10 Regional Steakhouse Chains You Have To Try Right Now

For unabashed steakhouse lovers, the quest for the perfectly balanced steak dinner—complete with a big, juicy cut of beef, satisfying sides, a great beverage, and top notch service—is never ending. With massive chains like Outback Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris, and Texas Roadhouse offering hundreds of locations nationwide, you can dig in to a decent steak pretty much anywhere across the country.

Of course, there are also many smaller, regional steakhouse chains that are equally beloved by locals and visitors alike. These places are often just as good, if not better, than the big dogs—some even promise a better value for your buck.

From upscale dining rooms that are perfect for a special occasion to casual spots that will please the whole family, keep an eye out for one of these popular local steakhouse chains near you.

1 Black Angus Steakhouse

Founded in 1964, this California-based steakhouse chain used to be named Stuart Anderson's Black Angus, after founder Stuart Anderson. Back then, it featured a Western theme. Now, with over 30 locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington, Black Angus focuses more on the quality of its meats. The steaks are aged at least 21 days, seasoned to excellence and flame grilled.

Arguably the best deal on the menu is the Campfire Feast dinner for two. Priced around $65, it's the perfect date dinner with a shared appetizer, two entrées (including New York Strip), four sides, and dessert to share.

2 Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

This Northeast-based chain has grown beyond its original digs in Boston's Back Bay to include locations across Massachusetts, as well as Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Davio's is an upscale steakhouse with an expansive menu that includes something for pretty much everyone, including a raw bar with seafood towers, gluten-free menus for lunch and dinner, Italian specialties such as hand rolled gnocchi and tagliatelle bolognese, along with a deep selection of aged USDA Prime steaks.

Of course, if you'd rather skip the pasta, the restaurant has all the steakhouse sides you love, often a with a bit of Italian flair. Don't skip the goat cheese puffs or truffled risotto!

3 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Founded in 1998 by Paul Fleming and Bill Allen, in Newport Beach, Calif., Fleming's is now part of Bloomin' Brands (which also owns Outback and Carrabba's) and has expanded to over 70 locations in the U.S. The restaurant is a bit more upscale than Outback and has an excellent wine list, which is heavy on California reds. While its USDA Prime steaks are a big draw, the restaurant's social hour, running Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar, is a great way to try bites like steakhouse sliders and tempura shrimp without shelling out big bucks for a full meal. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

With locations in and around Chicago, Harry Caray's is one of the smaller chains on this list, but well worth a visit. A celebrity favorite in the Windy City—actress Cameron Diaz, legendary basketball star Michael Jordan and even several ex-presidents have all paid a visit—Harry Caray's first opened up in River North in 1987 to celebrate the Hall of Fame broadcaster and his love for Chicago sports, as we well as great food and drink.

The business has since grown to include seven restaurants, including one at Chicago's Midway Airport. The restaurants are a must visit for a look at Chicago sports memorabilia and thick, delicious USDA Prime aged steaks.

5 Hoss's Family Steak and Sea House

Hoss's Steak and Sea House was founded in 1983 by Willard E. "Bill" Campbell with the first location in Pennsylvania. Today, Campbell and his family still own and run the business, which operates over 30 of the casual-style family restaurants across the Keystone State. Bring the whole family when they're hungry for well-priced steaks, seafood and sandwiches, along with a generous salad and dessert bar.

6 Quaker Steak and Lube

Founders Jig Warren and Moe Meszaros wanted to preserve the culture of old gas stations and muscle cars when they opened their first restaurant in 1974, hence its automotive-themed name. (The first one opened during a gas crisis!) Originating in Pennsylvania, this casual restaurant chain now boasts locations in nine other states, including such far-flung places as Iowa and Florida. "The Lube" is well known for its wings (and sauces) and, of course, its affordably priced steaks, including co-founder Meszaros' favorite, "Moe's New Yorker Steak," a 12-ounce USDA Choice boneless strip.

7 Ringside Steakhouse

This small Portland, Ore.-based chain has grown and shrunk over the years, but remains Portland's premier steak dining experience. The first location, a formal white tablecloth restaurant, opened back in 1944 and gets its name from boxing matches that once took place nearby. A second location opened on the other side of the Willamette river, followed by a fish house, which is now closed.

Ringside has won accolades for its steaks over its 60 year run, but the outstanding onion rings, which famed gourmand James Beard apparently said were "the best I've ever had" are a must.

8 Saltgrass Steakhouse

Founded over 30 years ago in Houston, the first Saltgrass sat along a historic trail where cattle herders would drive their livestock south to graze on the salt grasses along the Gulf Coast. With an upscale Western vibe–think lots of wood, cowboy hats, and big bottles of wine on display–Saltgrass has over 80 locations in Texas and surrounding states. While the menu varies by location, the queso fresco appetizer is a must, and so are the steaks, which always come with a side and soup or salad to start.

9 Sizzler

This classic West Coast steakhouse is in the middle of a rebirth, after declaring bankruptcy in the '90s and, like so many restaurants, struggling through the pandemic. However, with 80 locations and growing, the well-priced family steakhouse is still standing and worth a visit. Sizzler recently brought back its unlimited salad bar—yes, it's all you can eat! The restaurant also offers several combos platters, like steak and crispy shrimp, or steak and Malibu chicken. Of course, you can also enjoy hand-cut steaks like a ribeye or strip. If you haven't hit a Sizzler in a few years, the hearty plates are worth a second look.

10 Stoney River Legendary Steaks

Stoney River is an upscale steakhouse that specializes in hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and a renowned steak salad with avocado and blue cheese. The chain has restaurants in Georgia, Michigan, Maryland, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee. Expect a sophisticated, clubby atmosphere that's perfect for a special date night or celebration.