 Skip to content

7 Soda Brands With the Fewest Artificial Ingredients

Experts share the top soda brands with clean ingredients and no artificial additives.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on August 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM

As a kid, the number of “healthy” soda brands was almost non-existent. We occasionally shopped at a mom-and-pop health food store in the hippy college town where I spent a portion of my youth. Hansen’s was basically the only soda brand I remember on the shelves. 35 years later, the healthy soda market is exploding. Now, there are so many options of carbonated drinks with ingredients you can pronounce, and some are even packed with nutrients. We asked our go-to nutrition expert, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: What are the healthiest soda options? Here are 7 brands with the fewest artificial ingredients, according to her.

Spindrift

Spindrift

Spindrift, which can be found at mainstream stores, is carbonated water you can feel confident about drinking. It is “Made with sparkling water and real fruit juice—no artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives,” says Collingwood, adding it is “great for transparent simplicity.”

Zevia

Zevia

My kids and I are obsessed with Zevia (especially the Grape and the brand-new limited-edition Peaches & Cream flavor) which we buy at Whole Foods. The brand makes “zero-calorie sodas sweetened with stevia (and sometimes monk fruit),” says Colingwood. “Free from artificial colors, preservatives, and sugar.”

This Iconic ’80s Soda Is Back With a Surprising New Twist

Virgil’s

Virgil’s

Another brand Collingwood endorses for having the fewest artificial sweeteners is Virgil’s. “Handcrafted sodas using natural flavors and cane sugar (or stevia in Zero Sugar line). No artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup,” she says.

Olipop

fruity fun variety pack of olipop
OLIPOP

Olipop, a trending soda brand, is also on her list, a “clean soda” enhanced with prebiotic fibers, plant-based sweeteners (stevia, cassava syrup), and natural flavors. “No artificial ingredients,” Collingwood confirms.

Poppi

poppi

Poppi has made a mark in the healthy soda world for having delicious flavors and minimal ingredients. “Sparkling prebiotic soda made with apple cider vinegar, prebiotics from agave/cassava, natural flavors, and sweetened with stevia and organic cane sugar. No artificial ingredients,” Collingwood says.

5 Soda Brands With the Most Alarming Ingredients

Reed’s

Reed’s

If you are a fan of ginger ale, stick to Reed’s sodas. “Ginger-based sodas featuring real ginger root, natural sweeteners, and no artificial colors or preservatives. Strong focus on clean formulation,” Collingwood states.

Hansen’s Natural Soda and Blue Sky

Instacart

The OGs, Hansen’s Natural Soda and Blue Sky, are also on her list. “Both brands avoid artificial colors and preservatives and use cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup,” Collingwood says. “Hansen’s is known for flavors like kiwi strawberry and mandarin lime, while Blue Sky offers cane-sweetened, all-natural sodas.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// //
More in Healthy Eating
  • Energy drink in wet cans, closeup. Functional beverage

    7 Soda Brands With the Fewest Bad Ingredients

  • I’m a Coach and These 11 Foods Help Build Lean Muscle Fast

    11 High-Protein Foods That Help Build Lean Muscle Fast

  • Fresh Color Juices Smoothie Violet Green Yellow Orange Red from Tropical Fruits Kiwi Water Melon Strawberry Apple Orange Banana Pine Apple Mango Pomegranate Grape Bottles Rainbow Dark Background

    7 Chains That Use Real Fruit in Smoothies

  • Summer creative concept with melting yellow ice cream scoop on blue background, copy space. Trendy beach relax and summer vacation theme.

    7 Ice Cream Brands That Don’t Use Real Cream

  • Mayonnaise

    6 Unhealthiest Mayonnaise Brands in Your Fridge

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family