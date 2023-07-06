The 10 Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas, According to Chefs

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Las Vegas is one of the most exciting and interesting towns for food lovers in the United States. Sin City's dining options include $9.99 all-you-can-eat buffets packed with every dish you can imagine, fine-dining restaurants emblazoned with the names of top chefs from every corner of the globe, over-the-top burger and dessert spots, and of course, classic (and not so classic) steakhouses.

From the Rat Pack era onward, the ideal of a clubby Las Vegas steakhouse, with salads prepared tableside, perfectly mixed martinis, and giant cuts of beef delivered to hungry diners, is a mythos that is writ large in American culture, thanks to Hollywood. The best part? Those palaces of excess actually exist in Las Vegas, and they're fantastic.

From '50s-era throwbacks to modern takes on the steakhouse experience from celebrity chefs, there's a steakhouse for everyone in Las Vegas. Of course, this means the choices can be overwhelming, so we asked some of our favorite chefs to dish on their favorite steakhouses for a splurge while in Las Vegas.

RELATED: 9 Best Steakhouse Chains in America

1 SW Steakhouse

Located at the Wynn Las Vegas, this high-end steakhouse got high marks from several chefs. The menu includes Japanese Wagyu, dry-aged tomahawk chops, and a chili-rubbed double ribeye that's been featured on Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The SW Steakhouse at the Wynn Hotel is hands down the top steak restaurant in Las Vegas," says chef Brian Pancir, corporate culinary director for Thompson Hospitality. "Harvested from the top grass-fed and free-range ranches in the Midwest and the true farm-to-table at the SW. These steaks are to die for, the 40-ounce dry-aged porterhouse with subtle hints of earthy, nutty, and fresh warm buttered popcorn flavors is a must while dining in Vegas. Their Japanese wagyu selection is far, the top in the industry if you are a meat connoisseur. 100% recommended."

Chef Taylor Kearney, vice president of culinary at Harwood Hospitality, agrees: "Amazing offerings, consistent, and over the top staff. Everything screams luxury and they spare no expense to take care of their guests."

The views aren't bad either, adds restaurateur Derek Axelrod, co-owner of T-bar NYC and T-bar Southampton. "The ambience is spectacular with an amazing interactive experience outside over the water exhibit," says Axelrod. "And you know you're always getting a terrific meal as well."

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Golden Steer

It doesn't get more old school Vegas than the Golden Steer, which opened back in 1958, and lays claim to celebrity guests Natalie Wood, Nat "King" Cole, Joe DiMaggio, Elvis Presley, and Mario Andretti. Of course, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. were regulars and the restaurant still oozes Rat Pack ambiance.

Chef Michael Cherney, co-owner of Peasants Feast and Peasants Deli and Market in Solvang, Calif., loves the rich history of the steakhouse. "It's a landmark," Cherney says. "The Rat Pack days. The booths, the cocktails. It makes you feel like you traveled back in time to the 1960s. It's nostalgic. The food is consistent and service is top notch. The bar area, the private dining rooms, the celebrity booths—all of it. My uncle would take us every year."

3 Gordon Ramsay Steak

The chef from TV's "Hell's Kitchen" really does know what he's doing in the kitchen, and chef Jason Santos, owner of Buttermilk & Bourbon and Citrus & Salt in Boston, has taken notice. He calls Ramsay's elegant and boisterous steakhouse, located inside the Paris Hotel, one of his favorites. "I love Vegas steakhouses. I hit up at least two every time I am in Vegas," says Santos, also a frequent contributor to TV's "Bar Rescue." Ramsay "really is one of the best chefs in the world," Santos says, "and his steakhouse demonstrates that on every level." The dinner menu includes such high-end cuts as a triple-seared Japanese A5 strip loin and a dry-aged 38-ounce tomahawk.

4 Bazaar Meat By José Andrés

José Andrés is one of America's most celebrated chefs, so it's not surprising that his temple of meat in Las Vegas made the list. "I opted for the chef's tasting menu and was astounded by every course," says Grant Kneble, chef and owner of Freddy J's Bar and Kitchen in New Jersey. The signature "José's Way" tasting menu includes liquefied olives to start and a Spanish-style bone-in rib steak for the table. "The uniqueness of the dishes and the quality of the exceptional ingredients set this place apart in the world of steakhouses," says Kneble.

5 Lawry's the Prime Rib

For the past 25 years, Lawry's has been serving what might be the best prime rib in Las Vegas. For chef Drew Terp of California's R&D Local Kitchen, it's a must. Terp says he and fellow chef Masa Takayama would often go for the house's signature cut of beef. "They cut them tableside, so we would get 8oz cuts, multiple times during the night," says Terp. "Over the course of one dinner we each ate a lot of meat, along with sides and drinks!"

Beyond the meat, Terp raves about the restaurant's old-world atmosphere, too. "It relaxed anyone who was in our party, allowed us to focus on each other instead of the food or the service," he says. "Generally speaking, when chefs go out, we spend a great deal of time counting seconds between table touches, or critiquing the quality of the food, seasonality, creativity, etcetera. At Lawry's, you knew what to expect, and could relax and focus on the people you were with."

6 Hank's Fine Steaks and Martinis

This is a steakhouse that will make you feel special, while you dine under chandeliers on world-class steaks and sip from one of the best wine lists in town. The dinner menu features a diverse array of cuts, including both American and Australian Waygu options, as well as certified A5 Japanese Kobe. Says Freddy J's Kneble, "I love Hank's Fine Steaks and Martinis inside Green Valley Ranch. This one is a little off the strip, but definitely worth a visit."

7 Barry's Downtown Prime

The official steakhouse of the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights delivers excellent steaks (and a vegan meatloaf) in a chic and classic restaurant space that gets high rankings from Kneble. "Their steaks were impeccable, and the overall experience was top-notch," he says. "Their team made the experience even more delightful, and their bone marrow dish stood out."

8 Herbs and Rye

You don't have to go to a casino to get a great steak and cocktail in Las Vegas, and Herbs and Rye is one great example of that. Opened in 2009, the steakhouse has won awards for its food and cocktail program, and the happy hour filet sliders are incredible for the price. Kneble urges you to hop in a cab and head over: "This off-the-strip gem proved that great steakhouses aren't exclusive to casino resorts. The quality of their steaks and distinctive old-world charm is worth the trip."

9 Delmonico

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse opened this Las Vegas outpost in the Venetian, and it takes its name from legendary, century-old New Orleans institution, Delmonico Restaurant and Bar. It also has a bit of the same New Orleans charm.

Stephen Parker, executive chef of Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer, says, "When I am in Vegas, I spend most of my time in The Venetian hotel, home to Black Tap Las Vegas, so I frequent Delmonico's, which has the absolute best steaks on the strip. Its recent renovation makes it even more of a must-visit destination in Las Vegas."

10 Catch

Serving Asian-influenced steak and seafood, Catch Las Vegas is one of the most Instagrammable spots you'll see in Vegas, but the food far surpasses the restaurant's charm and good looks. For a unique bite, try the Wagyu gyoza.

Chef Franchesca Nor, owner of Dive Coastal Cuisine in Texas, gives it a thumbs up, saying, "My favorite steakhouse in Vegas is called Catch. They have a great scene in Vegas and Aspen with excellent food and service."