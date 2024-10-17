10 Best Probiotic Supplements for Gut Health, According to a Dietitian

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Gut health is a hot topic in the wellness world, and probiotic supplements have become increasingly popular due to their potential health benefits. Though there's still a lot we don't know, research suggests that the trillions of microorganisms living in your gut—known as the gut microbiota—play a significant role in overall health. Probiotics are live microorganisms that can promote digestive health, strengthen the immune system, and inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. With the U.S. market for probiotic supplements projected to exceed $71 billion this year, it's clear that these supplements are in high demand.

What Are Probiotics?

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that reside primarily in the large intestine, where they aid digestion, produce essential vitamins, and inhibit the growth of harmful germs.

While everyone's gut microbiome is unique, studies suggest that people with a healthy gut microbiome have different populations of microbes than those with chronic diseases or gastrointestinal conditions. This suggests that the makeup of the microbiota may influence overall health and well-being.

Probiotic Foods vs. Supplements

Probiotics are naturally found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, tempeh, miso, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha. However, other than yogurt, it's suspected that the live microorganisms in most probiotic-rich foods don't survive the journey through the digestive tract and may not support microbiota.

This is where probiotic supplements may have an advantage, as they are designed to deliver live microorganisms directly to the gut.

Do Probiotic Supplements Work?

While probiotic supplements can offer potential benefits, it's important to note that not all formulas have been thoroughly researched for effectiveness. The American Gastroenterology Association doesn't recommend probiotics for most gastrointestinal conditions due to a lack of strong evidence. That said, the Office of Dietary Supplements says that probiotics supplements with the more common species–Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria–are likely safe for healthy people. Still, it's always a good idea to consult your doctor before starting a probiotic supplement.

Given the popularity and the amount of money Americans spend on these gut health products, we thought it would be a good idea to share with you our top picks of the best probiotic supplements so you know what to look for when picking out a probiotic of your own. Read on to learn about our selection process, and next, check out 10 Best Prebiotic Supplements for Gut Health.

How We Selected the Best Probiotic Supplements

Reputable supplement brand. Quality matters when it comes to choosing a probiotic supplement. These supplements contain live microorganisms that must maintain viability through the length of the stated shelf-life to maintain potency. Manufacturers must produce, bottle, and store their probiotics appropriately to ensure quality. Selecting supplement brands with a long history and a good reputation is a good rule of practice.

Quality matters when it comes to choosing a probiotic supplement. These supplements contain live microorganisms that must maintain viability through the length of the stated shelf-life to maintain potency. Manufacturers must produce, bottle, and store their probiotics appropriately to ensure quality. Selecting supplement brands with a long history and a good reputation is a good rule of practice. Contains research-backed strains. Probiotics are classified by strain, which includes genus, species, and sometimes subspecies. We looked for probiotics with strains of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria, the most researched genera of probiotics.

Probiotics are classified by strain, which includes genus, species, and sometimes subspecies. We looked for probiotics with strains of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria, the most researched genera of probiotics. Acceptable dose. Most probiotic supplements use colony forming units (CFU) to measure the amount of live microorganisms in the product. There are no specific recommendations for probiotic doses and some strains may work better at lower doses. However, we looked for probiotics that had at least 10 billion CFUs since that seems to be a common low dose in studies. The CFUs should be based on the microbe count at the end of shelf-life, not the time of packaging.

Most probiotic supplements use colony forming units (CFU) to measure the amount of live microorganisms in the product. There are no specific recommendations for probiotic doses and some strains may work better at lower doses. However, we looked for probiotics that had at least 10 billion CFUs since that seems to be a common low dose in studies. The CFUs should be based on the microbe count at the end of shelf-life, not the time of packaging. Third-party testing. Given the viability of probiotics, we want to make sure the products we recommend contain the ingredients and dose listed on the label. Third-party testing is an independent lab test supplement makers voluntarily do to ensure quality and safety.

The Best Probiotic Supplements

VSL#3 Capsules

Thorne FloraSport 20B

Megafood Megaflora Original Daily Probiotic

Pure Encapsulations Probiotic G.I.

Pendulum Akkermansia Probiotics with Prebiotic Fiber

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women & Prebiotics

SOLARAY Multidophilus

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic

Culturelle Daily Probiotic Capsules

Trust Your Gut by Ora

VSL#3 Capsules

Strains: Streptococcus thermophilus, Bifidobacterium breve, Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus helveticus

Total CFU: 112.5 billion CFU per capsule

Refrigeration required: Yes

Targeted Benefits & Features: Support nutritional management of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and ulcerative colitis

VSL#3 is a medical food probiotic that's been clinically researched and shown to improve IBS symptoms and reduce the frequency and severity of flare-ups in people with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. As a medical food, VSL#3 is specially formulated for the dietary management of these gastrointestinal conditions and should be used under the supervision of a healthcare provider.

