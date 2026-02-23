Diners say these chains serve the freshest, most flavorful blends.

I love smoothies. Not only are they delicious, but they can also oftentimes make healthy eating, or more specifically drinking, a lot more efficient. While some smoothies are packed with syrups, sugary ingredients, and fillers, there are a handful of restaurants where you can order a delicious and nutritious smoothie filled with fresh fruit, protein, and other goodies. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best smoothies, according to diners.

Clean Juice

Clean Juice specializes in organic, cold-blended juices and smoothies, keeping health nuts coming back for more. “I love the smoothies,” writes a Yelper. “Very friendly environment and healthy options! I recommend the recovery smoothie with whey protein! Super delicious!!” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a huge menu full of smoothie options, which, according to Redditors, are “delicious” and highly customizable. “You can customize your smoothie on their preorder app and they give rewards. Not trying to sound like a commercial 😂they have just always been the most convenient and consistent healthy option for me,” another says.

Nekter Juice Bar

NekterJuice Bar uses clean ingredients in its vibrant juices and smoothies. “One of my favorite places to frequent when I’m in need of an açaí bowl or a refreshing smoothie! Ambience is super nice. Service is always quick and the workers are very nice. I love the Açaí Banana Berry, Dragon Fruit, Açaí Superfood, Immunity, and Protein Power smoothie bowls. The Berry Banana Burst and Mango Delight smoothies are really good,” a Yelper writes. “I ordered the pink flamingo and it was BETTER than I was expecting! It was so smooth and tasted so fresh,” another adds.

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies is a longtime destination for fruit-forward, nutrient-dense blends. ” I love Robek’s! They still use fresh or frozen fruit, instead of the syrupy fruit Smoothie King now uses,” a Redditor says.

Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie has creative indulgent flavor options and sources real fruit, according to those who work there. “i work at ps and yes we do use real fruit. most of it is frozen fruit to ensure quality, and bananas are peeled and portioned every day,” an employee revealed on Reddit. “They use real fruits like Mango, Peach, Strawberry, Blueberries, Pineapple, Bananas,” another Redditor says.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls, which specializes in smoothies and acai bowls, is a little bit of a splurge. However, diners say the fruit-filled drinks are well worth it. “I love Playa Bowl actually but It’s usually a treat for me since they’re so expensive,” one Redditor writes

Vitality Bowls

Vitality Bowls is famous for superfruit-based blended smoothies. “I love the bowls and smoothies from Vitality Bowls! They are always fresh and perfectly made,” one Yelper says. “I tried the pina colada smoothie and it was great!” another says. According to another, the smoothies are “really flavorful” with “the perfect amount” of sweetness. “I devoured the smoothie in no time and didn’t feel guilty because it’s super healthy!” they wrote.