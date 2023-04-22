20 Best Proteins for Your Penis

When you think of the relationship between your sexual health and the food you eat, your mind may go straight to proposed aphrodisiacs like oysters or dark chocolate. However, what some people don't realize is that there's a greater connection between your sexual performance and the nutrients you consume on a regular basis. In fact, some foods are specifically helpful for your penis.

Some of the main ways in which your diet can help your penis health is by improving blood flow, increasing libido, and overall helping to reduce symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

"ED can have various causes, including poor blood flow to the penis, and several nutrients like vitamin B12 and magnesium are essential for maintaining a healthy circulatory system and promoting good blood flow," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, "and, these nutrients can also help promote healthy nerve function and regulate blood pressure, which are all functions that can contribute to preventing ED."

Along with vitamin B12 and magnesium, zinc and arginine are other nutrients found in food that can help keep everything down there functioning properly.

"Zinc boosts testosterone levels and helps enable erections and healthy sperm, while arginine (also called l-arginine) relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow," says Katherine Gomez, RD, with Psyche Mag.

So, when focusing on your penis health and overall sexual well-being, it's important to find foods high in B12, magnesium, zinc, and arginine. The following list of best foods for your penis not only contain one or multiple of these helpful nutrients, but they're all also sources of protein, which is a macronutrient that helps with muscle building, strength, endurance, and the building of healthy tissue (which can certainly help you care for what's down there).

Read on to see which proteins are best for your penis

Meat & Poultry

1 Chicken Breast

Chicken contains arginine, which is an amino acid that your body needs in order to make proteins. Along with this function, it may also help reduce risk of ED. Specifically, your body converts l-arginine to nitric oxide (NO), and NO is a powerful force in fighting erectile dysfunction, because it can help widen blood vessels and increases blood flow. One study published in the journal Andrology found that many participants with ED had lower levels of nitric oxide in their body.

2 Lean Pork Loin

L-arginine is found in a lot of poultry, dairy, and meat products, including lean pork loin. This is a flavorful way to get what your body needs for a healthy sex life, and if you get the leanest cut, you'll save yourself some extra fat calories, too. Not to mention the fact that pork is extremely high in protein, with 24 grams per 4-ounce serving.

3 Lamb

Not only does lamb contain the nitric oxide-converting arginine (remember, many meat products do), but this animal is extra helpful for your sex life because it provides your body with zinc, too—one of the nutrients known to help boost testosterone levels and keep erections up.

One study found that supplementing zinc could help those with kidney disease who are experiencing ED, while another study concluded that when zinc was combined with folic acid, biotin, and golden root, the combination could help those struggling with premature ejaculation.

4 Beef

According to Sabat, a great protein for your penis health is beef.

"Beef is a protein-rich food that is also an excellent source of vitamin B12," says Sabat. "This vitamin is essential in maintaining healthy nerve function, and nerve damage can contribute to ED."

Sabat also notes that a study published in the journal Sexual Medicine found that men with lower levels of vitamin B12 were more likely to develop ED. "Therefore, incorporating beef into your diet can help promote healthy nerve function and prevent ED," she says.

5 Eggs

If you like starting your morning with a couple of scrambled eggs, you'll be pleased to know that this protein may be helping you in the bedroom, too. Eggs are high in choline, which is a water-soluble nutrient also found in some meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy, and whole grains. Your body needs choline for things like cell function and metabolism, but it has a lesser-known function, as well.

Similar to the conversion of arginine, choline can also activate nitric oxide in the body, which we now know is helpful in widening blood vessels, increasing blood flow, and helping with erectile dysfunction.

6 Turkey Breast

Turkey is a powerhouse source of penis-friendly nutrients. For one, it's an extremely lean protein with less than 2 grams of fat and over 25 grams of protein per serving. This festive bird also contains nutrients like zinc, B12, and selenium—which has been associated with sperm function in males.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And like most of the other meat on our list, turkey contains arginine, which will help keep the blood a' flowin.

