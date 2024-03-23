Avoiding sugar highs and lows is crucial when preparing an ideal weight-loss breakfast. In addition, the breakfast should provide your body with "gradual, sustained energy," The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT explain. If you're unsure where to begin, we're here to help make your next shopping trip a complete and utter breeze. The Nutrition Twins reveal the #1 best Trader Joe's breakfast for weight loss, which calls for three simple, tasty items.

Keep reading to learn all about the best Trader Joe's breakfast for weight loss.

What is the #1 best Trader Joe's breakfast for weight loss?

Drumroll, please! When browsing the aisles of Trader Joe's with a weight-loss breakfast in mind, be sure to add the below items to your shopping cart. They make up a scrumptious breakfast parfait you'll crave over and over again.

Gluten-Free Organic rolled Oats with Ancient Grains & Seeds

Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Organic Rolled Oats with Ancient Grains & Seeds offers an excellent mix of organic superfood grains, such as quinoa, rolled oats, chia seeds, amaranth, and flax seeds. It's also chock-full of fiber (five grams in a 1/2 cup), protein (eight grams), and antioxidants. Not to mention, one serving will only cost you 180 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The fiber not only helps to keep you regular, but it slows digestion and promotes fullness, which research shows may reduce the calories you eat [throughout] the day," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "The mix of seeds and grains will give you a little healthy fat and the carbs you crave, plus energy to fuel your muscles and your brain. This breakfast helps to squash belly fat-promoting inflammation, thanks to the omega-3s in the chia seeds and flax seeds."

The Nutrition Twins note that a 1/2 cup serving is a solid portion for a "small, inactive female," but 3/4 cup is recommended for others. Additionally, "Very active people can enjoy a full cup and still lose weight."

Trader Joe's Greek Nonfat Plain Yogurt

You can't forget the yogurt portion of your breakfast parfait! Trader Joe's Greek Nonfat Plain Yogurt provides around 21 grams of filling protein in just one cup for less than 150 calories.

"It's rich, thick, and creamy, so if you're someone who craves comfort food in the morning, this will hit the spot and quench that craving without breaking the calorie bank," The Nutrition Twins say. "Plus, yogurt provides good-for-your-gut probiotics, and having a healthy gut microbiome is associated with less body fat. Simply layer it between the oats (and berries, if you're adding them)."

Organic Freeze-Dried Berry Medley

This weight-loss-friendly parfait wraps up with berries—specifically, Trader Joe's Organic Freeze-Dried Berry Medley. They're a refreshing, tasty add-in to Greek yogurt and oats for an energy-packed start to the day. These berries provide nine grams of fiber and two grams of protein in one serving (a full bag) for 120 calories.

"Made with organic strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, this mixture is rich in antioxidants that help to quell the inflammation that makes weight loss harder and weight gain easier," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Plus, these berries contain the phytochemical C3G that has been shown to increase production of adiponectin, which may enhance fat metabolism, as well as leptin, which suppresses appetite."

The Nutrition Twins recommend incorporating half a bag into your parfait for "sweet, healthy goodness."

What makes this breakfast parfait perfect for weight loss?

The combination of Greek yogurt, oats, and berries is a perfect way to boost your weight-loss efforts. It packs a mean "antioxidant punch" and offers an anti-inflammatory, fat-burning meal to kick off your morning on a healthy note, The Nutrition Twins tell us.

"You can stick to just two products—the yogurt and oats with ancient grains to make a savory breakfast parfait that has just 330 to 410 calories (depending if you have ½ cup of the grains or ¾ cup), which is perfect for a satiating weight-loss breakfast, falling between the ideal range of 300 (for small, inactive females) to 500 calories," they share. "Together, these Trader Joe's products include energy-revving antioxidant and fiber-packed carbohydrates from whole grains, plus healthy omega-3 fats from chia and flaxseeds, combined with blood sugar-stabilizing protein found in Greek yogurt. The goal is at least 20-30 grams of protein, and this breakfast hits the mark with 29 grams (30 grams with the third food)."