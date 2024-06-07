10 Best BJ’s Deals You Can Score in June

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to warehouse clubs, two retailers likely come to mind: Costco and Sam's Club. While these big-box stores lead the pack with hundreds of locations across the country, there's another option worth considering: BJ's Wholesale Club.

Operating in 21 states, primarily along the Eastern Seaboard, BJ's boasts 244 locations and more than seven million members.

Like Costco and Sam's Club, BJ's offers two membership levels: the Club Card, which costs $55 per year, and the Club+ Card, which costs $110 annually. The latter includes the perks of the standard membership plus 2% back in rewards and some additional benefits. BJ's also offers business versions of these memberships.

Whether you're already a BJ's member or you're thinking about becoming one, the chain's deals are one of the biggest attractions. The retailer is currently running its Red Hot Summer savings event, which includes a wide variety of seasonal deals available until June 16. You'll also find plenty of discounts in BJ's SmartSaver coupon book, offered now until July 7.

From grilling essentials to grocery staples, here are just 10 of the best BJ's deals to keep on your radar this month.

Blackstone Griddle More 10-Piece Tool Kit

Grilling season has officially arrived, and if you haven't already geared up, BJ's is here to help. The wholesale club is selling the Blackstone Griddle More 10-Piece Tool Kit for $29.99 thanks to a $10 discount, which is available until June 16. Each kit is complete with stainless steel cooking utensils, including tongs, two spatulas, a scraper, and a scoop designed for easy food transfer and serving. The kit also includes two plastic squeeze bottles you can fill with oil or water, as well as three egg rings, which are intended to help your eggs keep their shape on the griddle.

Berkley Jensen Barbecue Serving Caddy

Why take multiple trips back into the house when all of your grilling equipment can be in one place? That's the goal of the Berkley Jensen Barbecue Serving Caddy, which is now on sale for $14.99 after a $5 markdown that will be available until June 16.

This portable item is adjustable in height and allows you to hang your grilling tools on adjustable hooks. It also features a paper towel rod and a compartment for sauces and condiments. As a bonus, this caddy collapses to around four inches for easy storage.

USDA Choice Beef Strip Loin Steak

Steak lovers should plan a trip to BJ's next week. USDA Choice Beef Strip Loin Steak is is about to clock in at just $7.99 per pound—that's a 39% discount. This deal is only available for one week, beginning on June 10 and ending on June 16.

Berkley Jensen 16-Piece Drinkware Set

If you've been on the hunt for some new drinkware, then look no further than BJ's, which is taking $5 off the Berkley Jensen 16-Piece Drinkware Set until June 16. This discount brings the price down to $14.99. Featuring a minimalist aesthetic, each set includes eight rocks glasses and eight iced tea glasses that are dishwasher-safe.

Starbucks Spring Variety K-Cup Coffee Pods

Spring may be coming to an end, but you can still enjoy Starbucks Spring Variety K-Cup Coffee Pods. Now on sale for 47% off until July 16, each 72-count box includes four flavor options: Veranda Blend, Caramel, Vanilla, and Toasted Coconut Mocha. You can also apply an $8 discount until July 11, bringing the price down to $14.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Planet Oat Original Oat Milk Cartons

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 1.5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

BJ's is helping shoppers stock up on oat milk thanks to a $3 discount, available until July 7. Priced at $12.99, each box includes six cartons of Planet Oat's Original Oat Milk, which is described as "rich, creamy, and just a bit sweet." In addition to being dairy- and lactose-free, this plant-based beverage doesn't contain gluten, soy, nuts, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Nutrition : (Per Bottle)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 0 g

Whether added to a cocktail or enjoyed on its own, sparkling water is a refrigerator essential for many. And now, it's $4 off until July 7, with a 24-count pack of S. Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water marked down to $19.99.

Protein & Snack Bars

Nutrition :

Clif Kid Chocolate Chip ZBar (1 Bar)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

When you're looking for a filling snack or a satisfying post-workout bite, protein bars are a popular choice. BJ's is now helping shoppers load up at a discounted price until July 7. The 36-count variety pack of Clif Kid ZBars and the 24-count variety pack of Clif Energy Bars are now available for $20.99, while the 18-count variety pack of Clif Builders is now $19.99.

BJ's isn't only discounting Clif products. The 49-count package of Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars and the 26-count pack of Nature Valley Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Chewy Bars are now $15.74 and $13.24, respectively, thanks to a $3.25 markdown.

Ice Cream Cones

Nutrition :

Vanilla Nestlé Drumstick (1 Cone)

Calories : 290

Fat : 16 g fat (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 4 g

Nothing puts you in the summer mood quite like a frozen treat, and BJ's is taking $2.50 off a few novelty items. The 16-count variety pack of Nestlé Drumsticks, which includes vanilla, vanilla fudge, and vanilla caramel-flavored cones, is now available for $10.99. Then, there's the 16-count package of KitKat cones, which feature two varieties: wafer with fudge and chocolate wafer. This box is marked down to $11.49.

Frozen dessert sales are also $2.50, with the 24-count box of Outshine Fruit Bars coming down to $12.29 and the 15-count box of Oreo Bars now $11.49. All of these frozen dessert deals will be available until July 7.

Eggo's Homestyle Waffles & Pancakes

Nutrition :

Eggo's Homestyle Waffles (2 Waffles)

Calories : 180

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

As we all know, mornings can be busy, so having a quick option like frozen waffles or pancakes can be a mealtime game-changer. Until July 11, BJ's is offering Eggo's 72-count box of homestyle waffles, 64-count box of buttermilk pancakes, and 20-count box of mini chocolate chip pancake bites for $2.50 off. That brings each product to $13.79, $11.99, and $9.49, respectively.