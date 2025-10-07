While gym machines can absolutely be a stellar part of any strength program, bodyweight exercises offer a great alternative. If you’re short on time or don’t feel like spending extra money on a fitness membership, bodyweight training can be an incredibly effective way to build muscle and strength. We spoke with Leon Veal, a level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr, who shares four bodyweight exercises that can help you pack on even more muscle than machines after 50.

“After 50, building and maintaining muscle becomes more important than ever. Age-related muscle loss accelerates at this stage of life, and it can affect metabolism, mobility, and even increase injury risk,” Veal says. “Less muscle mass means your body burns fewer calories at rest, everyday movements become harder, and joints are more vulnerable to strain.”

By engaging in bodyweight exercises, you’re boosting coordination, firing up the stabilizing muscles, and channeling real-life movement.

“This makes them more effective for daily activities while also improving balance and reducing injury risk,” Veal adds.

4 Bodyweight Exercises That Build More Muscle Than Machines After 50

According to Veal, “These exercises train multiple muscle groups at once, give you better carryover to everyday life than machines, and can be adapted to suit almost any fitness level. With consistency, they’re one of the best ways to stay strong, capable, and injury-resistant after 50.”

Pushups

“Pushups are a compound upper-body exercise that works the chest, shoulders, triceps, and even the core,” Veal says.

Start in a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

4 Classic Bodyweight Moves That Build More Muscle Than Gym Workouts After 45

Step-ups

“This move builds strength in the legs and glutes, while also improving balance and coordination,” Veal notes.

Stand tall, facing a sturdy chair or workout bench. Step onto it with your leading leg, bringing the other leg to meet it. Step back down. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

4 Bodyweight Exercises That Stop Muscle Loss Better Than Weight Machines After 45

Pull-ups

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pull-ups strengthen your grip, biceps, and back.

Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back. Slowly lower back to the start position. Do 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps.

6 Morning Moves That Keep You Stronger Than Most 30-Year-Olds After 55

Split Squats

“This is a powerful lower-body move that develops leg strength, hip stability, and joint resilience,” Veal notes.