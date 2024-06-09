Dining out while trying to lose weight can often feel like navigating a minefield of tempting, calorie-laden dishes. However, with some savvy ordering, you can enjoy a delicious meal without derailing your health goals. At Outback Steakhouse, known for its hearty Australian-themed fare, making the right choices can ensure you stay on track. This guide will help you select the best Outback Steakhouse order for weight loss, highlighting lean proteins, smart sides, and tips to avoid hidden calories so you can indulge in a flavorful meal that supports your wellness journey.

Grilled Chicken on the Barbie is the best Outback order for weight loss.

Per 8-oz serving : 520 calories, 21 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 880 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 62 g protein

If you're on a weight-loss journey and dining at Outback Steakhouse, the Grilled Chicken on the Barbie with sides of steamed broccoli and a sweet potato is your go-to meal. Pair it with a refreshing unsweetened iced tea, and you're set!

This dish features juicy, tender chicken breast grilled to perfection, packing in flavor without the extra calories or fat, making it an excellent source of lean protein. Because these meals are so large, it's best to split them in half to aid in weight loss.

Steamed broccoli adds a nice crunch and burst of color to your plate. It's also loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber and is super low in calories. Sweet potato provides healthy carbs, is naturally sweet, and is packed with fiber, which helps keep you full and your blood sugar stable. Plus, it's rich in vitamins A and C.

To top it off, opting for iced tea over sugary sodas keeps your drink low in calories while keeping you hydrated and perfectly complementing your meal. This Outback order combines lean protein, fiber-rich veggies, healthy carbs, and a refreshing drink, making it balanced, flavorful, and designed to help you stay on track with your weight-loss goals without sacrificing the joy of eating out.

Tips for ordering a healthy meal at Outback Steakhouse:

1. Choose a lean source of protein.

Opt for lean cuts of meat like the Outback Special Sirloin or the Grilled Chicken on the Barbie. These options are lower in fat but still packed with protein, which is essential for muscle maintenance and satiety.

Lean proteins help you feel full longer and provide the necessary nutrients without the added calories and saturated fats found in heavier cuts like ribeye or prime rib.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Avoid fried foods.

While the Bloomin' Onion is tempting, it's best to avoid fried appetizers and side dishes. Fried foods are typically high in unhealthy fats and calories.

Instead, go for grilled, baked, or steamed options. The Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie or the Seared Pepper Ahi Tuna appetizer are great alternatives that provide plenty of flavor without the extra calories and unhealthy fats.

3. Skip the high-calorie extras on the baked potato.

A plain baked potato is a nutritious choice, but it can quickly become a calorie bomb with toppings like sour cream, butter, cheese, and bacon bits.

Instead, opt for healthier toppings such as salsa, a small amount of Greek yogurt, or a sprinkling of chives. These choices add flavor and nutrients without excessive calories and fat.

4. Add fiber.

Make sure to include fiber-rich foods in your meal to aid digestion and help you feel fuller longer, making it easier to avoid overeating.

Start with a garden salad (opt for a vinaigrette or light dressing on the side) or choose sides like steamed broccoli, fresh seasonal veggies, or a side salad.

5. Sip on low-calorie beverages.

Be mindful of what you drink, as beverages can add hidden calories. Skip sugary sodas and calorie-laden cocktails in favor of water, unsweetened iced tea, or sparkling water with a splash of lemon or lime.

If you prefer an alcoholic beverage, choose a glass of wine or a light beer, and sip slowly to enjoy it without overindulging.