When it comes to grocery store chains, Publix is a great place to find just about everything you're looking for, from fresh produce to sushi to household products—and that's not all. Publix should also be on your radar if you are on a weight-loss journey. We've put together a shopping list with the 10 best foods to buy at Publix for weight loss, so your task of grocery shopping just got easier.

One of the biggest challenges of dieting is having the right foods available in your kitchen, and we're here to make that part easier. "Shoppers should focus on unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains," says Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board.

Young recommends adding high-fiber foods to your shopping cart, as they promote satiety. Sources of healthy fats, such as nuts, avocados, and olive oil, are great buys as well, along with whole grains like quinoa, oats, and brown rice.

"When thinking of purchasing packaged foods, [beware] of added sugars and unhealthy fats; if possible, try to avoid ultra-processed foods and beverages [as] they are often high in unhealthy fats, calories, added sugars, and preservatives," Young cautions.

Losing weight can be a full-time job, so you focus on all of the right exercises and lifestyle tweaks, and we'll help you with the right grocery items to have on hand for every meal. Let's dive into the best foods to buy at Publix for weight loss.

Medium-Sized Publix Fruit Salad

Nutrition (Per 3 1/2 oz.) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 1 g

Fruit salad is always a smart choice to have on the ready. It makes for a great light meal paired with Greek yogurt or a salad or enjoyed as a low-calorie snack all on its own. This Medium-Sized Publix Fruit Salad includes watermelon, strawberries, honeydew, canteloupe, pineapple, and grapes. This changes seasonally, so you won't get bored!

Skinless Chicken Breasts

Nutrition (Per 4 oz.) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 25 g

Chicken is a staple for everyone's meal rotation. It works well over a freshly tossed salad or as your main lean protein item with a side of veggies. Research shows that following a high-protein diet can result in weight loss, and these Skinless Chicken Breasts from Publix pack a mean protein punch with 25 grams of protein in a four-ounce serving.

GreenWise Organic Firm Tofu

Nutrition (Per 3 oz.) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Tofu is an excellent plant-based source of protein that can seamlessly be paired with quinoa, veggies, and salads. This GreenWise Organic Firm Tofu at Publix is the perfect addition to a Buddha bowl, which you can fill up with bean sprouts, avocado, sweet potato, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cabbage. One three-ounce serving of GreenWise tofu is just 70 calories and provides eight grams of protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

GreenWise Oats, Organic, Steel Cut

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Oats are truly a dieter's best friend when it comes to breakfast. Switch your morning oats up by adding mixed berries, Greek yogurt, maple syrup or farm-fresh honey, cinnamon, and chia seeds to make the start of your day extra special.

GreenWise Oats from Publix have 150 calories in 1/4 cup while providing five grams of protein and four grams of fiber, leaving you full and satisfied.

Blue Diamond Almonds, Whole Natural

Nutrition (Per 1 oz.) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Almonds are full of fiber, healthy fats, and protein, making them a must-have on your weight-loss shopping list. Blue Diamond Almonds are the perfect snack, as one ounce is packed with six grams of protein and three grams of fiber. Enjoy them on their own, incorporate them into salads, or use a sprinkling to top off your morning oats.

Publix Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

Nutrition information unavailable.

Along with Greek yogurt, dietitians love low-fat cottage cheese. Publix Low-Fat Cottage Cheese is another staple grocery item to keep on deck. You can add it to your morning eggs for an extra protein and calcium boost or savor it with fresh fruit for a healthy midday treat that won't break the calorie bank.

Publix Kidney Beans, Dark Red

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you haven't hopped on the bean salad bandwagon, now's an excellent time to do so. These Dark Red Kidney Beans from Publix are a pantry must-have. Pair them with chickpeas, cannellini beans, red onions, and extra-virgin olive oil (or even canned tuna), and you have yourself a healthy, fiber-packed meal. And the great thing about canned beans is you can stock up on them, so you never run out!

Del Monte Veggieful Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli, Garlic & Herbs

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 40

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Riced cauliflower is a great alternative to rice when you're preparing a side dish or a base for your meal. It also makes an amazing stuffing for a stuffed bell pepper dinner. This Del Monte Veggieful Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli from Publix comes in at just 40 calories in a 3/4 cup serving while providing two grams of fiber and two grams of protein.

Aprons Salmon Burgers, Lemon Dill

Nutrition (Per 1 burger) :

Calories : 320 calories

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 26 g

You should know by now that protein is essential for weight loss and an all-around healthy diet. Aprons Salmon Burgers are a great meal to prepare, as they're filled to the brim with protein—26 grams per burger—and will only set you back 320 calories. Enjoy your burger in a lettuce wrap, and feel free to spread some hummus on top for an extra flavor boost.

Publix Garden Salad

Nutrition information unavailable.

Publix offers a Garden Salad that's already packaged in a convenient, ready-to-go container, so you can even pick it up for your work lunch the day of! It consists of a fresh blend of red cabbage, iceberg lettuce, carrots, radishes, tomatoes, scallions, and various peppers.

Be selective with your choice of dressing, as the wrong topping can blow your entire calorie count for the day. Mixing together extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic is always a smart idea!