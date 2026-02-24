These peanut butter brands contain only peanuts and salt.

All peanut butter is delicious. However, not all peanut butter is made with high-quality ingredients, which, in this case, are just peanuts. So many delicious options have added sugar, honey, or preservatives and sweeteners. If you want peanut butter as healthy as possible, there are some options. Here are the 7 best peanut butter brands made with just peanuts, according to shoppers.

Smucker’s Natural Peanut Butter

The only two ingredients in Smucker’s Natural Peanut Butter? Peanuts and salt.”Best peanut butter!” writes a shopper. “Smucker’s natural peanut butter is delicious! Not only does it taste great, but it’s one of the few peanut butters available in glass jars rather than plastic. Thank you Smuckers!” Another says it is the “absolute perfect roast level, flavor and texture. Truly have never tasted a better peanutbutter. Smuckers- please never stop making this.”

Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter

Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter is made simply with “just peanuts and a pinch of salt,” the brand says. “We do not add oils, sweeteners or any other additives to hide the natural goodness of our peanut butter. We don’t need to! When you use the best peanuts, the flavor speaks for itself.” You can get it smooth or chunky and with or without salt.

Crazy Richard’s 100% Peanuts

Crazy Richard’s clearly states the single ingredient on its label: “100% Peanuts!” “The BEST pure and affordable peanut butter,” writes a shopper. “SHUT UP, to everyone saying this is not thick enough or doesn’t taste like mainstream PB. ITS BECAUSE IT ISN’T, and more importantly, it isn’t trying to be. It’s the exact opposite. It’s for those looking for and fully expecting a natural bare bones product. Which comes with the peanut oil which is absolutely desirable in such a product, and a sign of quality production. So whoever wants to complain that pure peanuts and its oil actually tastes like pure peanuts and its oil, SHUT UP.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Santa Cruz Organic Peanut Butter

Santa Cruz Organic Peanut Butter is organic and clean. The healthy brand makes its peanut butter with certified USDA Organic dark roasted peanuts and a dash of salt. “Organic peanuts with a small of amount of salt are the only ingredients. Tastes delicious, and healthy since it’s organic, NO processed sugar added. Other non organic/gegular peanuts are sprayed with alphatoxins which is linked to liver cancer. We like that Santa Cruz Peanut Butter is organic and safe to eat!” said one Walmart shopper. “This is MY peanut butter,” adds another. “I love this peanut butter! No guilt and good for you. Purchased many times and recommend it highly. Great peanut butter taste and texture. The real deal.”

365 Whole Foods Market Organic

365 Whole Foods Market Organic Peanut Butter is another solid option. The affordable clean-label option is just dry-roasted peanuts and salt. Available in organic, conventional, salted, unsalted, crunchy, and creamy.

Trader Joe’s Organic Peanut Butter

Trader Joe’s Organic Peanut Butter is another fan favorite, made from dry-roasted peanuts and salt only, making it “simple, and simply scrumptious,” the brand says. “There are two ingredients inside every jar: peanuts and salt. That is all.” The peanuts are sourced from the southeastern United States and made in Georgia. “Unlike some other peanut butters with added partially hydrogenated oils, ours does not solidify – the oils do separate from the solids. A quick stir, and refrigeration after opening, are all you need to rectify this.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter

U.S. Valencia peanuts and sea salt are the only ingredients in Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter. “I Won’t Eat Any Other Peanut Butter,” writes a shopper. “The list of ingredients of the Kirkland Organic Peanut Butter compared to the mass marketed processed peanut butters alone was enough to get me to try it. The taste is superior to processed peanut butters and, while smooth not crunchy, it’s a bit gritty due to only having peanuts and some sea salt. Personally I like the taste and texture.”