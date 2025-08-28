7 Soda Brands With the Fewest Artificial Ingredients

As a kid, the number of “healthy” soda brands was almost non-existent. We occasionally shopped at a mom-and-pop health food store in the hippy college town where I spent a portion of my youth. Hansen’s was basically the only soda brand I remember on the shelves. 35 years later, the healthy soda market is exploding. Now, there are so many options of carbonated drinks with ingredients you can pronounce, and some are even packed with nutrients. We asked our go-to nutrition expert, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: What are the healthiest soda options? Here are 7 brands with the fewest artificial ingredients, according to her.

Spindrift

Spindrift, which can be found at mainstream stores, is carbonated water you can feel confident about drinking. It is “Made with sparkling water and real fruit juice—no artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives,” says Collingwood, adding it is “great for transparent simplicity.”

Zevia

My kids and I are obsessed with Zevia (especially the Grape and the brand-new limited-edition Peaches & Cream flavor) which we buy at Whole Foods. The brand makes “zero-calorie sodas sweetened with stevia (and sometimes monk fruit),” says Colingwood. “Free from artificial colors, preservatives, and sugar.”

Virgil’s

Another brand Collingwood endorses for having the fewest artificial sweeteners is Virgil’s. “Handcrafted sodas using natural flavors and cane sugar (or stevia in Zero Sugar line). No artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup,” she says.

Olipop

Olipop, a trending soda brand, is also on her list, a “clean soda” enhanced with prebiotic fibers, plant-based sweeteners (stevia, cassava syrup), and natural flavors. “No artificial ingredients,” Collingwood confirms.

Poppi

Poppi has made a mark in the healthy soda world for having delicious flavors and minimal ingredients. "Sparkling prebiotic soda made with apple cider vinegar, prebiotics from agave/cassava, natural flavors, and sweetened with stevia and organic cane sugar. No artificial ingredients," Collingwood says.

Reed’s

If you are a fan of ginger ale, stick to Reed’s sodas. “Ginger-based sodas featuring real ginger root, natural sweeteners, and no artificial colors or preservatives. Strong focus on clean formulation,” Collingwood states.

Hansen’s Natural Soda and Blue Sky

The OGs, Hansen’s Natural Soda and Blue Sky, are also on her list. “Both brands avoid artificial colors and preservatives and use cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup,” Collingwood says. “Hansen’s is known for flavors like kiwi strawberry and mandarin lime, while Blue Sky offers cane-sweetened, all-natural sodas.”