4 Best Canned Salmon Brands Made With 100% Real Wild-Caught Fish

These high-quality tinned options are convenient for quick, healthy meals.

I always keep some sort of canned fish in the pantry, especially fatty ones like salmon, sardines, and mackerel. Canned salmon is especially useful for several reasons: As much as I adore fresh or smoked salmon, having nice tinned salmon on hand is so convenient for quick and easy meals and salads. Not all salmon is created equal—I stick to wild caught Alaskan for the most part, but there are so many impressive options to choose from. Here are four of the best canned salmon brands made with 100% wild caught fish.

Safe Catch Wild Pacific Pink Salmon

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The Safe Catch Wild Pacific Pink Salmon boasts some pretty impressive credentials—every can is tested for mercury, making it one of the better options for pregnant women and young children. “Premium Salmon means there is nothing to pour down the drain. Simply open the can and use a fork to flake the salmon steak, then watch the natural omega-3s and vital oils be absorbed by the salmon,” the brand says (that oil really is liquid gold).

Wild Pink Salmon Wild Pink Salmon

Wild Planet Wild Pink Salmon contains nothing but wild-caught Pacific Salmon and sea salt. “This is not only the best canned salmon that I have ever eaten, it is one of the very best tasting types of salmon that I have ever consumed,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “And that is even compared to fresh salmon that my family caught off the Oregon coast in the late 1960’s.”

Wildfish Cannery Smoked King Salmon

The Smoked King Salmon from Wildfish Cannery is an exceptionally rich and delicious option, made from wild-caught Alaskan salmon and nothing else whatsoever. The price point makes it more of a treat than an everyday snack but the quality is unmatched (I actually used some cans as fancy stocking fillers last Christmas and they were a huge hit). The company recommends adding it to a charcuterie board with “pickles, sharp cheese, crusty bread, and a drink that can keep up”—very good advice.

Patagonia Provisions Wild Pink Salmon

Patagonia Provisions Wild Pink Salmon is another outstanding canned fish, harvested using reefnets off Lummi Island, Washington. This wild-caught salmon has a savory flavor thanks to the addition of brown sugar and wood smoke, and fans love it. “This Smoked Wild Pink Salmon is so GOOD!” one wrote in the reviews. “It has a nice-even flavor filled with deliciousness. I was going to put it on crackers, but it was just fantastic by itself!”