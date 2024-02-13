6 Best Weight-Loss Breakfasts Under 400 Calories

Breakfast can feel like a tricky meal to prepare when you're on a tight schedule. Rushed mornings are often to blame for skipping breakfast altogether, but think again the next time you consider forgoing this important meal. There are many documented benefits to eating breakfast, so it's worth a few extra minutes to incorporate this meal into your daily routine. If you're trying to lose weight, you may think trading a full meal for just a cup of coffee may assist your goals, but savoring a well-balanced breakfast can help you feel fuller throughout the day, supporting healthy eating habits as your day goes on. We're here to help with six of our best weight-loss breakfasts under 400 calories that will get the job done.

Before we get into these tasty breakfast ideas, let's chat about some key pointers. When putting together a calorie-friendly weight-loss breakfast, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

Incorporate protein. A piece of fruit or buttered toast won't cut it. Protein is a filling nutrient that can also slightly boost your metabolism during digestion. Make sure to include a quality source of protein in your breakfast. Yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, and nut butter are excellent examples to consider.

Enjoy produce. Fruit tends to be the more common source of produce at breakfast, but avocado toast topped with greens and tomato, or a breakfast taco with sautéed bell peppers, are great ways to incorporate veggies into your first meal of the day. Produce is full of fiber, another filling nutrient that can also support sustained energy. Make sure to get a fist-sized portion of produce at breakfast.

Limit sugar. Breakfast cereals, bars, and coffee drinks are notorious for packing large amounts of added sugar. This ingredient is an empty source of calories and may slow down your weight-loss progress. A little added sweetener is fine, but try to keep it under 5 grams at breakfast, and use fruit and spices to add natural sweetness and flavor to your breakfast.

Now, let's dive into the six best weight-loss breakfasts under 400 calories.

Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon

369 calories, 18 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 736 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (9 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 22 g protein

Creamy avocado spread over toast is a popular breakfast idea, but this staple falls short in protein content. To remedy this, add some smoked salmon for easy protein incorporation. The combination of avocado and salmon creates a breakfast that's loaded with healthy fats, not to mention plenty of fiber. Add a few thick slices of tomato or some arugula for a boost of nutrients and a serving of produce.

INGREDIENTS:

½ avocado (161 calories)

1 slice multi-grain bread (109 calories)

3 oz smoked salmon (99 calories)

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Toast your bread to the desired doneness. Mash your avocado, and spread it over your toast. Top with smoked salmon and veggies of choice.

Breakfast Tacos

387 calories, 20 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 588 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (5 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 23 g protein

You may not automatically think of breakfast tacos as being weight loss-friendly, but they can be made in a way that supports your goals. Eggs are a great source of protein, and the whole wheat tortilla provides excellent fiber content. Add in some extra protein from cheese and a boost of nutrients and fiber from spinach, and you have a well-rounded meal.

INGREDIENTS:

2 eggs, large (143 calories)

¼ cup Mexican cheese, shredded (110 calories)

1 cup spinach (7 calories)

1 whole wheat tortilla (127 calories)

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Crack the eggs into a small bowl, and whisk. Meanwhile, heat a pan over medium-high heat. Add cooking spray as needed. Once heated, pour in the eggs, and cook to scramble. Once cooked, add in the cheese, and allow it to melt. Then, add the spinach, and allow it to wilt. Serve your egg mixture in a tortilla, and top with salsa or hot sauce as desired.

Oatmeal with Strawberries and Nut Butter

391 calories, 18 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 159 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (9 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 13 g protein

Oatmeal is known for its fiber content and versatility. When paired with fruit, you get even more fiber, and the incorporation of nut butter brings healthy fats and protein into the meal. You could even add a partial serving of protein powder to your oatmeal if you are interested in a higher protein option that still keeps you around 400 calories.

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats (154 calories)

2 Tbsp. peanut butter (188 calories)

1 cup strawberries, halved (49 calories)

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Follow the package directions for making your oatmeal with water. Once cooked, mix in your nut butter until well distributed, and top with strawberries. Add a dash of cinnamon for extra flavor, if you'd like.

Smoothie

360 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 71 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (7 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 31 g protein

Smoothies are a great way to pack all of your breakfast components into one vessel. This recipe gets its protein from a whey protein powder, but you could easily swap it for a protein powder of your choice. Just avoid options with excessive added sugar, and compare varieties for protein and fiber content.

INGREDIENTS:

HOW TO MAKE IT:

In a blender, combine your fruit, hemp seeds, kale, protein powder, and about ½ cup of water. Start blending, and slowly add water as needed to achieve your desired consistency.

Yogurt Parfait

330 calories, 14 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 78 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (5 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 25 g protein6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A parfait is easily customizable, allowing you to incorporate your favorite fruit and toppings. This simple recipe includes fruit and nuts as mix-ins, which both provide fiber. The nuts also contribute healthy fats and a little protein to add to the notable content of the yogurt. You can go with a flavored yogurt here, but beware of sugar and choose options with fewer than 5 grams of added sugar per serving.

INGREDIENTS:

1 container Greek yogurt, plain, low-fat (146 calories)

1 cup blueberries (84 calories)

2 Tbsp walnuts, chopped (100 calories)

HOW TO MAKE IT:

In a bowl, spoon in your yogurt and top with berries and walnuts. Add a dash of cinnamon or vanilla extra for flavor, if you like.

Bagel Thin with Cream Cheese, side of Cottage Cheese and Fruit

377 calories, 6 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 673 mg sodium, 55 g carbs, 8 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 19 g protein

A traditional bagel can set you back well over 300 calories and 50 grams of carbs with little fiber in return. Bagel thins are a great alternative for a fraction of the carbs and calories. Top with light cream cheese for a healthier twist on a classic, and pair it with a side of cottage cheese with diced pears. This combination makes for a hearty meal with plenty of textures and flavors to enjoy, all for under 400 calories.

INGREDIENTS:

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Toast your bagel to the desired doneness. Spread with cream cheese. In a bowl, add your cottage cheese, and top with diced pears. Enjoy!