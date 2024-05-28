25 Best Grilling & Outdoor Dining Buys to Snag Before They Sell Out

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Summer is on the horizon and cicadas aside, it's going to be a great one for grilling and all sorts of outdoor adventures. While you are scrolling Amazon looking for end-of-school theme-day apparel or toilet bowl cleaners, why not add a few items focused on summer fun?

It's easy to go down a rabbit hole on Amazon when you don't know what you're looking for, but if you can stay focused, you'll find many incredible items for entertaining, relaxing, and dining al fresco during the warmer months.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll be able to get everything to your doorstep in two days or less with a few clicks, so you can truly take advantage of those fleeting summer days ASAP.

These 25 items are a great way to usher in summer, but grab them while you can. You know the good deals will disappear quickly.

Anchorworks Beach Umbrella

Going to the beach can be a production that often ends with sunburns and sandy things. This genius beach umbrella helps you create your own shaded oasis with a quick dig of the sand. It comes with a carrying bag making it easy to schlep, and a tray to keep everything from cell phones to snacks out of the sand. It'll cost you $119.99, but should last you many summers to come.

Bunch O Balloons

Filling up water balloons can be an arduous process, but now it couldn't be more fun, thanks to this handy invention. Simply twist the balloon bunch onto the hose for quick filling in no time. There will be endless hours of fun with these on hand, just don't forget to clean up the balloon bits afterwards. For $24.99, you'll get over 3330 brightly colored balloons that should last the entire season.

Bamboozle Prep and Serve Tray

I like to call this one my secret weapon for pizza-making parties or taco nights. This bamboo prep tray comes with a smaller prep tray, perfect for grilling as well, and six smaller sized bowls that are the perfect size for condiments and toppings. It's a sustainable and durable choice and worth the $80 purchase price.

Built Cooler

A good durable cooler is a summer must, especially if you spend many of your days on the go. This cooler is a household favorite. It's easy to carry, keeps everything cold, and can withhold any environment from a day on the boat to a day at the baseball field. It also doesn't look like a clunky cooler. You can grab this one for $155 on Amazon.

Shatterproof Wine Glasses

A broken wine glass is infuriating and taking them out into the elements increases the chance of shattering, so why take the risk? Shatterproof wine glasses look just like the real thing but can be tossed around without the fear of broken glass. Grab a set of eight of the stemless variety for $29.99. You'll be happy you did.

Brumate Toddy

There are so many trendy water bottles and to-go coffee mugs on the market, but this one is a cut above the rest. Whether you are toting hot coffee to an early morning soccer or baseball game, or you need another vessel for ice cold water, this one passes the test. Plus, it fits nicely into any cup holder. Grab it for $24.99 in a slew of fun colors.

Ice Serving Tray

Outdoor entertaining is great, but you do have to pay attention to the weather. On a super hot day, a beautiful vegetable tray can wilt in no time. This genius serving tray has a compartment for ice to make sure that your veggies or fruit stay fresh and that your dips don't start to inch into questionable-to-eat territory. For $28.99, this is a worthy pick up for all of those warm al fresco nights.

Outdoor Kitchen Dinnerware Set

If you entertain outdoors quite a bit or have a beach or lake house, this outdoor wheat straw dinner set is a great low-cost investment. For $39.99, you'll get dinner and dessert plates, cups and bowls for eight people. They're all dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.

Solo Stove

Roasting s'mores and cozying up by the campfire isn't just for summer camp or camping. A backyard fire pit is a great novelty if you have the space, and this easy-to-move solo stove has you covered in any space, and as a bonus, it provides a smokeless fire. Choose from a variety of sizes, but this one is about 17 by 27 inches. You can get it on Amazon, delivered to your door for $399.98.

Thermacell

Mosquitos are pesky in many parts of the country. Even with bug spray and candles, it's hard to get them to go away. This rechargeable device is another tool in the arsenal to keep those bugs away while you linger outside. They provide coverage for a portion of the patio with little disruption or yucky scent. Grab one of them for $49.99 and use it all summer long.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Portable Patio Cart

If patio drinks or patio parties are your jam, this portable patio cart for $119.99 is a good investment. Wheel it into the yard with your full bar set-up, beers and waters on ice, and anything else on the cart below. A built-in bottle opener (and bottle top catcher) are nice features to make this a one-stop bar cart.

