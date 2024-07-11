10 Best Prebiotic Supplements for Gut Health

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

You can think of prebiotics as food for your gut bacteria. Whereas probiotics are the live microorganisms that colonize your gut, prebiotics are supplements that provide probiotics' preferred food source: fiber.

We've known for ages that adding more fiber to our diets is good for us, but now research has linked prebiotic usage with multiple benefits for our bellies and beyond. As it turns out, giving our good gut bugs their favorite food helps them thrive, creating ripple effects for well-being. A 2018 study, for example, found that prebiotic fibers had eight distinct benefits related to gut health, including increased levels of beneficial bacteria, greater absorption of calcium, lower allergy risk, improved immune defenses, and more. That's a lot of upside for a single supplement—though it's worth noting that there's less research on prebiotics than probiotics, and not all studies have yielded such impressive results.

Still, if you're looking for a fiber to keep your gut bacteria happy and healthy, read on. We've rounded up 10 of the best prebiotics supplements on the market.

Thorne FiberMend

Source of prebiotic: SunFiber (partially hydrolyzed guar gum fiber), rice bran, larch Arabinogalactan, apple pectin, prune powder

Total fiber: 7g

Additional health benefits: Liver protection (via green tea phytosome)

If you're not a fan of downing large pills, Thorne FiberMend prebiotic powder could be a welcome addition to your wellness routine. It goes down quickly by dissolving in water (or other beverages like smoothies or juice). Each scoop contains 7 grams of fiber free of gluten and other major allergens, giving your microbiome a hefty dose of what it craves.

Another plus to Thorne's product is its green tea extract. This antioxidant-rich ingredient may benefit liver health. A 2015 meta-analysis found that green tea consumption was associated with significant decreases in the risk of liver disease in a diverse population.

Hilma Daily Fiber + Digestive Enzymes

Source of prebiotic: Acacia gum powder, psyllium husk powder

Total fiber: 6g

Additional health benefits: Enzymes for extra digestive support

This inexpensive powder contains a negligible 20 calories per serving, but that doesn't mean it won't bump up your daily fiber intake. Within each scoop of Hilma Daily Fiber + Digestive Enzymes, 6 grams of prebiotic fiber awaits, plus a blend of seven enzymes to help your body digest food more efficiently. If you have signs of poor digestion (like loose stools, reflux, or bloating), these may help things along. Dissolve in your favorite beverage and sip away!

Fiome Banana Cinnamon

Source of prebiotic: Inulin (chicory root), banana, dates, chia seeds, sunflower butter, pumpkin seeds

Total fiber: 5g

Additional health benefits: Vegan, no added sugar

This Fiome prebiotic supplement isn't a pill or a powder. So what is it? Real food! Chewy bites are made with whole food ingredients like bananas, dates, chia seeds, sunflower butter, and prebiotic inulin from chicory root. At 25 calories per piece, they're a naturally sweet, fiber-rich treat you can pop between meals or as a mini-dessert. Since they're vegan, gluten-free, and contain nothing artificial, just about anyone can enjoy them.

Now Prebiotic Bifido Boost Powder

Source of prebiotic: Xylooligosaccharides

Total fiber: 1.55g

Additional health benefits: Increased absorption of nutrients

Now Bifido Boost Powder proves that prebiotic supps don't have to break the bank. Each 31-serving bottle of this flavorless powder costs under $12 on Amazon. Though the fiber content here is relatively low (1.55 grams), it comes from a unique source. Xylooligosaccharides (XOs, for short) have been shown to increase the absorption of nutrients and help prevent the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Organic Fiber

Source of prebiotic: Organic acacia fiber, organic orange peel, organic baobab, organic apple peel, organic cranberry seed

Total fiber: 5g

Additional health benefits: Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan

Garden of Life organic fiber blend is as clean-label as it comes. Its ingredients are organic-certified, non-GMO, third-party tested, gluten-free, and vegan. Plus, you won't find anything chemical in this zip-top bag. This powder is made with all plant foods, including fiber derived from the acacia tree, fruit peels, and seeds. Need even more assurance of its quality? This blend was specially formulated by a board-certified neurologist.

Bio.me

Source of prebiotic: Partially hydrolyzed guar gum, resistant potato starch

Total fiber: 7g

Additional health benefits: May improve gut barrier function, improve sleep, and boost mental health

What you see is what you get with Bio.me simple prebiotic powder. It's made of just two fibers: partially hydrolyzed guar gum and resistant potato starch. Don't let the "partially hydrolyzed" name scare you. This form of guar gum may have some significant benefits. A 2023 study found that it was effective at suppressing harmful gut bacteria involved in constipation-related symptoms—and even improved sleep and mental health.

Supergut GLP-1 Booster

Source of prebiotic: Maize, green banana powder, resistant potato starch, oats

Total fiber: 6g

Additional health benefits: May help control cravings, manage weight, and maintain blood sugar

Shake a little sleeve of Supergut GLP-1 booster into your morning coffee or oatmeal, and you'll start your day with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber. This blend's prebiotics come from all-natural food sources like green bananas, potatoes, and oats. Even though the name indicates that this supplement is for people on GLP-1 medications, anyone can benefit from feeding their gut bacteria these prebiotic fibers.

The Supergut GLP-1 booster is also unique for its research backing. In a 2023 study the brand co-conducted with Stanford University, 86% of users experienced improvements in overall wellness, with an average weight loss of 3 pounds and a hemoglobin A1C reduction of 0.7.

Sakara Fiber Super Powder

Source of prebiotic: Organic acacia fiber, baobab fruit, pineapple, apple, amla fruit, lucuma fruit, green banana, lemon, pomegranate, carrot

Total fiber: 6g

Additional health benefits: Digestive enzymes for more efficient digestion

Don't eat enough fruits and veggies? Join the club. Ninety percent of Americans don't reach recommended targets for produce intake. Fortunately, Sakara Fiber Super Powder helps fill fiber gaps you may experience from missing your daily fruit and veggie recs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Infused with organic ingredients like pomegranate, carrot, apple, and pineapple, this option supplies 6 grams of fiber for a happy gut. It even comes with digestive enzymes to support the breakdown of food in your digestive tract.

Ora Organic Prebiotic and Probiotic Powder Supplement

Source of prebiotic: Organic Jerusalem artichoke inulin, organic tapioca oligosaccharide

Total fiber: 4.5g

Additional health benefits: Low-FODMAP

Ora Organic powder goes the extra mile for your gut health by combining prebiotic fiber with seven probiotic strains. This way, you get healthy bacteria and the "food" they need to thrive. A lavender lemonade flavor brings a unique taste to smoothies, baked goods, or a simple glass of water.

Tomorrow's Nutrition Sunfiber

Source of prebiotic: Sunfiber guar fiber

Total fiber: 6g

Additional health benefits: Good for sensitive stomachs

If you want to regulate overactive or underactive bowels, Sunfiber guar fiber might be the answer. Studies suggest that this type of fiber could normalize both constipation and diarrhea and might alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Since SunFiber's blend is low in FODMAPs (the carbohydrates that tend to aggravate IBS), it's intended for easy digestion. Reviewers back this up. Many say this prebiotic powder doesn't bother sensitive stomachs.