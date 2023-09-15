9 Healthiest Non-Dairy Coffee Creamers on Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Non-dairy creamers have been sweetening up coffee since before the dawn of Starbucks. For over 60 years, shelf-stable and refrigerated dairy-free creamers have been a staple on grocery shelves, and some non-dairy coffee creamers are healthier than others.

But to replicate the creamy texture of dairy without milk, coffee creamer manufacturers have historically gone to extreme—and rather unpleasant—lengths. A look at the labels of some popular non-dairy products reveals that their top ingredients are often water, sugar, and oils, plus questionable additives. Though these creamers may be suitable for vegans or people with milk allergies, that doesn't make them healthy.

Fortunately, we've come a long way since the days when "non-dairy creamer" was merely synonymous with an icky powder or additive-laden liquid. Plenty of brands now feature plant-based options without funky preservatives, hefty sugars, and harmful fats. We've rounded up 10 of the best creamers that ditch dairy but keep flavor and nutrition. Read on to find out what they are and how we selected them, and for more, don't miss 9 Unhealthiest Coffee Creamers on Grocery Shelves.

How to pick the healthiest non-dairy coffee creamers at the store:

Look at the sugar content. For most of us, the whole point of using coffee creamer is adding flavor—and that flavor is almost always sweet. But added sugars in the diet are a culprit for weight gain, inflammation, and tooth decay. Look for creamers with four grams of sugar per serving or less.

Check for additives. Not every additive is harmful, but a lengthy ingredient list of additives and preservatives paints a picture of a high degree of processing. Check for simple ingredient lists without a lot of unfamiliar elements.

Watch for saturated fat. Most plant-based creamers are low in saturated fat (especially compared to dairy), but some might surprise you. Coconut milk-based creamers, for example, can contain up to 30% of your daily saturated fat recommendation in just a tablespoon or two. If you'd rather not spend a high percentage of your day's fat intake on your morning coffee, look for a creamer with 10% or less of the saturated fat Daily Value.

10 Healthiest Non-Dairy Coffee Creamers

1 Elmhurst Chai Spice Oat Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 15 calories, 0.5g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 0 g protein

DIY your chai (without forking over coffee shop prices) with Elmhurst's Chai Spice Oat Creamer. In each serving, you'll get just 15 calories, one gram of added sugar, and 0.5 grams of fat. No added gums or emulsifiers here, either!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 10 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

With an unsweetened almond milk creamer like this one from Califia Farms, monitoring your portion size isn't an issue. "At only 10 calories per serving, I'm not overly worried about adding more than a tablespoon to make my coffee on the lighter side," says Michelle Rauch, MS, RDN. "I can make my coffee taste indulgent and creamy without splurging on calories." Aside from its low calorie count, this vegan and gluten-free creamer has no carbohydrates or sugars, either.

3 Sown Unsweetened Oat Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 20 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

For a basic, unflavored oat creamer, look no further than Sown's unsweetened variety. Though it's rich and creamy, it's low in fat and carbohydrates and contains zero sugars. The fact that it's made with organic oat milk means it's also easier on the planet than some competitors.

4 Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 20 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 0 g protein

Ever wished you could savor that classic PSL flavor without all the sugar? You're in luck! Califia Farms' Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Creamer recreates the coffeeshop favorite for a fraction of the calories and sugars.

"I love the Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Creamer since it's made with simple, quality ingredients: pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and ginger," says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, a plant-based dietitian and Califia Farms nutrition partner. According to Gorin, this creamer is one of the only options on the market made with real pumpkin.

5 Mooala Original Bananamilk

Per 1 cup : 60 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 1 g protein

Mooala's Bananamilk isn't just banana flavored—it's literally made from fresh, organic bananas. Who knew banana milk was a thing? Calories per tablespoon are negligible and its ingredient list of water, bananas, and sunflower seeds is as clean as they come.

6 Silk Dairy-Free Vanilla Soy Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 30 calories, 1.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 0 g protein

"I absolutely love Silk's Dairy-Free Vanilla Soy Creamer," says Julie Pace, RDN, a plant-based functional dietitian. "It's rich and creamy, contains no artificial sweeteners or flavors and is non-GMO verified." Stir some into your morning brew for sweet vanilla sipping.

7 Oatly Barista Edition Oat Milk

Per 1 tablespoon : 10 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 6 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0.5 g sugar), 0 g protein

For people with food allergies, finding a healthy non-dairy creamer can be challenging at best (and a series of gross taste tests at worst). "Some folks have a true milk allergy but miss the creaminess, taste, and texture in their morning coffee," points out Kimberly Hagenbuch, RD, LDN, MS, CDCES of Healthy Kitchen Dietitian.

Oatly's Barista Edition Oat Milk, she says, is a smart, allergy-friendly choice. Plus, it has just 10 calories per tablespoon. Keep some on hand to use as a creamer or a milk substitute in everyday dishes.

8 Nutpods Unsweetened Almond + Coconut French Vanilla Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 10 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

Zero added sugar makes Nutpods Unsweetened French Vanilla Creamer a no-brainer if you're looking to sweeten up your coffee without dairy. "Nutpods is my daily java buddy," says Kasey Lobb, MS, RDN, of Appetite to Travel.

Their nutty creamer comes in five different flavors, but we like French vanilla for its all-purpose possibilities in coffee, tea, smoothies, and more.

9 Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

Per 1 tablespoon : 25 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein

Can't do dairy or nuts? There's still a way to lighten your daily brew. "For a sweetened, non-dairy option, I love Trader Joe's Brown Sugar Oat Creamer," says Alyssa Pacheco, RD, of The PCOS Nutritionist Alyssa. "This creamer is a great option for someone who has both a dairy and nut allergy or intolerance." And even though it has brown sugar in the name, this non-dairy coffee creamer still meets our requirements for no more than four grams of sugar per serving.