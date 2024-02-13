5 Bodyweight Workouts to Target Flabby Arms

Flabby arms can be a common concern for many of my clients, and while spot reduction is not entirely possible, targeted exercises can help tone and strengthen the muscles in the arms. Bodyweight workouts provide an accessible and effective way to combat flabby arms without the need for expensive equipment. Here are five bodyweight workouts for flabby arms that I curated specifically for you. Each workout consists of three exercises with detailed steps, including sets and reps, to help you achieve stronger, more defined arms.

Incorporating these bodyweight workouts into your fitness routine can be an effective way to target and tone flabby arms. Remember to pair these exercises with a well-balanced diet and overall fitness program for optimal results. Consistency and dedication are key, so stick to your workout routine, and you'll be on your way to stronger, more sculpted arms.

Workout 1: Pushup Power

Pushups are a classic exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, targeting the chest, shoulders, and, most importantly, the arms. The following routine incorporates tricep dips and plank taps to provide a comprehensive workout, helping you bid farewell to flabby arms. Get ready to strengthen and define your upper body with this effective bodyweight routine.

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Tricep Dips

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your hands gripping the edge. Slide your hips off the chair with your legs extended. Bend your elbows, and lower your body until your arms are at a 90-degree angle. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Plank Taps

Begin in a plank position with your arms straight. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand. Return to the starting position, and tap your right shoulder with your left hand. Perform three sets of 15 taps per side.

Workout #2: Arm Sculptor

This bodyweight session features diamond pushups, inverted rows, and bicep curls using a resistance band or towel. By targeting different muscle groups, these exercises work together to create a well-rounded routine that promotes strength and definition.

1. Diamond Pushups

Form a diamond shape with your hands directly beneath your chest. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Inverted Rows

Find a horizontal bar at waist height. Hang onto the bar with an overhand grip. Pull your chest toward the bar by bending your elbows. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Bicep Curls (using a resistance band or towel)

Hold a resistance band or towel with both hands, arms fully extended. Curl the band/towel toward your shoulders, engaging your biceps. Slowly lower back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Workout #3: Cardio Arm Blaster

The cardio arm blaster workout is a dynamic, high-energy routine designed to get your heart pumping while giving your arms a serious workout. Jumping jacks, high knees, and shadow boxing are the stars of this cardio-infused session. Not only will you be torching calories, but you'll also be sculpting and toning your arms in the process. Get ready to sweat and see the results with this cardio arm blaster.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position. Perform three sets of one minute each.

2. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your knees toward your chest alternately. Pump your arms vigorously as you bring your knees up. Complete three sets of one minute each.

3. Shadow Boxing

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, fists raised. Throw punches with alternating arms, engaging your core. Maintain a brisk and controlled pace. Perform three sets of two minutes each.

Workout #4: Yoga Arm Toning

For those who prefer a more mindful approach to fitness, this workout is here to help you achieve strong and defined arms through the power of yoga. This routine incorporates downward dog to plank, chaturanga dandasana, and upward dog hold, providing a balance of strength and flexibility. Embrace the mind-body connection, and transform your arms with this yoga-inspired bodyweight workout.

1. Downward Dog to Plank

Start in a downward dog position. Shift into a plank position. Return to downward dog, repeating the sequence. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Chaturanga Dandasana

Begin in a plank position. Lower your body down with elbows close to your sides. Hold before pushing back up to a plank. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Upward Dog Hold

Start in a plank position. Lower your hips to the ground, extending your arms. Hold the position, engaging your back and triceps. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

Workout #5: Dynamic Arm Burner

The dynamic arm burner workout is an intense and energetic routine that combines strength and cardio exercises to leave your arms feeling the burn. Burpees, mountain climbers, and arm circles make up this dynamic trio, targeting various muscle groups in your arms and upper body.

1. Burpees

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, placing your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank, perform a pushup, and then jump back to a squat. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position. Alternately bring your knees toward your chest in a running motion. Keep your core engaged throughout the exercise. Complete three sets of one minute each.

3. Arm Circles

Extend your arms straight out to the sides. Make small circular motions, gradually increasing the size. Reverse the direction after each set. Perform three sets of 30 seconds in each direction.