VSL4 is made by the same company as VSL#3 and is a more commercial probiotic, meaning you don't need to be closely monitored by your doctor when supplementing. It has the same strains of probiotics as VSL#3, but in a lower dose of 30 billion CFU per capsule.

That said, always consult your doctor before trying a probiotic supplement. They can advise you on the best strains and dosage based on the latest research.

Thorne FloraSport 20B

Strains: Bacillus subtilis (DE111), Bifidobacterium lactis (HN019), Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus paracasei

Total CFU: 20 billion

Refrigeration required: No

Targeted Benefits & Features: Benefits upper and lower gastrointestinal tract, regulates bowel movements, improves gas and bloating, supports immune function, and maintains healthy cholesterol

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested and NSF Certified for Sport, indicating it's safer for athletes to take and doesn't have any banned substances

Thorne is a well-respected supplement company that uses scientific research and clinical studies to formulate their products. FloraSport 20B is a multi-strain probiotic that contains four species clinically shown to support gut health. The two of these probiotics contain an alphanumeric strain designation (DE11 and HN019). Strain designations link specific probiotics to potential health benefits, offering more detailed information than generic species listings.

Lactobacillus acidophilus: Lactobacillus is a genus of bacteria that helps break down carbohydrates in the large intestine to produce lactic acid. They support digestion and protect against germs. There are several strains of Lactobacillus, including the two strains found in FloraSport 20B. L. acidophilus is one of the primary strains of probiotic in yogurt and found in many probiotic supplements. This particular strain may help regulate bowel movements and relieve gas and bloating.

Lactobacillus is a genus of bacteria that helps break down carbohydrates in the large intestine to produce lactic acid. They support digestion and protect against germs. There are several strains of Lactobacillus, including the two strains found in FloraSport 20B. L. acidophilus is one of the primary strains of probiotic in yogurt and found in many probiotic supplements. This particular strain may help regulate bowel movements and relieve gas and bloating. Lactobacillus paracasei: L. paracasei strains support immune health and play a role in lipid metabolism and help lower cholesterol.

L. paracasei strains support immune health and play a role in lipid metabolism and help lower cholesterol. Bacillus subtilis DE111: B. subtilis DE111 is a new strain of probiotic and research is in the early stages, but may improve microbial balance in both the small and large intestine.

B. subtilis DE111 is a new strain of probiotic and research is in the early stages, but may improve microbial balance in both the small and large intestine. Bifidobacterium lactis HN019: According to a review in Frontiers in Nutrition, B. lactis HN019 may help maintain the intestinal barrier, improve bowel regularity, and reduce constipation.

Thorne's multi-strain probiotic follows recommended dosing guidelines and uses delayed-release capsules to protect the microorganisms through digestion, ensuring maximum delivery to the gut. The capsules are also packaged in individual blister packs to shield against heat and humidity, preserving their effectiveness.

Megafood Megaflora Original Daily Probiotic

Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus (SD-5212), Lactobacillus casei (SD-5213), Lactobacillus plantarum (SD-5209), Lactobacillus rhamnosus (SD-5217), Lactobacillus salivarius (SD-5208), Lactobacillus brevis (SD-5214), Lactobacillus bulgaricus (SD-6833), Lactobacillus gasseri (SD-5855), Lactococcus lactis (SD-5584), Bifidobacterium longum (SD-5588), Bifidobacterium bifidum (SD-6576), Bifidobacterium infantis (SD-6720), Bifidobacterium lactis (SD-5219) and Streptococcus thermophilus (SD-5207)

Total CFU: 20 billion

Refrigeration required: Yes

Targeted Benefits & Features: Supports digestive and immune health

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested, certified vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified

Megafood's Megaflora Probiotic Original is a multistrain probiotic with 14 unique probiotics that provide 20 billion CFU aimed at storing and maintaining microbiota balance. Megaflora contains several species of Lactobacillus, along with species of Bifidobacteria, and Streptococcus, each with a strain designation.

Bifidobacterium: The Bifidobacterium genus is made up of more than 90 strains. In the gut, the friendly bacteria digests fiber, protects against germ, and makes nutrients. The highly researched genus is found in many probiotic supplements and MegaFlora contains four strains of the genus to support digestion and gut health.

