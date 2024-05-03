The #1 Best Breakfast Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. A nutritious breakfast can jumpstart your metabolism, provide essential nutrients, and improve cognitive function and mood. Conversely, research shows that skipping breakfast heightens your risk of hypertension and obesity. That's why it's crucial to make sure your shopping list is optimized to best suit your weight-loss efforts. The next time you head out for groceries, be sure to grab our #1 best-recommended Whole Foods breakfast for weight loss.

Before we dive in, keep in mind that a healthy breakfast should include a balance of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to keep you full and energized until your next meal. Our Whole Foods breakfast for weight loss embodies exactly that, and it calls for three simple, tasty items.

Protein-packed waffles with low-fat cottage cheese and lox is the best Whole Foods breakfast for weight loss.

When you're shopping at Whole Foods for a weight-loss breakfast, remember to pick up the following items. Together, they create a savory protein-packed meal that you'll find yourself craving time and time again.

10 Best Frozen Foods To Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

Buttermilk Protein Waffles

Frozen waffles can be a nutritious choice for weight loss when they are fortified with extra protein. These 365 by Whole Foods Buttermilk Protein Waffles are made with whole-wheat flour and enriched with whey protein to help keep you full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating later in the day. Additionally, whole-wheat flour provides fiber, which aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

With 12 grams of protein and three grams of fiber in two waffles, you are well on your way to a healthy breakfast that's filled to the brim with satiating nutrients. In addition, a two-waffle serving will only cost you 220 calories, which is ideal for a weight-loss-friendly breakfast.

10 Best Whole-Food Desserts for Weight Loss

Good Culture Low-fat Classic Cottage Cheese

Choosing low-fat cottage cheese can be a smart option for weight loss, as it provides a good source of protein and other essential nutrients without adding excess calories from fat. In just a ½ cup, this Organic Low-fat Classic Cottage Cheese from Good Culture packs a whipping 14 grams of protein.

Additionally, it's rich in calcium and B vitamins, which are important for bone health and energy metabolism. Plus, the live cultures in Good Culture cottage cheese can contribute to digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Smoked Wild Salmon

This Smoked Wild Salmon from Duck Trap Fish Farm is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for heart health, brain function, and reducing inflammation in the body.

Just two ounces of this smoked salmon adds an additional 13 grams of protein. Smoked salmon also provides vitamins D, B12, and selenium, which play crucial roles in various bodily functions, including immune health and energy production.

The #1 Best Breakfast Food To Buy at Costco for Weight Loss

What makes lox cottage cheese waffles perfect for weight loss?

With a total of 38 grams of protein and just 380 calories, this meal will jumpstart your weight-loss journey.

When it comes to shedding weight, the best strategy is to eat high protein while maintaining a calorie deficit. By consuming fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight, your body is forced to use fat to make up for the shortfall, leading to weight loss over time.

Not only does protein help keep you full, but it also has a higher metabolic rate than fats or carbohydrates. This means that the body burns more calories digesting and metabolizing protein, potentially leading to a higher overall calorie burn throughout the day.