The Daily 10-Minute Routine Doctors Recommend to Restore Knee Strength After 60

Consistency and control are the name of the game.

Weak knees can present a major hindrance when it comes to performing everyday tasks and progressing in your workouts. After all, it’s your knees that bear most of your body weight and day-to-day impact. It’s essential to build strong muscles around your knee joints, because they can absorb shock, keep your knees stable, and protect the cartilage and ligaments.

“People underestimate leg strength. The single biggest driver of losing your independence as you age is not your heart or your memory—it’s your legs. Strong knees get you off the floor, up and down the stairs and catch you if you stumble (aka before the fall),” explains Cory Calendine, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Hip & Knee Replacement Specialist at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee.

To get you started in restoring knee strength after 60, here are some simple daily habits doctors recommend as part of a well-rounded 10-minute routine.

What Should Be Included in a Safe 10-Minute Daily Routine, and Why?

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“A 10-minute routine to improve knee strength after 60 should be focused on increasing overall strength, improving balance, and maintaining or improving range of motion through your joints,” explains Dr. Mariam Zakhary, DO, Clinical Advisor of Ikon Recovery Center, located in New Jersey, who is double board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as well as Sports Medicine.

According to Dr. Marc Pietropaoli, Founder of Victory In Motion, control and consistency reign supreme over intensity. Keeping the reps slow and controlled is key, since the muscles around the knees are loaded in patterns similar to those used when walking or climbing stairs.

Here are several productive exercises to include in a 10-minute routine to help restore knee strength.

Sit-to-Stand

The sit-to-stand helps build the daily strength you need to get up and sit down, says Dr. Pietropaoli.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Do this exercise for 1 minute.

Glute Bridge

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mat, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 3 to 5 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Do this exercise for 1 minute.

Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side, doing the exercise for 1 minute on each.

Standing Calf Raises

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly, lifting for 1 second. Lower back down for 3+ seconds. Perform 2 sets of 1 minute.

Single-Leg Stand

Stand tall on a flat surface with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Shift your body weight onto your left foot. Lift your right foot off the ground. Activate your core while keeping your shoulders stacked over your ribs and your hips level. The time begins once your leg comes off the floor and stops when your foot touches the ground. Hold the single-leg balance with your eyes closed for 1 minute. Repeat on the other side.

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