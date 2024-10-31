BJ's Is Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Turkeys—Here's How To Claim Yours

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and as you plan your holiday feast from appetizers to side dishes, BJ's Wholesale Club is helping you pocket some exciting savings along the way—and that includes a free turkey.

Once again, shoppers can score a free Butterball turkey ahead of Thanksgiving as part of the retailer's annual promotion. But this year, BJ's is offering the holiday staple for even longer.

To qualify for a free turkey, you will need to spend at least $150 in one transaction, either in-club or online at BJs.com, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, 2024. That means you have 13 days to become eligible for a free turkey. Last year, BJ's gave members eight days to qualify for the deal.

On Nov. 16, you will have access to your free turkey coupon, which you can clip through BJ's mobile app or in your account on the BJ's website. You can redeem your fresh or frozen Butterball turkey through Nov. 27.

The coupon has a maximum value of $25 and doesn't apply to organic turkeys. The offer will be available while supplies last, so BJ's is encouraging members to shop early and pick up their free turkey before Nov. 27.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Everyone looks forward to Thanksgiving traditions, and our free turkeys have become part of our members' celebrations," David Rajkovich, senior vice president of GMM Perishables at BJ's Wholesale Club, said in a statement. "We're making it easier than ever for members to shop when it's convenient for them with a longer period to qualify. We're proud to be able to take care of our families during this special time of year."

BJ's members will want to note that the wholesale club will be closed chain-wide on Thanksgiving Day. It will then reopen on Nov. 29—aka Black Friday—so shoppers can score BJ's holiday savings, including its "doorbusters" deals. These will be available from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.

BJ's is one of many retailers offering a special promotion for Thanksgiving. This week, Target announced the return of its Thanksgiving meal, which serves four people for $20, breaking down to $5 per person. This is $5 less than last year's Thanksgiving deal. Each meal comes with a turkey, stuffing, and five other sides.

Walmart is also offering its own holiday meal, which serves up to eight people and costs $51.44—or less than $7 per person.