Spikeball

Having a few good yard games on hand is always a good idea for quick summer boredom busters. Spikeball, which is essentially volleyball meets four square with a twist, is easy to set up and provides countless hours of fun. It's portable, too, so you can take it anywhere. Grab a set on Amazon for $69.99.

Reusable Red Cup Wine Cups

Sometimes you just need a few novelty items, and this set of "wine glasses" fits the bill. Harken back to those college days with these wine glasses that look just like red solo cups, but this time they are reusable. For $26.99 for a set of four, they make a great host gift, too.

Wood Place Card Holders

If you are looking to fancify any outdoor dinner party, place cards are a fun way to do so. These wood place card holders are great to use for labeling food, as well as holding photographs or place cards. Get creative! You'll be able to reuse them over and over again. For 20 holders and 24 cards, it'll cost you $15.99 on Amazon.

Travel Charcuterie Table

Take your charcuterie on the go this summer to outdoor concerts, the park, or sporting events with this bamboo travel table. Use the opposite side as a cutting board to make it easy to get everything ready on site for a beautiful presentation. At only 7.5 pounds, it's simple to transport just about anywhere. You can order it for $39.99 on Amazon.

Beverage Dispenser

Keep the drinks flowing this summer with this 2.5-gallon beverage dispenser perfect for any hydration station. The underneath compartment for ice keeps the beverage cold without diluting any lemonade or cocktail. For $22.98, you'll want to snag one of these ASAP.

Outdoor String Lights

Add a little ambiance to any porch or patio with these highly rated weatherproof, shatterproof string lights. Choose from a variety of shapes and lighting styles. You get 100 feet of lights for $37.99 on Amazon, a relatively small investment for added beauty.

Large Ombre Tray

A few fun serving pieces are the perfect way to show off your personality while entertaining. Outdoor serving pieces tend to bring the fun, like with this ombre tray, durable enough for the outdoors. There's a good chance a friend will ask where they can get one, too. You can tell them $27.85 on Amazon.

S'mores Sticks

S'mores are arguably the dessert of summer. Although it can be fun to go out in the woods and collect sticks for roasting marshmallows, it's not always practical. These metal skewers are extendable to get the perfect reach over the fire. Use them for marshmallows, hot dogs, and whatever else you can think of. A five-pack of different color-coded skewers are $7.99 on Amazon.

Giant Jenga-like Yard Game

This unofficial "Jenga" game is made for endless hours on the lawn. The supersized version of the wooden brick game is over two feet tall, making it a fun pick for kids and adults alike. The wooden blocks pack up easily in a carrying case for toting to the next party or storing in the garage. The giant version of the game will cost you $64.99 on Amazon.

Citronella Candles

Although there is no guarantee that citronella candles will keep the bugs at bay, they are a nice smelling way to at least try. These large candles come in beautiful containers that would make a beautiful centerpiece for an al fresco dinner party or a nice piece to add to your patio decor. However you want to display them, it's a great deal to grab a pack of four for $21.99.

Cooler Ice Packs

Having a selection of good ice packs in the freezer makes it much easier to pack lunches for camp, picnics, just about anything on-the-go. These are slim so they can easily fit just about anywhere in your freezer and cooler. They work for bumps and bruises in a pinch, too. Grab a four-pack of the extra large version for $15.08.

Welly Glow in the Dark Bandages

Over-scratched bug bites, scrapes from branches, driveway basketball injuries—all good reasons to have bandages on hand. Who needs a boring skin-colored version when you can get glow-in-the-dark ones? Even adults will feel cool rocking one of these day and night. Grab a box of various shapes and sizes that will last you the whole summer with 120 bandages for $16.99 on Amazon.

Outdoor Mini Bowls

Small serving bowls are a perfect addition to any outdoor serveware collection. Use them for scoops of ice cream, dips, toppings, condiments, and more. This set of four comes in a fun, black-and-white modern pattern. They're also shatterproof, BPA free, and dishwasher safe. Get your set on Amazon for $20.75.

Grill Caddy

Cooking outdoors is wonderful but it requires a lot of stuff to be moved from inside to outside. This grill caddy makes it easy to do so holding everything from paper plates and plastic utensils to a roll of paper towel. There's even a hook to hang your tongs and other grilling utensils to make one less trip back into the house. Get your own in a few clicks for $39.99.