7 Liver

Liver is an acquired taste, so much so that some people never quite acquire it. But for those who don't mind the strong flavors of beef liver or chicken liver, you can throw some on the meal plan when you're needing extra help in bed.

This animal organ, whose smell and taste is enough to kill any sexy mood, contains B12, magnesium, selenium, choline, and zinc—the perfect blend to get you ready for your favorite indoor activity.

Fish & Shellfish

8 Salmon

As we're sure you're starting to notice, the foods that are best for your sexual health are definitely not items that will put you in the mood. Even though you may associate chocolate-covered strawberries with a good time for you and your partner, it's the unsexy, nutrient-rich foods like salmon that you'll actually be thankful for.

"Salmon is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to improve blood flow by reducing inflammation and preventing the formation of blood clots," says Sabat. "Additionally, salmon is rich in vitamin B12, which can help prevent nerve damage that may contribute to ED."

Speaking of omega-3 fatty acids, one study found that men who stuck to a Mediterranean-style diet—which is rich in healthy fats and omega-3s—experienced a lower risk of having erectile dysfunction.

9 Mackerel

Mackerel doesn't get enough attention for how nutrient-dense this fish really is. Along with arginine, mackerel contains a hefty amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which can be helpful to your penis health.

In fact, a study found that men taking fish oil supplements saw better testicular function, and even though these supplements are more concentrated than just eating a serving of mackerel, it shows that this type of healthy fat can aid in a healthy sexual function.

10 Oysters

You've most likely seen a movie or TV show where the characters are eating oysters and almost instantly become turned on by this "aphrodisiac." Still, the effects of oysters on your sexual health play out a bit differently. Even though they won't give you an instant libido boost, they can still help with penis function and testosterone over time.

"Oysters are rich in zinc, a mineral that is essential for the production of testosterone, a hormone important for sexual health," says Dr. J. Walker of the Welzo Medical Team. "Zinc also helps to improve blood flow and circulation, which is essential for a healthy erection."

11 Sardines

Most people know of this tiny fish from the famous expression, "packed in like sardines," but there's more than meets the eye with this protein source. Sardines contain B12, one of the nutrients known to help with penis health, as well as arginine, which is turned into nitric oxide and helps keep your blood flowing smoothly. Just make sure to brush your teeth if you eat this fish before heading to the bedroom to avoid any funky fish breath.

12 Mussels

Whether they're in a nice butter and wine sauce, or on a toasty piece of bread with your favorite hot sauce, mussels can be a special treat for your sexual well-being. That's because this shellfish contains many of the penis-helping nutrients we now know and love, such as B12, magnesium, selenium, and protein.

13 Herring

Pickled herring is a common food enjoyed in many Scandinavian cultures, as well as parts of Russia, Germany, and the Czech Republic. If eating the pickled version of this fish isn't exactly your thing, you can enjoy fresh herring grilled, broiled, or fried.

This fish isn't just a good protein for your penis because of its levels of B12 and magnesium—it also contains high levels of vitamin D. Aside from this vitamin's effects on cognition, bone health, and immunity, it has also been found to help alleviate symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

One study from the Journal of Sex Medicine found that many of the study's participants who had ED had a deficiency in vitamin D. Researchers concluded that one reason for this might be that lower levels of vitamin D can promote endothelial dysfunction—which is essentially the narrowing of your blood vessels.

Nuts, Seeds, & Legumes

14 Pumpkin Seeds

Continuing down the same path of foods for your penis that contain sex-friendly nutrients, pumpkin seeds are surprisingly helpful when it comes to your bedroom performance.

"Pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc, which, as mentioned earlier, is important for testosterone production and blood flow," says Dr. J Walker. "They also contain magnesium, which can help to improve blood flow and relax blood vessels."

15 Brazil Nuts

Many people might not think there's anything special about the classic Brazil nut, but a handful of these will give you a hefty dose of selenium—a nutrient your sex life will certainly benefit from.

