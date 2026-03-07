5 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Cheeseburgers Than Any Other Chain

Only the biggest, boldest, and juiciest cheeseburgers will satisfy your craving.

Bigger isn’t always better. However, if you have a hearty appetite and are craving a cheeseburger, sometimes only the biggest, boldest, juiciest, and most flavorful will suffice. If you aren’t concerned about calorie count but simply want to indulge, there are a few large-and-in-charge cheeseburgers to get the job done. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the biggest cheeseburgers.

McDonald’s Big Arch Burger

I got to try the new McDonald’s Big Arch Burger this week and can honestly say it is sit-down restaurant-quality with that Mickey D’s edge. The massive burger starts with a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun, topped with two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, and the delicious new Big Arch Sauce, a tangy, creamy sauce with a perfect balance of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato flavors. Each bite was the perfect blend of salty, sweet, and tang.

Fatburger Triple Kingburger

The Fatburger Triple Kingburger is a massive triple meat stack that basically put the chain on the map. It is also called the XXXL, weighing 1.5 lbs and ranging from 1686 to 2050 calories, depending on the fixings. “Triple the patties for 1.5 pounds of 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun,” the chain writes, recommending ordering it with “The Works” for the “full Fat experience” with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish. “I’ve never had a burger from Fatburger before and decided to try this Kingburger with bacon… 10/10! Fresh tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, red onions. Delicious! The pic doesn’t do justice… it was massive but juicy.. 1/2lb of meat. A Redditor says.

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

The Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger is a massive, triple-patty, high-calorie cheeseburger burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions, and mustard on a large toasted bun. A Redditor shared a photo of one, calling it “glorious,” in the comments. “This might be the best-looking Whataburger I’ve ever seen,” one person responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr. Triple El Diablo

Carl’s Jr. Triple El Diablo is a fiery triple patty behemoth that features the chain’s trademark charbroiled, all-beef patties, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, jalapeno poppers, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapeno coins and our fiery habanero ranch sauce on a seeded bun. “A man’s gotta know his limitations,” joked Redditor u/AlaskaRoc about the indulgent burger.

Wendy’s Big Bacon Triple

Many people vote for Wendy’s Big Bacon Triple as the biggest, best cheesburger. “Wendy’s hands down every time,” one shared, with lots of Redditors agreeing. “Wendy’s is delicious!” writes one. Another claims it “is the most homemade tasting burger you can get,” while a third added it is “literally the best burger I’ve ever had.”

Hardee’s Monster Burger

Hardee’s Monster Burger features two Quarter Pound 100% Angus beef patties, 4 strips of bacon, 3 slices of American cheese and mayonnaise, all served on a Brioche-style bun. In short, it’s not the right choice if you are on a diet or trying to lower your cholesterol.