.99 for an 8-count.

Oreo Mint Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 210

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're one of those people who think mint ice cream tastes like toothpaste, feel free to keep scrolling. But, if you do happen to be a fan, listen up and prepare for some serious cravings. Meijer's freezer section is now stocked with one of Oreo's latest spinoffs that combines everything you love about the chocolate cookies with creamy and refreshing mint chocolate chip ice cream. And, the best part is that the creation still holds that classic sandwich shape with the ice cream tucked in between two enlarged wafers, so there's no scooping or spoons required!

Originally released back in March, Oreo Mint Sandwiches are now selling at the supermarket for $5.39 for a 4-pack. I also can't go without mentioning this treat's launch buddy, the Mint Bars made with Oreo cookie pieces, which are also for sale at Meijer. Sounds like it's time for an Oreo dessert double feature.

Every New Oreo Flavor Released in 2024—So Far

Primal Kitchen Sauces

Nutrition :

Mango Jalapeño BBQ Sauce (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

Better-for-you condiments have been flooding into Meijer this summer. For those who are unfamiliar with the Primal Kitchen brand, it was started back in 2015 to change the way that people eat. A weighty goal to be sure, but one that the company chases after by offering products–primarily sauces, dressing, and condiments–made with only high-quality real ingredients. Evidently, this idea resonates with people because Primal has done quite well, and was even purchased by Kraft Heinz in 2019. Now, you can find its products all across the country, including on Meijer's shelves.

Almost the entire Primal Kitchen lineup can be found at the store. But, a few standouts include the Mango Jalapeno BBQ Sauce, which is said to offer "a beautiful blend of flavors that will take your tastebuds on the joyride of a lifetime", and the Chipotle Lime Mayonnaise, which has been called the "best mayo ever."

Sun-Maid Banana Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

Personally, I am not a huge raisin fan, so Sun-Maid is not typically a brand that is on my grocery shopping radar. However, one of its recently released products caught my eye. The food item falls under Sun-Maid's new product line called Farmstand Reserve, which offers a curated collection of fruity single-serve snack pouches, and the fruit in question here happens to be bananas. These dried banana chips come coated with a layer of sea salt-flavored chocolate. They're absolutely genius and the best crunchy poppable treats, especially for banana lovers. The good news for some is that there is also a Sea Salt Cocoa & Caramel Dusted Raisins version. I think the one thing that could get me to like the shriveled-up grapes is to cover them in chocolate and caramel so Sun-Maid may be onto something here.

Both snacks are on sale at Meijer right now at a price of $4.49 for a box containing 5 pouches. You can enjoy them by themselves, or throw them into an elevated batch of trail mix.

Are Raisins Healthy? 8 Benefits & Side Effects

Lenders Frozen Bagels

Nutrition :

Original Plain (Per 1 Bagel)

Calories : 220

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 8 g

From a small bakery in New Haven, Conn., in 1927 to the freezer cases of nearly every major retailer, Lender's Bagels have experienced quite the journey. Based on price alone, I would recommend this longstanding company's products. Each sleeve of 6 pre-sliced bagels is priced at just $2.49–or less than 42 cents per bagel. Compare that to $4.59 for a pack of Thomas bagels or $3.99 for Aunt Millie's. They're even cheaper than Meijer's own generic brand! But, cost aside, Lenders' dough rings also have amazing flavor–especially for a frozen bread product. They're always crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside thanks to the bakery's boiling then hearth-baking technique and the flavors are simple yet palatable. You can find the brand's Plain, Onion, and Blueberry bagels at Meijer.

King Oscar Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 18 g

Something fishy is going on at Meijer. King Oscar's ready-to-eat salmon tins are now being stocked and they have all the makings to be a royal success. Three taste options are available including Salmon in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salmon in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon, and a Mediterranean-style salmon. All are made with premium Atlantic salmon that is skinless and boneless and are being sold for $3.99 per can.

So far, the products only have five-star reviews. "The absolute best tasting canned salmon I've had!!" says one consumer. And, another shares, "What a great way to build a light lunch! The oil can be used to drizzle over a caprese salad to accompany the salmon. I'm definitely going to add this to my go to meals." Other kinds of fish are in the King Oscar sea as well, including mackerel and sardines—if you like that sort of thing.

9 Highest-Quality Canned Fish Brands, According to a Dietitian

Black Rifle Ground Coffee

With Black Rifle coffee, your morning is bound to be anything but boring. Just a quick sighting of the brand's Tactisquatch Dark Roast alone is sure to wake you right up, and the rest of the bags have their own level of intrigue, covered in eye-catching America-centric designs. Not to mention, the coffee itself is quite impressionable, made from only the highest quality beans sourced from all over the world. "Literally the best coffee I've ever had," one customer wrote specifically of the Tactisquatch variety. "We've tried all the flavors of black riffle and this one is are favorite bur they are ALL sooooooo good!"

The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah–founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer–but has made its way to the Midwest, now available at Meijer locations. You can find various flavors of Black Rifle's coffee grounds priced at $13.99 for 12 ounces at the store, in addition to coffee pods and ready-to-drink espresso beverages.