We noted earlier that selenium can benefit sperm function, and another study from the African Journal of Medical Sciences found a relationship between the amount of selenium in the male participants' blood and their testosterone levels, meaning that a deficiency may contribute to lower testosterone levels.

16 Walnuts

No pun intended here, but research has shown that for better sexual performance, you may want to turn to nuts—walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts that is. In a 2019 study published in Nutrients, researchers discovered that in healthy male adults, adding nuts to their regular diet improved their levels of orgasm and overall sexual desire.

Walnuts are also specifically high in omega-3 fatty acids, which we learned earlier can help with blood flow and reduction of inflammation.

17 Almonds

Along with walnuts, the study published in Nutrients on eating nuts and increased sexual desire included almonds, as well. Almonds don't contain as many omega-3s as walnuts, but they have other nutrients your sexual health will love, such as magnesium, selenium, and choline.

Also, it doesn't hurt that you'll be consuming about 30 grams of protein in just one cup of almonds, too.

18 Chickpeas

Chickpeas (or garbanzo beans) don't have as much magnesium, zinc, or arginine as other animal-based proteins like meat and fish, but this snack can still be a delicious food for your penis health—especially for those who are eating a plant-based diet.

And even though more research needs to be done on this particular topic, one study published in Basic and Clinical Andrology found that following a plant-based diet may help reduce intensity of erectile dysfunction.

19 Cashews

A type of nut that is especially high in the nutrient magnesium, and therefore can be a helpful snack when it comes to finding a protein-rich food for your penis, is cashew. Just one ounce of cashews will give you more than five times the daily value of magnesium, which can help the blood flow of everything down there. Not only that, but you'll also get a dose of zinc and selenium to boost the health of your penis, too.

20 Peanuts

Whether you're taking a handful of peanuts and cracking open the shell, eating a handful of roasted and salted peanuts, or enjoying a few scoops of peanut butter, your body (and bedroom activities) will be better off because of your snack choice.

For one, peanuts contain arginine, the nutrient that is all the rave in conversations of foods for sexual health, due to its ability to convert to nitric oxide. But on top of that, peanuts are also high in an antioxidant called resveratrol, which some research has found to help with male sexual function.

Other Notable Foods for Your Penis

There are some foods that deserve an honorable mention, even though they're not considered proteins. These items still contain helpful doses of vitamins and minerals that can aid in penis health and sexual function. For example, foods high in flavonoids—which are plant compounds found in most vegetables and fruits and known to help fight free radicals—have also been found to help with sexual and erectile dysfunction.

1 Pomegranate Juice

According to a study published in the Journal of Impotence Research, you may want to include a cup of pomegranate juice into your regular routine. Researchers found that this beverage was able to help males experiencing ED maintain longer erections.

2 Spinach

When thinking of foods for your penis and ones that will provide you with a helpful magnesium boost, you'll want to consider picking up a package of spinach for your next smoothie or salad.

"Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is an excellent source of magnesium, which is a mineral that plays a crucial role in regulating blood pressure and promoting healthy blood flow," says Sabat. "Therefore, consuming foods high in magnesium, such as spinach, can help improve penis health."

3 Avocado

Avocados are a versatile fruit that you can eat on their own, in a burrito bowl, or atop a slice of toast for extra healthy fats, fiber, and zinc. Along with these helpful nutrients, avocados are also high in vitamin E. According to one study, vitamin E can help reduce oxidative damage that may lessen sperm count, therefore helping to neutralize the numbers someone has.

4 Cayenne Pepper

One way to spice up the bedroom is by giving your penis a health boost by consuming cayenne pepper. "This pepper gets its spicy flavor from a phytochemical called capsaicin," says Julianna Coughlin, MS, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian with Athletic Muscle. "Capsaicin promotes blood flow to your tissues by lowering blood pressure and stimulating the release of nitric oxide and other vasodilators — or compounds that help expand your blood vessels."

"Luckily, Cayenne pepper is a spice that can be added to almost any dish," adds Couglin.