The Bifidobacterium genus is made up of more than 90 strains. In the gut, the friendly bacteria digests fiber, protects against germ, and makes nutrients. The highly researched genus is found in many probiotic supplements and MegaFlora contains four strains of the genus to support digestion and gut health. Streptococcus thermophilus: The multistrain formula also contains S. thermophilus, a lactic acid bacterium used as a starter culture for making yogurt that may promote the production of antioxidants and support gut immune health.

The strains from different genera in MegaFlora may work together, enhancing the effects. However, a supplement with multiple strains from several genera doesn't mean it's a better probiotic.

The probiotic from MegaFood is . MegaFood also goes to great lengths to ensure you get the full 20 billion CFUs by shipping the supplements frozen with a two day delivery time. You must keep your probiotics refrigerated to maintain freshness and potency and use by the expiration date.

Pure Encapsulations Probiotic G.I.

Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus (La-14), Lactobacillus salivarius (Ls-33), Lactobacillus casei (Lc-11), Bifidobacterium bifidum (Bb-06), Bifidobacterium lactis (Bl-04), and Streptococcus thermophilus (St-21)

Total CFU: 10 billion

Refrigeration required: No

Targeted Benefits & Features: Supports G.I. barrier function, enhances microbial diversity, and provides immune system support

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested for purity and potency and free from artificial colors and sweeteners and common food allergens.

Pure Encapsulations Probiotic G.I. is a high-quality, science-backed formula designed to support the gastrointestinal wall. The probiotics in your gut are essential for supporting gut tissue and function and an imbalance of microorganisms (dysbiosis) may affect the integrity and function of the intestinal tissue, making you more vulnerable to illness.

Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and S. thermophilus, the species of probiotics in Pure Encapsulations Probiotic G.I., may help reinforce the intestinal barrier, improving the gut's ability to protect you from illness.

Pure Encapsulations ensures potency by using a proprietary starch-based capsule that protects the probiotics during digestion.

Pendulum Akkermansia Probiotics with Prebiotic Fiber

Strains: Akkermansia muciniphila WB-STR-0001

Total AFU: 100 million

Refrigeration required: No, but recommended

Targeted Benefits & Features: Improve metabolism, maintain energy and glucose levels, improves gut health, strengthens gut lining

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested for safety and potency

Akkermansia muciniphila is gaining a lot of interest because of its association with obesity and type 2 diabetes. People with lower levels of A. muciniphila in the gut are more likely to struggle with weight and blood sugar control than people with higher levels. Early research suggests that the probiotic may help prevent and treat diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disorders.

However, research also shows that having an abundance of the bacteria may aggravate health problems. So, before ordering this exciting new probiotic, talk to your doctor about dosing and benefits.

Pendulum Akkermansia Probiotic provides 100 million active fluorescent units (AFUs) of the microorganism. AFU is a different method of measuring bacteria in a probiotic that uses a fluorescent dye to count individual cells, providing a more accurate count of viable cells than CFUs, which estimates cell count based on colony formation in a lab setting. The lower dose in the Pendulum supplement may not meet our threshold, but it may reduce risk of overabundance.

The probiotic also contains chicory inulin, a prebiotic that acts as a source of food for the microorganisms in the gut, promoting microbial balance.

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women & Prebiotics

Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Lactobacillus brevis, Lactobacillus reuteri, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus fermentum, Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium breve, Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and, Bifidobacterium lactis

Total CFU: 50 billion

Refrigeration required: Yes

Targeted Benefits & Features: Supports women's digestive and immune health, may help maintain vaginal flora

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested, NSF Certified Gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Garden of Life is another well-known supplement brand with a quality probiotic. Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women has 16 probiotic strains and provides 50 billion CFUs.

However, unlike the other supplements on our list, Garden of Life doesn't provide strain designations for the species, making it difficult to fully evaluate potential benefits. But it does have the most common species.

In addition to supporting digestive and immune health, Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women may support vaginal health. Some research shows that Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus may improve vaginal flora, providing some protection against vaginal infections, but research is mixed. Dr.

Formulated Women's Probioitc also has an organic prebiotic fiber blend for additional gut health support.

SOLARAY Multidophilus

Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus brevis, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus salivarius, Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium infantis, and Streptococcus thermophilus

Total CFU: 20 billion

Refrigeration required: Yes

Targeted Benefits & Features: Maintain a healthy gut microflora and support nutrient absorption

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested

Solaray has been making dietary supplements since 1973. They offer many probiotic formulas featuring different strains and doses. If you're looking for a probiotic to support general gut health, we like Solary's Multidophilus.

