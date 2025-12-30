4 Bodyweight Moves That Flatten Lower Belly Better Than Crunches After 45

Crunches not working anymore? Do these 4 joint-friendly moves and feel your lower belly tighten.

When you think of “belly-flattening” exercises, what most likely comes to mind are crunches. Lie down, curl up, repeat. But after 45, many people notice that crunches stop delivering results, so they begin looking for other exercises to help tone their midsection. Fortunately, ETNT is here to help. We spoke with James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym, who serves up his most-recommended bodyweight moves designed specifically to help blast away abdominal fat.

Lower-belly fat becomes more stubborn with age for several reasons: changes in hormone levels, gradual loss of muscle mass, reduced insulin sensitivity, and lower daily energy expenditure. However, it’s crucial to note that research shows that spot reduction of body fat isn’t possible. Instead, flattening your lower belly depends on enhancing your body’s calorie burning engine by building and maintaining lean muscle through strength exercises and training your core to support posture and better movement.

“For adults over 45, weight loss exercise should focus on safety, muscle retention, and consistency,” says Brady. “Simple bodyweight movements, when done correctly and regularly, meet all three criteria.”

Chair Squats

Chair squats are one of the most underrated exercises for fat loss and core engagement after 45. While they primarily strengthen the legs and glutes, they also require the core to brace the torso throughout the movement.

Brady explains that “Chair squats are an effective lower body exercise that strengthen the legs and glutes while mimicking everyday movements like sitting down and standing up,” explains Brady.

How to do it:

Stand in front of a chair with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Brace your core and keep your chest upright. Push your hips back and begin lowering toward the chair. Lightly tap the chair with your glutes without fully sitting down. Drive through your heels to stand back up with control. Aim for 10 to 12 reps across two to three sets, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Wall Push-Ups

Wall push-ups are a joint-friendly way to strengthen your upper body while engaging your core. Unlike floor push-ups or crunches, this variation helps avoid back strain while still burning calories.

“Wall push ups build upper-body strength in the chest, shoulders, and arms while being gentle on the wrists and shoulders,” says Bady. “They also increase muscle engagement, which helps raise daily energy expenditure and supports fat loss.”

How to do it:

Stand facing a wall and place your hands on it at chest height. Step your feet back slightly so your body forms a straight line. Engage your core and glutes to prevent arching through your lower back. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press through your palms to return to the starting position. Complete two to three sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Step Backs

Step backs (sometimes called reverse lunges) are a stellar lower-body exercise that improves balance, coordination, and calorie burn without harming your knees. “Step backs activate the glutes and legs while improving balance and coordination,” explains Brady. “They burn calories while placing less stress on the knees than forward lunges, making them ideal for adults over 45.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips or at your sides. Step one foot back and lower your hips slowly. Keep your front knee aligned over your toes. Maintain an upright torso and engaged core. Push through the front heel to return to standing before switching legs. Perform two to three sets of six to 10 reps per leg, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Standing Marches

Standing marches are deceptively effective for flattening the lower belly because they combine low-impact cardio with active core engagement. Additionally, they train your abs to stabilize your pelvis while your legs move, which is exactly how your core actually functions in daily life.

Brady describes them as “a low impact cardio exercise that elevates the heart rate and improves hip mobility.” He adds that standing marches “are an effective way to increase calorie burn while supporting posture and core engagement.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your shoulders relaxed and your core engaged. Lift one knee toward hip height while maintaining balance. Lower the foot with control and switch sides. Keep your torso upright and avoid leaning back. Continue marching at a steady, controlled pace. March for 30 to 45 seconds across two to three rounds. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between rounds.

Why These Work Better Than Crunches After 45

Crunches primarily train one movement pattern and do little to increase overall calorie burn. After 45, fat loss depends more on building and maintaining muscle mass, keeping your joints healthy, and working out consistently. The exercises above work because they combine full-body movement, core stabilization, and cardiovascular demand without harming your joints. Over time, doing these exercises regularly can lead to better posture, higher daily calorie burn, and a stronger, more functional core, thereby paving the path for a flatter lower belly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e