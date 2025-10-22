7 Best Restaurant Chains for Meat Lovers

Aside from vegetarian, vegan, and raw food restaurants, nearly every restaurant serves meat. However, a few places will seriously satisfy your carnivorous ways if you are a true meat-lover. From Brazilian steakhouses that serve all-you-can-eat cuts of beef, lamb, and poultry to BBQ joints with heaping plates of smoked meats, we have the rundown of the meatiest chains. Here are the 7 best restaurants for meat lovers.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is praised for value, serving huge hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and loaded combos, making it a carnivore’s paradise. “Our local Roadhouse is extremely well managed. It’s shows from the service to the food,” one person said. Another said it is “pretty good for the price,” adding they “really recommend going there.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has been serving juicy steaks, slow-roasted prime rib, and hearty surf-and-turf platters for decades. The restaurant prides itself on serving fresh, never-frozen USDA Choice beef, the highest grade with more marbling and superior flavor and tenderness, aged to perfection.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a go-to for flame-grilled steaks, smoked ribs, and massive meat-heavy combo plates. The chain’s Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs are a signature item. “One pound of ribs is low-cooked in-house over mesquite wood for maximum bold, juicy flavor,” they say.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of my go-to spots when I am craving steak at an affordable price. While it isn’t the best steak I’ve ever had, I’ve paid twice as much for a steak that isn’t nearly as good. I usually order the 6-ounce filet with two sides for under $25. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one Redditor wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” another says.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse that offers diners a luxury Brazilian churrasco-style experience. The upscale chain serves various types of fresh, never-frozen meat, grilled over an open flame and carved tableside. Every meal has unlimited sides, a salad bar, and a hot buffet. The upscale chain offers guests a surf-and-turf upgrade option with seafood offerings, including butter-bathed lobster tail, jumbo lump crab cake, black truffle butter, and sides like lobster mashed potatoes and oscar crab asparagus, for an added cost.

Famous Dave’s

If you crave BBQ, head to Famous Dave’s for ribs, brisket, and award-winning sauces. Founded by Dave Anderson in 1994, his goal was to “create the best barbecue America ever tasted.” The restaurant currently has about 150 locations throughout the United States. The chain also sells its bottled sauces throughout the nation in grocery stores. “It’s the only “chain” BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

Another chain barbecue lovers flock? Mission BBQ, where tender smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and sausage links are served in massive portions. “Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them,” they write on the website. If you happen to get there for lunch, you might catch the restaurant’s daily salute to the Stars and Stripes. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.