The probiotic contains common strains safe for most healthy people and is designed to support digestion and absorption of nutrients to benefit your overall health. Multidophilus also has inulin to feed your gut's microflora and help maintain balance.

Solaray uses a special enteric coated capsule that protects the live microorganisms so it doesn't require refrigeration. They also use an eco-friendly bottle made from plastic collected from the ocean and landfills.

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic

Strains: Bifidobacterium longum SD-BB536-JP, Bifidobacterium breve SD-BR3-IT, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum SD-LP1-IT, Lactobacillus rhamnosus SD-LR6-IT, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HRVD113-US, Bifidobacterium infantis SD-M63-JP, Bifidobacterium lactis SD-BS5-IT, Bifidobacterium lactis HRVD524-US, Lactobacillus crispatus SD-LCR01-IT, Lacticaseibacillus casei HRVD300-US, Bifidobacterium breve HRVD521-US, Bifidobacterium longum HRVD90b-US, Bifidobacterium lactis SD150-BE, Limosilactobacillus fermentum SD-LF8-IT, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus SD-GG-BE, Limosilactobacillus reuteri RD830-FR

Total AFU: 56.8 billion

Refrigeration required: No

Targeted Benefits & Features: Promote digestive, heart, and skin health, maintain gut barrier integrity, support immune health, help with folate production

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested for potency, purity, allergens, and other contaminants

Synbiotics are supplements with a combination of prebiotics and probiotics that complement each other, working independently or together to support health goals. We've featured a few synbiotic supplements on our list, but not all synbiotic supplements are the same.

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic is a synergistic synbiotic, combining live microbes that work together to enhance functionality and achieve specific health benefits. The probiotic uses strain combinations clinically studied and shown to support digestive health, skin health, and heart health. DS-01 Daily Synbiotic also has a probiotic blend that enhances vitamin production.

The comprehensive supplement also contains a Low-FODMAP prebiotic. Fructo-oligosacchirdes (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), and inulin are prebiotics that may exacerbate IBS symptoms. The Low-FODMAP prebiotic in Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic supports gut health and balance without causing unwanted side effects.

The innovative probiotic also has a 2-in-1 nested capsule that protects the live microorganisms as it travels through the digestive tract so the colon gets the full dose. The probiotic also uses AFUs instead of CFUs for more accurate dosing. Additionally, the FDA authorized clinical trials to evaluate how the probiotic works on people with IBS.

Culturelle Daily Probiotic Capsules

Strains: Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG

Total CFU: 10 billion

Refrigeration required: No

Targeted Benefits & Features: Reduce occasional diarrhea, gas, and bloating, support digestion and immune health, minimizes travel-related G.I. issues

Testing & Certifications: It's not clear if the Daily Probiotic is third-party tested, but the supplement maker notes that all probiotics are produced according to FDA guidelines, and made following the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Patented in 1989, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG was the first Lactobacillus strain to survive the acidic stomach and is one of the most widely used strains in probiotic supplements. It's also the only strain in Culterelle's Daily Probiotic Capsules, supplying 10 billion CFUs.

Studies show that the single probiotic strain may prevent and treat gastrointestinal infections, improve G.I. barrier, and stimulate the immune response following vaccination.

We like Culturelle probiotic because of its simplicity, safety, and potential benefits. We also like that Culterelle clearly states that the CFU count in the probiotic is the measurement at the end of shelf-life, not at time of production. This is important to note when selecting a probiotic since cell viability may decline over-time, affecting dose.

Trust Your Gut by Ora

Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus (DDS-1), Lactobacillus reuteri (UALre-16), Bifidobacterium longum (UABl-14), Bifidobacterium bifidum (UABb-10), Bifidobacterium lactis (UABl-12), and Bifidobacterium breve (UABr-11)

Total CFU: 16 billion

Refrigeration required: No

Targeted Benefits & Features: Support digestion, ease gut health issues, reduce bloating and constipation, benefit immune health, may balance mood, may improve skin health

Testing & Certifications: Third-party tested (you can access the Certificate of Analysis (COA) on their website, which are the lab results from third-party testing), gluten-free, and dairy-free6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trust Your Gut by Ora contains clinically studied strains of probiotics that support digestion, benefit the immune system, and aid in producing essential vitamins.

Two capsules supply 16 billion CFUs and Ora guarantees count through the end of shelf-life. The probiotic also contains Jerusalem artichoke inulin, a prebiotic that early research suggests may support blood glucose management.

